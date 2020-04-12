Virtual audience record – Lok Leipzig sells over 120,000 tickets

Lok Leipzig virtually breaks viewer record

Football regional league 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig donated over 120 000 Euros collected and thus cracked his target early. The club has been selling tickets for an imaginary game on May 8, until Sunday morning for a good three and a half weeks for the price of one euro more than 122 000 Tickets gone.

The club had set itself the goal of getting more virtual viewers than real were at the legendary European Cup semi-final against Bordeaux in the central stadium . 1987 should 120 000 Visitors followed the game. Officially there were only 73 000 Spectators were allowed.

“I want to On behalf of the association, thank all supporters who have sent us donations from all over the world, ”said Lok President Thomas Löwe. The campaign should continue .