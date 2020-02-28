vw-pays-compensation-to-more-than-400,000-diesel-customers

After their initially unsuccessful discussions, Volkswagen and consumer protection groups have now reached a common comparison for the compensation of diesel customers. During their quality negotiations at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Braunschweig, both sides agreed on a “comprehensive agreement”, as the court announced on Friday.

Volkswagen raised serious allegations against consumer protectors

Details of the result will be announced in the afternoon. Representatives of VW and the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (vzbv) had spent several days looking for a solution through the mediation of the OLG President and former State Secretary in the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice, Wolfgang Scheibel. There had previously been disputes and harsh mutual allegations.

The OLG has already filed a model declaratory action against Volkswagen for excessive emissions from diesel vehicles. VW and vzbv had initially canceled their out-of-court consultations on a settlement for the more than 400. 000 customers and each other canceled the Blamed. Above all, they assumed responsibility for increasing the time pressure due to ultimatums – in the end, the solution that was actually aimed for burst.

Volkswagen then decided to offer the customer a total of around To make 830 million euros. However, the consumer advocates expressed doubts that VW would grant each individual customer a payment according to clearly understandable criteria in the “direct comparison” offered naturally “transparently designed” and independently controlled. The company is now concerned with “finally making peace with customers”. The conflict over the termination of the bilateral negotiations was sparked by the amount of fees paid to vzbv lawyers. VW was disturbed by the fact that a lump sum claim of 50 million euros in remuneration had not been justified. (AP)