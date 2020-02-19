ScienceTechnologyWorld
VoIP Market: Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, Forecast 2020-2025
Global VoIP Market 2020 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the VoIP Market industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. VoIP Market research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management.
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of VoIP by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
– Computer-to-Computer
– Computer-to-Phone
– Phone-to-Phone
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
– NTT
– Comcast
– Orange
– KT
– Charter
– Microsoft (Skype)
– Cablevision
– Verizon
– AT & T
– Vonage
– Cox
– Telmex
– Time Warner Cable
– Numericable-SFR
– Rogers
– Sprint
– Liberty Global
– KDDI
– TalkTalk
– Shaw Communications
– 8×8
– Ring Central
– MITEL
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
– Corporate Consumers
– Individual Consumers
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
This report presents the worldwide VoIP Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Major Points from Table of Contents
