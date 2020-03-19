waiver-of-salary?-“we-already-have-internal-discussions-about-this”

World
Ingo Schiller on the situation at the office:
“Operations at Hertha BSC will of course be maintained, but the first measure is that we are up to and including April 3 2020 have ordered company holidays, we have also arranged an investment and expenditure stop in addition to a travel and contact stop, even if we are still at the current status We don’t have to make redundancies, so we’re considering measures such as short-time work. All departments are also encouraged to highlight potential savings. “
Schiller on the financial situation:
“Our situation with Hertha BSC is deprived of the liquidity due to the entry of the strategic partner Tennor last summer Probably better than at many other clubs. “
” There are still nine games left, including four home games. There are two aspects to this: the TV money for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of viewers and hospitality. In terms of TV revenue alone, these nine games make Hertha BSC round 18 million euros, to name a few times. The loss of spectator and hospitality income would then be countered by savings in the stadium rental, but it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “
Preetz about a possible waiver of salaries by the professionals:
“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange of information easier, but it is clear that we are already having discussions about this internally.”
Preetz about the quarantine of the players:
“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are provided with individual training plans by our athletic trainer. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “
“It is currently planned that the players will come together again for team training after the two-week quarantine. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 Percent estimate how the situation will develop until then. “
Not only technically adept at the ball
The Hertha professionals also spend their football-free time juggling holy gra … er a roll of toilet paper.
The #StayAtHomeChallenge is busy – our boys are also involved.
– Hertha BSC on Twitter
Less rent for the Olympic Stadium
Herthas BSC as the main tenant of the Olympic Stadium is to reduce the financial consequences of lost games due to Corona crisis, a rent reduction by Timo Rohwedder, head of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, has been offered. “One can assume that we are striving for a partnership-based solution with Hertha. We can't charge anything put what was not provided, “said Rohwedder the “Bild” newspaper.
The association has a rental contract for the Olympic Stadium to 2025 signed and paid a little more than five Million euros per year. The Berlin Senate the sports business in the City to 19. April stopped. Should Hertha in times of Coronavirus pandemic are still allowed to play home games in the current season, only ghost games are likely. Income failed Ticket sales gone. “Even with a ghost game, we'll be fine not claim a full rental price, ”announced Rowedder. (with dpa)
Who is following Nouri?
It is known that Hertha is in talks with Niko Kovac. The former Bayern coach would be the ideal solution. But Bruno Labbadia has also dealt with the club's management.
Preetz confirms coach change
Hertha BSC will part with Alexander Nouri as head coach after the end of this season. Manager Michael Preetz confirmed this in a podcast of the “Bild” newspaper. The sports director of the Berlin Bundesliga soccer team wanted to keep to himself what aspects would play a role in filling the post in the next few days and weeks.
This is the situation at Hertha
After the first coronavirus case at Hertha, the team is now 14 Quarantined days. The details in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Hertha player tested positive for Corona
Now Hertha BSC has got it too. The first player in the professional team tested positive for the Corona virus. The club did not disclose who it was. The training is suspended for now. All players as well as the coaching and function team must be 14 Days in domestic quarantine.
“The player complained about the usual symptoms and we immediately separated him from the group,” Hertha's team doctor Ulrich Schleicher is quoted in a press release from the Berlin Bundesliga club. “A test then produced a positive result for the virus All players in our squad must now stay at home for the next two weeks, which also excludes an individual training plan away from home. We will now see whether there are any more cases because the return to team training depends on this. “
“With such a rapid development of the fall rate len it was foreseeable that sooner or later the virus would also reach the team, ”said Hertha's managing director Michael Preetz. “The most important thing is that everyone now adheres to the rules. We now have to accept the situation as it is. When the team can stand together on the pitch is still open. Until then, the boys can only carry out a daily stabilization program at home, which our athletic trainers have given them. “
Preetz: Corona working group
Hertha BSC wants, among other things, the financial consequences for the Berlin soccer Bundesliga club from the corona virus crisis assess in a working group. “Like everyone else, we are hit very hard by failures and of course we have to answer what that means for employees and players,” said Managing Director Michael Preetz in the rbb podcast “Capital Derby”.
