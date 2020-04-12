World
Virtual audience record – Lok Leipzig sells over 120,000 tickets
Lok Leipzig virtually breaks viewer record
Football regional league 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig donated over 120 000 Euros collected and thus cracked his target early. The club has been selling tickets for an imaginary game on May 8, until Sunday morning for a good three and a half weeks for the price of one euro more than 122 000 Tickets gone.
The club had set itself the goal of getting more virtual viewers than real were at the legendary European Cup semi-final against Bordeaux in the central stadium . 1987 should 120 000 Visitors followed the game. Officially there were only 73 000 Spectators were allowed.
“I want to On behalf of the association, thank all supporters who have sent us donations from all over the world, ”said Lok President Thomas Löwe. The campaign should continue .
It's great to see how the blue and yellow family sticks together in these difficult times.
Locomotive President Thomas Löwe
The second player of the Regionalliga Nordost wants to reduce his revenue losses and pay running costs in the coronavirus crisis. The Northeast German Football Association has suspended play in its leagues “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)
Locomotive Leipzig fills the club till with an unusual action – and tells the highlights of his club's history.
Daily mirror | Sebastian Schlichting
Fifa: Third transfer window possible
The world football association Fifa has announced further flexibility for the transfer market in the coronavirus pandemic . So far, there have been two phases in which players are allowed to switch: one between seasons, which cannot last longer than twelve weeks, and one in the middle of the season, which must not exceed four weeks. “What we could see now in the crisis would be that associations open an additional, third transfer window”, asked James Kitching , FIFA Director Football Regulatory, clear in the ARD “sports show” on the new recommendations. “We would handle this flexibly if the 16 weeks total time should not be exceeded. “
Fifa had recently issued various recommendations and guidelines with regard to transfers and contracts in the coronavirus crisis. Two so-called registration periods for transfers were previously planned in German men's football: From July 1 to 31. August 2020 and from January 2nd to February 1st 2021. If the currently interrupted season is longer than planned, the transfer periods could be postponed.
I was able to identify all players and I had all names still in the Head.
Borussia Mönchengladbach's head coach Marco Rose at Sky Sport News HD to start training after the corona virus break (via dpa)
Degenkolb: Ghost race on the tour “realistic option”
The former Paris Roubaix winner John Degenkolb can imagine a Tour de France without cycling fans and audience in view of the current coronavirus crisis. When asked whether ghost races on the tour (27. June to 19. July) are realistic, replied Degenkolb at “t-online.de” (Sunday): “Yes, of course. Even if the fans on the track are of course the salt in the soup – if the situation does not allow otherwise, this is a realistic option. At Paris-Nice you have already seen how this can work. “
Munich is continuing to check the promise as a venue for misplaced EM
for misplaced Football EM 2021 the final acceptance of Munich as a venue is still pending. “After the postponement of the European Football Championship EURO 2020 on the year 2021 the rest Approach of the state capital Munich is currently being examined within the city ”, it said from the responsible sports department of the city. The European umbrella organization Uefa had postponed the tournament by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now checking whether all twelve planned venues will be available again. A decision is expected to be made by the end of April.
Some venues may not be able to meet their obligations due to the coronavirus consequences. The “kicker” had recently reported problems in three host cities, including Bilbao. Alexej Sorokin, member of the UEFA Executive Committee, had told Tass about such a scenario: “If any city fails, there are only a few options.” New venues would be selected or games would be distributed to the other cities. “The second option is less time-consuming,” said the Russian Sorokin, who also leads the organization team at the St. Petersburg venue.
In the Allianz Arena in Munich, the only German European Championship location, next to the group matches of the DFB selection should France, Portugal and a playoff winner still have a quarter-final . It remains to be seen whether there is any doubt among those responsible in Munich about a new role as host. In the local election on 15. March the majority in the Munich City Council had changed significantly. The Greens became the strongest force, ahead of the CSU and SPD. Mayor of the state capital remains Dieter Reiter (SPD). (dpa)
But as a responsible person you are not allowed in such emotional situations make decisions based on gut instinct, after all it's about the long-term survival of the Olympic Games and about the cultural heritage of the Olympic Games.
IOC President Thomas Bach in the “Welt am Sonntag” about allegations that he was too hesitant to postpone the Olympic Games (via dpa)
Ironman World Champion Lange: Hawaii only for professionals
The two-time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange has suggested that because of the coronavirus pandemic this year only professionals will be allowed to take part in the classic in Hawaii. “Of course, I cannot answer all the detailed questions, whether such a race may also have to take place without an agegrouper and if you do it as a professional-only race”, he said 33 – year-olds from the Hessian Bad Wildungen in the ARD “sports show” on Saturday.
