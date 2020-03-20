vw-customers-can-now-register

Hundreds of thousands of VW diesel owners are now receiving mail from the Volkswagen Group.

As of this Friday, customers who buy a diesel of the brands VW, Seat, Audi and Skoda with the manipulation engine EA 189, on the Internet (www.mein-vw-vergleich.de) or by phone at a service center set up by VW to register to receive compensation for the manipulated exhaust software.

The offer is aimed at consumers who had joined the model declaratory action brought by the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) against VW. VW and VZBV had agreed on a settlement at the end of February. Thereafter, Volkswagen pays between 1350 euros and depending on the model and model year Euro. Volkswagen is providing a total of 830 million euros.

How long do I have?

Customers have a month to consider whether to accept the comparison offer. The deadline runs until 20. April and will not be extended either. Legally, the construction looks so that the comparison offer comes from the customer, VW collects these offers and accepts them bundled on 20. April. Consumers then have the option to cancel the deal within two weeks. That means: Volkswagen doesn't start paying the money until May 5.

On this day, the Federal Court of Justice will hear the claims of diesel customers against Volkswagen for the first time. Depending on how the highest civil judges decide, the comparison offer, which is incidentally not individually negotiable, can subsequently turn out to be a good or a bad offer. Those who have agreed to the comparison can then no longer change course.

Diesel lawyer Claus Goldenstein on Friday demanded that VW set the deadline because of the Covid – 19 – epidemic should extend so that customers are not in the middle of it the crisis would have to go to a lawyer to seek legal advice. But with a view to the trial before the Federal Court of Justice, it is unlikely that this appeal will work.

VZBV boss Klaus Müller had sued VW, in the end the consumer advocates brought out a comparison . Photo: AFP

How many people can close the comparison?

The Federal Office of Justice initially had 470. 000 Receive registrations for the complaint register for the model declaratory action. 70. 000 people had however, they signed off again, most of them to process on their own. There were also many double registrations, fake registrations and company registrations. However, the model declaratory action is reserved for consumers only.

remained 328. 500 People who will now all get mail from VW. However, the group estimates that many of those contacted do not meet the requirements that are necessary for the comparison. The group estimates that 262. People. VW said on Friday that it was hoped that all those entitled to compare would complete the settlement and thus the 830 Make full use of millions of euros. “

Who is entitled?

In order to use the comparison, customers must meet certain requirements. You must have an Audi, Seat, Skoda or VW with an EA 189 – Bought diesel engine.

The purchase must have been made before January 1st 2016. If the vehicle has changed owners several times, the last buyer before January 1 2016 is the entitled party.

Further requirements: When purchasing, consumers must have been resident in Germany.

Customers must have registered in the complaint register for the model declaratory action and must not have unsubscribed in the meantime.

Anyone who has ceded their claim (e.g. to My Right) or has already sued on their own initiative cannot participate in the settlement.

The good 37. 000 People who bought or lived abroad after the cut-off date will be informed by VW that the comparison is out of the question for them. You can then consider whether to file a lawsuit on your own.

Exhaust measurement: The manipulation software had better results on the test bench than on the street. Photo: AFP

How does the procedure work?

VW sends letters to customers. There they will find their personal username and a personal pin with which they can log in to the comparison platform. After logging in, you have to provide the vehicle identification number and at this early stage you will receive the amount that VW is willing to pay.

If you are still interested, you must answer further questions about the vehicle, upload the vehicle letter and provide a bank account. Alternatively, you can also contact the call center that VW operates, phone: 05361 / 379 05 06.

When is Money?

VW will start paying out from May 5th. The process can take over twelve weeks. “Our interest is that the process runs as unbureaucratically and smoothly as possible,” emphasizes VW. “All those entitled to compare should get their money as quickly as possible.”

For whom is the comparison worthwhile?

The comparison amount depends on the model and the model year. According to the matrix that is in the daily mirror, the lowest sum (1350 is for the Models Polo, Fabia, Roomster, Praktik (all Skoda) Ibiza (Seat) and Audi A1 with the model year 2008 paid. For the model year 2016 there are for these models 3038 Euro.

6257 euros, and thus the top offer, you get for an Audi A6, model year 2016.

When calculating the compensation volume, VW and VZBV have an average Purchase price of 21 . 365 as a basis. The 830 million would be around 15 cover percent of the purchase price. According to the VZBV, this corresponds approximately to what most of the comparisons that VW made with its customers contain.

Let us advise you!

“Consumers have the choice whether to take the compensation quickly and easily or to try to get a higher amount through an individual lawsuit,” emphasizes Ronny Jahn from VZBV. “Therefore, everyone should seek individual advice from a lawyer of their choice.” . VW pays up to 190 for advice from a lawyer if the customer later closes the comparison. If he does not do so and complains himself, the advisory fee will be included in the mandate anyway.

Whether the comparison is better than the individual action depends on how the Federal Court of Justice will decide. The most important question is whether, according to the judges, customers have to pay VW usage compensation because they were traveling by car, or whether they will receive full compensation. That is open.

The comparison offer is attractive for everyone who is tired of further processes and wants to see money quickly. According to consumer lawyers, owners of used cars also benefit disproportionately because the comparison does not differentiate between new and used cars.

And: “For a group, the comparison is definitely worth it: the people who have been entered in the complaint register without correctly stating the reason for the claim. You benefit from the comparison, even though the registration for the register was actually incorrect and the entitlement could be time-barred, “says consumer lawyer Jahn.

And if I want to sue myself?

At the end of April this will also be possible for those who have joined the model declaratory action. Then the VZBV withdraws the complaint and clears the way for individual complaints, which are then possible until October October.

Brigitte Zypries, ex-Federal Minister of Justice and Economics, belongs to the ombudsman for the VW comparison. Photo: dpa

Who looks at VW?

VW doesn't just have auditors to oversee the process. There is also a high-profile ombudsman service to whom customers can contact in the event of a dispute with the car company The agency has three members: ex-Federal Minister of Justice Brigitte Zypries (SPD), former Federal Data Protection Officer Peter Schaar (Alliance 90 / The Greens) and Günter Hirsch, who was the President of the Federal Court of Justice and had led the arbitration board of the insurance industry for many years.

How do customers react?

The interest, says a VW spokesman, is huge: “The interest in the comparison exceeds our expectations by one Multiples. ” The website was temporarily unavailable.

According to the company, several thousand people had already completed the comparison process by Friday midday. 23. 000 People had registered. The call center ran short until noon 30. 000 Calls answered, the spokesman reported. The call centers are currently easily accessible.