In the Bundesliga, the game is suspended until at least April 2, in Berlin, according to a Senate resolution, until 19. April no football will be played. Was that originally for the 21. City derby scheduled for March 1 with 1. FC Union would be lost, the loss of revenue of this game would “of course hit the club as hard as no comparable game in the season,” said Preetz. “This is a loss of revenue that is definitely in the seven-digit range. The second issue is the loss of TV money. That would hit the clubs much bigger. ”
Hertha professionals should resume training on Tuesday. According to the Berlin Senate, the association has received an exceptional permit for the professional team to carry out training on Schenckendorffplatz.
With 44 years –
Marcelinho leaves the pitch
To 29 Years in professional football Marcelinho has ended his career. He officially played his last game today 44 – Year-old on Sunday for Desportiva Perilima in the regional championship of the Brazilian state of Paraiba against CSP Joao Pessoa. The dangerous playmaker had already started his new job as assistant coach of Perilima last week. For Hertha Marcelinho was between 2001 and 2006 in 205 Bundesliga games accumulated and scored 77 Gates. After a stopover in Turkey at Trabzonspor, the number 10 back to the German House of Lords and laid for VfL Wolfsburg 57 games and 14 Goals after. Overall, the Brazilian played at over 20 clubs and wore the national team's jersey six times. (dpa)
Bundesliga clubs threaten to lose 750 million euros
The professional clubs would have to cancel the current season of the Bundesliga in the event of a complete cancellation expect economic damage of around three quarters of a billion euros. This sum was confirmed to the German press agency from league circles. There is therefore no insurance cover for the clubs, for example for lost TV revenue. If the season could not be ended due to the corona virus crisis, the loss of television funds for the last nine game days would result in a loss of revenue of around 370 million euros. “These are private contractual agreements that are understandably not intended for the public,” said the main contract partner Sky. Further economic damage would result from lost sponsorship money and missing entry fees. For Monday the German Football League has a general meeting of 36 Professional clubs convened to advise on how to proceed. The discussed introduction of an aid fund is viewed with skepticism in league circles.
So it goes on at Hertha
The professionals from Hertha BSC will only meet on Tuesday back to training. The other departments of the association also restrict operations. More on the measures in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Hertha was already on the way to the airport
Hertha BSC was about to leave for the away game at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The team was already on the way to the airport, but was informed early enough. This is how the club wrote it on its website.
Even if the notification for the relocation came at short notice, the decision is still understandable. Provided that the league follows the recommendation of the Presidium on Monday, we now have a few weeks to observe the developments regarding the virus and then re-evaluate the situation.
Michael Preetz
Money before health?
The DFL made a decision very late to cancel. The main reason behind the hesitation was financial considerations. The backgrounds:
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Active fan scene cancels derby meeting point
The Förderkreis Ostkurve, the umbrella organization of the active fan scene by Hertha BSC, has announced that there will be no central meeting point for Hertha fans on the day of the derby. The original plan envisaged that interested Herthan people from 12. 30 meet at Breitscheidplatz. There will also be no alternative program. The accumulation of large crowds should be avoided.
The PK has ended. One thing is clear: the developments and the ghost games don't just hit Hertha hard. Nobody knows at the moment how to proceed. The upcoming match day is now to take place according to Michael Preetz's stand. But: It can look very different again in just a few hours.
Financial damage from ghost games?
“It has some challenges for us and it hits us at the worst possible time, no question. This is the most important game of the season. It affects us financially on several levels, that's clear. It's not just about the audience revenue, but also about service providers and suppliers, “says Michael Preetz.
No Hertha fans in Hoffenheim
“We are in contact with the active fan scene. We have no evidence that Hertha fans will travel to Hoffenheim with us, “says Michael Preetz.