Agegrouper are ambitious amateurs who start in different age groups. 60 , 70 professionals would “bring significantly less risk of infection than if one 2500 puts people at the start ”, Lange argued. “I think it's in the nature of things. So I think it will amount to such a solution. ”The whole sport hope that this race will take place. Long had 2017 and 2018 won the World Cup title in Hawaii.
Instagram | patricklange1
Fast intervals today. Using that ray of hope that the @ironmantri World Championship might still take place this year. 📸credits @ jamesmitchell5
“At the moment it is the big hurdle that I have to face in the coming months see how we as an international community react when the virus is in Africa is spreading. Ethiopia and many other African countries are far from having this developed health system and certainly not the financial resources like we know it in Germany. “
Subotic to the “world” (Saturday)
Concerned about the financial consequences for German football Subotic that the divide between the first and second league is widening. “For one club, the crisis means a broken leg, for another just a mosquito bite. Both clubs suffer damage, but the one that is weaker will be hit harder, ”said the former Borussia Dortmund champion. “It is a sad fact. That moves me as someone who doesn't see themselves as part of the business, but as an athlete and fan. And we haven't talked about the lower leagues of men or women's football, which has developed phenomenally in recent years. “(Dpa)
Frodeno creates Ironman at home – About 200 000 Euros in donations
Jan Frodeno made his Ironman at home. The three-time Hawaii champion was allowed around 8: 33: 40 hours on Saturday not only look forward to having also mastered this challenge, but above all about the amount of donations that initially came together. “Sometimes you need crazy ideas,” said Frodeno.
Waldhof Mannheim:
Seasonal termination makes more sense than ghost games
SV Waldhof Mannheim sees the possible continuation of the 3rd soccer league without spectators as a significant financial risk. “Ghost games are a huge financial burden for Mannheim. It would be a better way for us if the season were stopped, ”said Managing Director Markus Kompp of the German Press Agency. On Thursday, the German Football Association, the 3rd League Committee and those responsible for 20 clubs agreed that the season in the 3rd soccer league, despite the ongoing Corona crisis, should not be stopped for the time being and should be played to the end if possible. (dpa)
Football Bundesliga: New guidelines for referees
For the referees in the Football Bundesliga, new guidelines should apply if the game continues be valid. The “Bild” newspaper reported (Saturday) with reference to a secret video conference in which the referees were informed about the measures. According to this, DFB director Heike Ullrich, DFB department head Florian Götte and referee boss Lutz Michael Fröhlich have declared that the ban on whistling games from their own region has been lifted. Instead, the referees should be used even more regionally to minimize travel.
The six-point program also includes a ban on accommodation. The referees must drive the car from home to the stadiums on match day according to “Bild”. All referees should be tested one day before the games. Their use should also be voluntary, no one should be forced to play a game during the Corona crisis. The fixed basic annual salary, which lies between 60 000 and 80 000 Euro, they would still get all of it. There will therefore be no referee observer in the stadium. In the ghost games that are initially to be expected, the referees are followed and judged from the TV. In addition, plexiglass panes are to be installed in the video cellar. A mask requirement for everyone involved in Cologne is also being considered. The game is currently suspended until 30. April. (dpa)
Turkmenistan: Football season continues – in front of fans
Despite the corona pandemic, football will soon be back in authoritarian Turkmenistan in Central Asia be played. The league will be in a week (19. April) continued again, said the football association of the country. An encounter is scheduled for the first game day after the compulsory break, and the following day there are three.
According to local media reports, fans can come to the games. Officially, there are no corona cases in the country. Mass sporting events have only been held on World Health Day in the past few days.
Turkmenistan is one of the few countries where football is supposed to roll again. In Belarus, despite wide criticism from abroad, the football matches of the national championship continue, also in Tajikistan, Nicaragua and Burundi. (dpa)
Formula 1: Even Renault in short-time work
With the Renault factory team, the fourth Formula 1 racing team already has short-time employees cleverly. The racing department of the French carmaker announced on Friday that this had initially been on April 1 until 31. May applies to the workforce at the Enstone plant in England. Through a program by the British government, all employees can at least 80 percent of wages will be paid. The salary at management level is also to be reduced to the same extent.
Williams, McLaren and Racing Point had previously taken appropriate measures. Formula 1 rests, like practically all sport around the world, through the coronavirus pandemic. The first nine races were canceled or postponed. A start to the season is planned for early July. The summer break was brought forward and extended to five weeks.
The effects on Formula 1 are not foreseeable, said Renault's motorsport director Cyril Abiteboul. “We must therefore take all the measures available to us to survive this phase of uncertainty and inactivity as well as possible and to protect the entire team that we have built over the past four years.” (dpa)
Playing hockey on inline skates despite Corona: The Steglitzer Red Devils start the online skating hockey academy
It is like in all sports: If you want to get good or stay good, you have to be on the ball even in Corona times Stick and stay on the reels. “Train yourself like a devil and become an online skater hockey player!” Advertise the Red Devils Berlin, they have their club headquarters on Steglitzer Damm, on their brand new Academy website. “Training opportunities are currently rare or not available in Steglitz-Zehlendorf,” writes the club. The idea of the online academy was born so that children, adolescents and adults did not have to give up their sport completely during the Corona period – or could start again with skating hockey at home.
