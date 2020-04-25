voss-tecklenburg-thinks-in-bigger-ways

At the DFB they are currently working according to the top-down principle, i.e. from top to bottom. Four national players take care of the juniors, to whom they present their favorite fins or other tricks online.

This is of course also due to the fact that the players, namely captain Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Olympique Lyon), Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern) and Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint- Germain), just have a lot of time for such “talks”, as the national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls it. Because of the corona virus pandemic, day-to-day business is at a standstill and the consequences for German women's football are varied.

Many questions, few answers

Many Questions would currently arise, said Voss-Tecklenburg in a video booth with press representatives: When will there be friendly games again? When does the qualification for the World Cup start 2023? When does the Bundesliga start operating again? There are no answers so far.

The only thing that is clear is that the European football association Uefa has organized the European Women's Championship from 2021 to 2022. From the 6th to 31. July is to be the new continental champion in England.

The original date could not be kept, Uefa thought, because the men already claimed the year 2021 due to the corona. The bodies of DFB captain Popp's push to hold both tournaments together were obviously not enthusiastic.

“I imagine that very cool. That would be a wave on which we could swim with women's football and take huge added value with us, ”Popp had said – and thus represented a completely different opinion than Voss-Tecklenburg.

“I am absolutely delighted that it was decided in this way,” said the national coach on Friday, who emphasized that, given the lack of competition, the soccer players now had a “unique selling point” during this period.

That Voss-Tecklenburg will look after the team at the European Championships is considered likely, but has not yet been contractually clarified. “The contract is still running 14 months, we are not yet under pressure. For us, the focus is on athletic planning, ”said the trainer.

Both parties should be interested in an extension. Even after the disappointing World Cup end 2019 the DFB held in the quarterfinals against Sweden (1: 2) to Voss-Tecklenburg, which promised a thorough internal workup.

The 52 – year old thinks in a bigger way. Together with the association, it wants to create guidelines for the DFB's young talent. There are structural issues and a lot of detailed work to make the system more independent of individual people, says Voss-Tecklenburg. The national coach also revealed how all this should be conveyed: namely, from top to bottom.