waiver-of-salary?-“we-already-have-internal-discussions-about-this”

Ingo Schiller on the situation at the office:

“Operations at Hertha BSC will of course be maintained, but the first measure is that we are up to and including April 3 2020 have ordered company holidays, we have also arranged an investment and expenditure stop in addition to a travel and contact stop, even if we are still at the current status We don’t have to make redundancies, so we’re considering measures such as short-time work. All departments are also encouraged to highlight potential savings. “

Schiller on the financial situation:

“Our situation with Hertha BSC is deprived of the liquidity due to the entry of the strategic partner Tennor last summer Probably better than at many other clubs. “

” There are still nine games left, including four home games. There are two aspects to this: the TV money for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of viewers and hospitality. In terms of TV revenue alone, these nine games make Hertha BSC round 18 million euros, to name a few times. The loss of spectator and hospitality income would then be countered by savings in the stadium rental, but it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “

Preetz about a possible waiver of salaries by the professionals:

“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange of information easier, but it is clear that we are already having discussions about this internally.”

Preetz about the quarantine of the players:

“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are provided with individual training plans by our athletic trainer. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “



“It is currently planned that the players will come together again for team training after the two-week quarantine. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 Percent estimate how the situation will develop until then. “