Our authors collect more information about this and many more stories from all Berlin neighborhoods in our district newsletters.

Daily mirror
Cologne football professionals also waive their salary
As one of the last professional football clubs, 1. FC Köln has now informed players and executives of a waiver of wages in the Corona crisis. “The board, management, trainer team and team have agreed to waive their salary. The department heads also participate. We will save a significant amount, “said CFO Alexander Wehrle to the” Express “(Friday).
The readiness to give up has been signaled to the Bundesliga team for a long time, so there is now an agreement. According to information from the “Express”, the FC will save in the future 20 percent of salary costs for professionals, trainers, board members and management. The Cologne-based company had previously sent a number of employees on short-time work. (dpa)
Fifa supports member associations financially
The world football association Fifa wants its 211 member associations in the Corona crisis help financially. Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced this in a video message released on Friday. For example, the payment of a second installment from Fifa's forward program is to be paid to the national associations ahead of time. Proof of whether 2019 and 2020 the criteria for receiving the money were met, does not apply. The committee responsible still has to agree.
At the FIF Congress in June 2019 in Paris it had been announced that until 2022 1,75 billion through the forward program to the member associations and six confederations flow. Football should be promoted via the program, it says in a description on the FIFA website.
In his video message to the member associations, Infantino said that within FIFA is already advising on the financial consequences for football as a whole. “You can rest assured that we are on the spot and that we will find solutions together,” promised the 50 years old Swiss. “We won't leave you alone. The world will know where the money is going and, what is equally important, why the money is going there. ” (dpa)
France's tennis association helps with 35 million euros
With a million-dollar aid program, the French wants Tennis Association in the Corona Virus Crisis Helping Professionals with Financial Problems. The program comprises a total of 35 million euros and should benefit not only tennis professionals but also clubs, coaches, officials and tournament directors, the association said on Friday. Details should be on 15. May be announced. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all WTA and ATP tournaments are up to at least 13. Suspended July. (dpa)
Formula E: New cars only next season
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E is postponing the introduction of the new car generation . The so-called Gen2 EVO models should have been used from next season. As the fully electric racing series and the world motorsport association Fia announced, the introduction will now be based on the season 2021 / 22 postponed. This is to keep the costs for the teams low for the time being.
Formula E has its season in view of the coronavirus crisis 2019 / 2020 initially suspended. They will “start again with full energy as soon as the ongoing health crisis and the spread of Covid – 19 has subsided, “had the formula -E founder Alejandro Agag said. In Germany there is a race on 21. Planned June in Berlin. (dpa)
Lauterbach against Bundesliga start in May
A Bundesliga start in May can be the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is currently not introducing. Lauterbach told the news magazine “Spiegel” that he was “very skeptical that by May we will have a waterproof system that is coordinated with the municipalities”. He also sees the danger of a lack of social acceptance for a special way in professional football. “We are then quickly in a situation in which it is argued that an extra sausage is fried for football because the politicians fear the anger of the fans,” warned Lauterbach.
Lauterbach considers the plans of the DFL, possibly already on May 9, to continue the league with ghost games as irresponsible, because this is a very high one would mean medical and logistical effort. For example, 20. 000 Corona tests should be carried out on all participants until the end of the season. “The question is whether this is the best use of the tight tests for the luxury football “said Lauterbach.
Ghost games existential for third and fourth division clubs
Former Bundesliga club Rot-Weiss Essen is also fighting for the Corona crisis To survive. “Without knowing how and when things will go on, we won't last a long time without home games either. This crisis is therefore a threat to RWE's existence, “said club boss Marcus Uhlig in the” Sportbuzzer “interview (Friday).
As for almost all clubs below the 2nd Bundesliga, games are also without for the current fourth division Spectators not an option. “Ghost games would bring a number of third and fourth division teams into financial ruin relatively soon,” said Uhlig. If the season were to continue with so-called ghost games, the costs would rise again if there were still insufficient earnings.
“Unlike the clubs of the two federal leagues, the economic one TV League pillar is not particularly relevant in League 3 and not relevant at all in League 4, which means that ghost games would not be of any advantage to us, ”said Uhlig. However, should the season be stopped, the district club also reckons with reimbursement from season ticket holders and sponsors. “In total, up to 2.5 million euros are on fire due to a lack of income and possible reclaims in the worst case,” said Uhlig. (dpa)
Union President warns against premature Bundesliga start
Dirk Zingler does not want to disconnect from “social perception”. Midfielder Yunus Malli is in quarantine. More on the blog.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber