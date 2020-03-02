was-that-the-turnaround-for-zinedine-zidane-and-toni-kroos?

Real Madrid has the 180. Clásico won in the Spanish football league and conquered the top of the table. The team of coach Zinedine Zidane prevailed in the home game against FC Barcelona with 2: 0 (0: 0) and draws with 56 points to the Catalans (55) past. Vinicius Junior brought Real in the 71. Minute after passing the German international Toni Kroos in the lead, Mariano made everything clear in added time (90. + 2).

“These three points are very important because it was a difficult week and we had the chance to change that today, ”said Reals coach Zinedine Zidane late on Sunday evening.

Kroos, who lost 2-1 at home in the round of 16 – The Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday was on the bench for Real over the full distance. National goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was in the gate as usual and had strong scenes.

Barcelona remains pale for long stretches

Real is located in a “delicate moment,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said before the game. “But the Clásico gives us the chance to change things.” But the Madrilenians initially did not give the impression that they could do justice to the importance of this game. After a heated start, coach Quique Setien's team took over. French world champion Antoine Griezmann (21. Minute), Arthur (34.) And Lionel Messi (38) left good chances before the break.

but ter Stegen defused a dangerous long-range shot from Isco with a strong parade (56.). Four minutes later, Isco had the lead again, but Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué saved for the already beaten ter Stegen on the line.

Barcelona remained pale for long stretches of the second round. Even after the 1-0 win from Vinicius, the Catalans around world footballer Messi found no answer. The final point was set by Mariano.

The two arch-rivals will probably make up the title race in the league again. Third-placed FC Sevilla are behind nine points on Barcelona twelve games before the end. (dpa)