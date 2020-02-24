viva-colonia!

On Monday afternoon Uwe Krupp drove from Prague to Cologne. From Tuesday there is a lot of work waiting for the man, he said to the “Kölner Stadtanzeiger”: “I am in the car, am in good spirits and am looking forward to Cologne. First of all, I will be staying in a hotel. ”Which suggests that the decision for the new job was made relatively quickly. But nothing surprising with the Cologne sharks. So the strangest club in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) has announced in the shadow of Carnival on Shrove Monday that the new coach will be an old one: Uwe Krupp is returning.

The Kölsche Jung, former German defender of world-class format, then a successful national coach and later club coach in Cologne, Berlin and Prague is now back with the sharks. This is the club that can set a new negative record in the DEL on Tuesday with 18 defeats in a row – in the event of a bankruptcy against Wolfsburg. Krupp's predecessor Mike Stewart no longer has to let this disgrace clap into his portfolio; But Krupp is either innocent – the 17 defeats were not there before – or negative series preventers. A win-win situation for the 54 year old.

So for a long time nothing happened in Cologne, now it went quickly. With seemingly stoic despair, the sharks have accepted all picks. Cologne still tops the league's spectator table, with every game this season the visit to the Kölnarena was five-digit. The attachment was put off after every defeat. The patience was epic, including that of the fans. However, a few followers lost their calm in the end. After a defeat in Düsseldorf, they blocked the team bus and insulted the players. Madness called sharks. The fact that Krupp is coming now somehow fits into the mixture: He returns to the home he left 2014 in an argument.

But the acting people in sharks are different today. There is Philipp Walter, the managing director, prudent representative of his guild. Walter says that the play-offs for the table eleven are out of reach, but Uwe Krupp “is already getting an impression of the team, and not only in the summer. This is how we gain valuable time ”. Krupp's contract runs until April 2022.

He was twice with Cologne in the DEL final, both times he lost

Krupp comes from Cologne, where he started ice hockey. Until 1986 he played for the Haie in the Bundesliga and was twice German Champion. He later made a career in the National Hockey League, with his decisive goal the Colorado Avalanche 1996 won the title. 14 Years later as national coach he 2010 made it into the World Cup semi-finals with the national team.

As a club coach, however, the label of the loser sticks to him at a high level. He was twice in the DEL final with Cologne, both times he lost – once against the polar bears (2012), with whom he in turn 2018 failed in the final series against Munich. He then left Berlin and went to Sparta Prague – with mixed success. After a series of defeats, he was released. It was said that Krupp, a friend of large, robust players, would let play too defensively. But there is no danger of being criticized this season in Cologne. There he cannot lose more 17 games in a row, seven more games and then the season is over for the sharks.

The obligation is always effective. Although Uwe Krupp doesn't always make it easy when dealing with the public. The big man already has his own ideas and doesn't like criticism of his person. But who likes that. It is probably the right decision of the sharks in a situation that could hardly be more impossible for the once largest ice hockey club in the country, whose fame is far behind. 18 years ago the sharks were last German champions. Uwe Krupp couldn't change anything in the first attempt, now he gets a second chance.