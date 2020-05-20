volkswagen-withdraws-advertising-after-racism-allegations

The car company Volkswagen has withdrawn an advertising film on Instagram due to racism allegations. They were “surprised and shocked that our Instagram story can be misunderstood in this way,” wrote the group as the first reaction in a comment under another Insta post.

Later VW apologized more clearly: “Without question: the video is wrong and tasteless,” said the company with.

In the video you can see a small black man who is pushed back and forth by two oversized white hands. In the end, a white hand snaps the man into a café – and that's called “Petit Colon”. This is French and can easily be understood as an allusion to colonialism, in French colonies the colonists were called “colon”.

It is also about the use of the racist N-word: Towards the end of the clip, the lettering “The New Golf” is gradually displayed. The letters “ER”, “NE”, and “G” can be seen at one point. Because of the way they are faded in and placed on the screen, they can be read in different orders – and interpreted as N-words without any great combination art.

The spot is no longer open To see VW pages – but continues to circulate in social networks. It is not certain whether the version posted by VW can be seen or whether the clip has been changed in any way. However, if the video had been manipulated, it would be easy for the company to point it out.

Consciously or accidentally?

In social networks, many report to the car company to have deliberately shown this combination of letters. It is also speculated that VW may have chosen the allusions of racism on purpose to get attention, also about the expected outrage on social media.

More plausible is that the possibility to read the N-word from the letters was simply overlooked – despite many acceptance loops. The same may apply to the other racist allusions. But that would also be a technical mistake for an advertiser.

The initially very half-hearted distance from VW to the spot caused outrage on social media. VW wanted to “correct the impression” that the spot contained racism. The film represents a “creative use of the Instagram story format”. The film will not be shown any further, “in order to exclude such interpretations in the future,” Volkswagen initially wrote.

In a statement in the afternoon, however, the group became much clearer: “We distance ourselves of it and apologize for it. We will explain how this could happen – and draw the consequences. ”

Works Council Chairman Bernd Osterloh said:“ I am ashamed of this spot. I certainly speak for the entire workforce. ”

“The video is borderline and completely racist in its effect,” said Tahir Della, spokesman for the initiative Black People in Germany. It was astonishing that the violent reaction in social media was needed so that VW itself could also view the video critically, she added.

The VW group has been more insensitive before Advertising noticed. A few months ago, for example, a spot was banned in the UK because it uses sexist stereotypes from the authorities' point of view. ( with dpa )