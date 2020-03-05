waiting-for-the-wimp-to-hit

“Panta rhei” – this is how the Greek philosopher Heraclitus is said to have described world events. “Everything flows.” More than two millennia later, the English scientist Isaac Newton gave another description: Everything falls.

Under the spell of their mutual forces of attraction, all bodies in the cosmos fall towards and around one another on orbits and at speeds that can be precisely calculated using his law of gravity.

1922 the Dutch astronomer Jacobus Kapteyn recognized, however, that the movements of the billions of stars in the Milky Way do not really fit their gravitational forces. All stars of the Milky Way drift around their center in a common direction of rotation.

The sun far inside the Milky Way completes its orbit at a speed of around 800 000 Kilometers per hour. As Kapteyn noted, the stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way race around just as quickly. The gravity of all visible matter alone – stars, gas clouds, dust nebulae – would be far too weak to keep the fast stars out there on the edge of the Milky Way.

Much more dark than normal matter in the universe

Kapteyn's hunch: The Milky Way is filled and covered with invisible “dark matter”. Only the gravitation of this “dark matter” prevents the raging stars from being thrown out of our home galaxy like water drops from a lawn sprinkler.

Round 10 Years later, the Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky encountered a similar mismatch between gravity and visible matter in a galaxy cluster about 300 light years away, far outside the Milky Way. The individual galaxies in the cluster move very quickly.

With their high speeds, they would have long since escaped the gravity of the visible heap matter and would have had to disperse in all directions. So the whole galaxy cluster had to be held together by an additional invisible source of gravity.

Zwicky foresaw: “If this were to happen, the surprising result would be that dark matter is present in much greater density than luminous matter.”

Invisible, but dark matter still leaves traces

It was only 40 years later that astronomers gradually recognized how clairvoyant Kapteyn and Zwicky's idea of ​​”dark matter” was. Because thanks to continuously improved observation technology, they came across more and more traces of gravity, which the mysterious substance leaves in the transmission of the cosmos.

Some galaxy clusters can even be seen directly, that in addition to the visible matter, they also have to contain a lot of dark matter. Because according to Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity, matter bends the geometry of space and time in its environment. Light rays also fly along the space-time curvature and are deflected by it.

This transforms galaxy clusters with their high density of matter into optical “gravitational lenses”: they distort and enlarge luminous celestial objects behind them. In some sky photographs, this optical effect of space-time curvature is much too great to be attributed to the visible matter in the cluster of galaxies shown. Here too, the gravitation of dark matter has to play its part.

If the same laws of gravitation still apply in the last corner of the cosmos as in our cosmic neighborhood, many of the processes can be carried out in the distance explain the universe only with the astonishing assumption: There are about five times more “dark” than “normal” matter.

But what is it made of?

Shoots constantly dark matter through us?

According to most theories, it is composed of still unknown elementary particles. The favorite among the possible dark candidates is a particle called “WIMP”; It owes its name to the characteristics of the properties attributed to it: “Weakly Interacting Massive Particle”.

If the WIMPs actually exist, they would live up to their description as “weakly interacting particles”: Every second, billions of WIMPs would penetrate our body without us feeling anything. And this, although they should be “massive”, that is: at least as massive as a hydrogen atom nucleus, but maybe also 1000 – sometimes heavier.

The suspicion that the dark matter actually consists of WIMPs was confirmed by the so-called “WIMP miracle”: Assume that in the heat of the big bang, massive WIMPs would have actually been created in addition to the elementary particles known to date.

Then you can calculate which fraction of it after many interactions with each other and after their – weak! – Interactions with “normal” matter would have remained after the universe had cooled down due to its expansion. And lo and behold: The theoretically calculated amount of WIMPs that should exist today corresponds almost exactly to the amount of dark matter that can actually be recognized through the observed gravity.

Researchers staring at xenon

So it's no wonder that the dark matter hunters are primarily looking for WIMPs. They have already set many traps for these hypothetical particles. One of the largest of these WIMP traps is located in a hall deep below the surface next to the motorway tunnel through the Gran Sasso Mountains in Italy.

The thick layers of rock above it shield the WIMP detector from particles that would continuously pound down on the earth as so-called cosmic radiation and would generate unwanted interference signals. However, any WIMPs could fly into the trap unhindered. It consists of a tank full of liquid xenon.

In the last test run, there were 3.5 tons of xenon, the atomic nuclei of which were to stand in the way of the hoped-for WIMPs. One of the well over 100 researchers who oversee the experiment is Rafael Lang from Purdue University in the United States.

He explained to the Tagesspiegel why xenon is particularly well suited for WIMP hunting: “Charged particles from the outside cannot penetrate far into the xenon liquid. Thanks to this self-shielding, the internal volume of the xenon remains free of interference radiation, ”says the researcher. “Although the xenon atomic nuclei consist of average 130 protons and neutrons, they rarely decay and therefore hardly cause their own radioactive interference signals.”

But if WIMPs fly through the xenon, then the large xenon atomic nuclei would offer a large target area. If a WIMP actually hits a xenon atom, there would be a “super bright” flash of light that would directly show the hit.

A WIMP trap in a gold mine

In addition, the hit would even generate a second light signal: The WIMP would snatch at least one of its 54 electrons from the xenon atom hit. This would be carried upwards by an applied electric field into a pot that also contains xenon, but with higher temperatures and therefore gaseous.

Ultimately, the liberated electron in the xenon gas would trigger a second flash of light. And the type of the two light signals and their measured time interval would prove beyond any doubt: Yes, it was a WIMP!

In May 2018, the researchers gave what was previously frustrating Conclusion of their WIMP hunt in the Gran Sasso mountain known: In a period of 279 days they had not registered a single flash of light that clearly a collision between a WIMP and a xenon Atom would have indicated.

Nevertheless, the next hunting season is already being prepared for the WIMP in the Gran Sasso tunnel. This time, however, no less than 8.3 tons of xenon should increase the likelihood that one of the hypothetical particles will finally get caught in its atomic undergrowth and trigger the two telltale flashes of light.

But also beyond The Atlantic is chased by the WIMP. In spring, a tank in a former gold mine in the US state of South Dakota is to be filled with 10 tons of xenon. And also in spring, China will try to win the scientific race to discover the WIMP with six tons of xenon.

“You have to start somewhere with the search”

Overall, around a third of the world's annual xenon production will serve the goal, which, according to Goethe, is had driven his fist: wanting to recognize “what holds the world together at its core”. And not only holds together, but first built it up.

Because only the gravitation of large amounts of dark matter was strong enough to pull the almost homogeneously distributed matter in the young cosmos into galaxies. If there were no dark matter, the Milky Way would not exist.

The secret of dark matter also hides a chapter of our cosmic history.

And even if it turned out that dark matter does not consist of WIMPs, but of completely different particles, the hunt for them would not have been pointless. Because as the WIMP hunter Rafael Lang laconically says: “You had to start looking somewhere.”