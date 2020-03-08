volleyball-is-a-woman's-thing-in-potsdam

When SC Potsdam plays, the hall is full. Now volleyball is not necessarily the most spectator sport in the country, so this is astonishing – in addition to the fact that the many fans here do not adore male protagonists. Because only women play in the most popular team in Potsdam. “We are very happy about this recognition,” says Captain Antonia Stautz. “You can see what makes success.”

The women have been at the front in Potsdam, but in football. Turbine was once the shining figurehead of the city and the federal state, became German champion six times, had almost 2500 viewers on average at home games.

The women's league in volleyball has more indoor guests than the men's league

Since then, however, teams such as VfL Wolfsburg and FC have been supported by men's Bundesliga teams Bayern Munich have outpaced the Potsdam women, only rankings between three and, as currently five, jump out, but the favor with the audience is waning. Meanwhile, about 1100 fewer people come than at the best of times. Even with the currently relegated regional league men's football players of SV Babelsberg 03 the ranks are not as well filled as before.

But of course men also worked on the upswing of the SC: Toni Rieger and Eugen Benzel. When SC Potsdam 2009 got into the women's volleyball league, the two had to be strong work. “We made our own advertising banners from cardboard and plexiglass panes so that we could properly present our sponsors at the games,” recalls sports director Rieger. “Those were completely different times,” says team manager Benzel. “Back then, our club was a nobody in German women's volleyball.”

Today, a good eleven years later, everything is different. SC Potsdam belongs to the top of the Bundesliga. And is therefore a success story of female team sport, in which volleyball is doing very well anyway. Measured by the number of spectators, the women's volleyball league occupies a special position among team sports in Germany. In no other sport is the women's league stronger than the men's league. Of all professional leagues in Germany, women achieve the highest audience average, even before women in football, handball or basketball.

Everything on the attack: The Potsdam volleyball players (red jerseys) want to permanently establish themselves in the top. Photo: Gerhard Pohl

SC Potsdam has reached one milestone after the other in the recent past. Last season, for the first time, they made it into the play-off semi-finals of the German championship, which brought the team the bronze medal. As a result, the Potsdam women were named Brandenburg's Team of the Year 2019 – previously only Turbine had been able to win such a title as a women's team.

And in the current season, the club has participated in the European Cup and secured third place in the Bundesliga main round. Both are premieres. “We as a team, the trainers and those in charge harmonize very well with each other. Because everyone is pulling together, things are going so well for us, ”says Antonia Stautz.

A major catalyst for the development of the club was a spatial change. As a relegation candidate, the Potsdam women still played in the sports hall Heinrich-Mann-Allee in their first league start. A site with the charm of ailing, a flat hall roof according to the Volleyball Bundesliga regulations and massive pillars that restricted the view of the field from a number of grandstand seats. Only a few hundred visitors fit in.

The SC Potsdam relies on the event character

In January 2012 then the move to the Airship Port Sports Park came, where mostly 18, 5 million euro multifunctional arena had been built. In volleyball, it offers space for around 2000 people – “and everything you need for one good event needs, ”says Benzel. State-of-the-art lighting and music systems, video screen, VIP box, and instead of self-made advertising displays, there are LED bands around the field. A special floor is laid out as a subfloor, which 25 . 000 Costs euros and makes the field of play more visible without disturbing lines of other sports.

“Moving to this hall was the beginning of a new era for us,” says Rieger. “This gave us completely different options. We became a lot more interesting. ”The club relies on the event character. For example with spectacular light and even fire shows during the team presentation. “When people come to us in the hall, we don't just want to offer a game, we want to offer entertainment,” says Benzel.

This is well received. The audience numbers are increasing. SC Potsdam set a new club record in the current main round of the league. Approximately 1200 fans – and thus about 100 more than the previous season's best 2013 / 14 – came to home games on average.

Please be very friendly: The SC Potsdam team. Photo: Gerhard Pohl

The climax was reached on Saturday evening. When the third in the table received the leader Schweriner SC, the arena with 2000 spectators was sold out – for the third time in a volleyball match. The backdrop helped the SCP to a intoxicating 3-2 win against the European semi-finalists. “Success is the basis for growth as a club,” says SCP sports director Toni Rieger. “We have worked hard for success over many years.”

Laura Emonts can confirm that. The 29 year old has been smashing for Potsdam since this season Club. Again. Because she already played there from 2009 to 2012, at that time still under her maiden name Weihenmaier. The SC Potsdam has made “continuous progress”, says the outside attacker. The dealings with each other are still family, but everything has become more professional. The new arena offers “a great atmosphere at the games – and when it comes to training we have everything complex, we don't have to walk long distances”.

The association pushed ahead with professionalization, especially in training and coaching staff. The SCP is currently in a better position than ever. Ioannis Paraschidis is an athletics trainer, Riccardo Boieri assistant coach and scout. And the head of this trio, which also looks after the Greek women's national team, is Guillermo Hernandez.

SC Potsdam is considered a “prime example”

Since December 2018 he is under contract. From … to 2017 he had led MTV Stuttgart to the national top. Now he drives the Potsdam volleyball players up. Captain Stautz says that the interaction with the other two coaches also ensured this. “We players notice how there is blind trust in the three. Something like that rubs off on the team, ”explains the 26 – Year-old, who studies alongside many of her teammates. The chemistry between the team and coaches is excellent.

The development of SC Potsdam is also recognized at the highest level. Felix Koslowski, coach of the German record champion from Schwerin and also a national coach for women, describes the SCP as a “prime example” for the promotion of volleyball in the Federal Republic. “Potsdam is sending a signal to the Bundesliga that you can also be successful with many German players in the squad and on the field,” says Koslowski. Talents are also led up to the First League from their own youngsters trained at the sports school – like the ones now 20 Year-old middle blocker Natalie Wilczek.

The SC Potsdam officials are pursuing big plans. This season should be at least the semi-finals in the . March starting playoffs can be achieved. Also is the move into the cup final, which is around 11. 000 People in Mannheim is a dream. So far, the final round was twice.

She has it in her hand: Antonia Stautz is the captain of SC Potsdam. Photo: Gerhard Pohl

The club had recently waived three possible European Cup starts for economic reasons. However, the general conditions were right this season. In the opening round of the CEV Cup, the second highest club competition in Europe, the Potsdam women only narrowly failed due to the former Champions League winner and club world champion Dinamo Kasan.

“We still have a lot of potential and plenty of room to the top, ”says Rieger. In spite of the upward trend in the number of viewers, these are far from sufficient in his view. While in football and handball the visitor average just under the 1000 he mark is, this season in the league average around 1400 fans in the hall look at how dredged, splashed, smashed and blocked.

The leader in this category is the Dresdner SC with more than 2600 Visitors followed by Stuttgart and Schwerin (almost each 2000). The SC Potsdam makes it with its round 1200 hall guests just as eight in the Play-offs – measured by the number of spectators.

“The big ones are still way ahead of us,” says Rieger. “To narrow this gap, we have to keep success at a high level.” But that was “all a question of money” – and therefore a problem in Potsdam. Round 180. 000 people now live there. Many celebrities, well-known faces from politics and the media move to the Havel city with its many palaces and gardens. “But we don't have huge economic power here,” says the sports director of SC Potsdam. “But all the more top-class sport.”

Above all, women – and that should continue to be the case in the future. “I hope that we will permanently annoy the grown-ups,” says Captain Antonia Stautz. “We're not just there to play some volleyball.”