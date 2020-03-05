vonovia-might-have-to-lower-the-rent-for-thousands-in-berlin

For thousands of Berlin tenants from the real estate group Vonovia, the rent should fall as a result of the rent cap.

Vonovia boss Rolf Buch said on Thursday that he expected his company to account for a third of the 40. 000 apartments in the capital have to cut rents. That makes ten million euros less in rental income per year. The Federal Constitutional Court meanwhile received urgent requests from the owners against the rental cover.

From November rents in Berlin that are more than 20 percent above the upper limit of the rent table. From Buch's information there is roughly an average of a 60 Euro lower monthly rent per apartment concerned.

Vonovia announced that due to the rental cover 2020 no apartments to modernize in Berlin.

[In unseren Leute-Newslettern berichten wir wöchentlich aus den zwölf Berliner Bezirken. Die Newsletter können Sie hier kostenlos bestellen: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

“Energetic modernization is de facto prohibited in Berlin,” said Buch at the balance sheet in Bochum. However, he does not expect rent covers in other German cities.

According to the annual report, Vonovia has 42 241 apartments in the capital. For the largest German real estate group, the financial impact of the Berlin law is comparatively small. Group-wide rental income was just under 2.1 billion euros.

More articles on the subject:

So far, three urgent applications have been received by the highest German court. Until 23. April, landlords must notify their tenants of the permissible rent.

At the housing authorities There is a lot of work to be done, they should ensure that the rental cover is adhered to. So far there are no employees for this.

The state company had in Spandau and Reinickendorf bought back privatized apartments. She had to withdraw the rent increases and is now paying back money.

Berlin landlords want to have the rental cover overridden by the Federal Constitutional Court. At the highest German court, three urgent requests have been received against the law, as a spokesman said. The RBB had previously reported on this.

The aim of the applications is therefore to suspend the rental cover until a final decision is taken. Because landlords must their tenants by 23. April, the permissible rent amount and its calculation.

In February, Karlsruhe rejected a first urgent request from landlords against the rental cover for formal reasons. When the new urgent applications will be decided is open.

Rents will initially be as of June 2019 frozen

The The rent cover decided by the House of Representatives, previously unique in Germany, entered into force in mid-February. After that, the rents are initially frozen at the level of June 2019 and may start from 2021 increase by a maximum of 1.3 percent annually.

The CDU and FDP in the Bundestag and in the Berlin House of Representatives had also announced that they would go to Karlsruhe. You want to overthrow the state law with a lawsuit to control standards. ( dpa )

