virologist-assumes-a-football-break-until-2021

The virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit expected that because of the corona pandemic, professional football will no longer be played this year. “I firmly assume that it will only be possible to the extent that it will take place again next year,” said the doctor at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg in the “sports club” of NDR television.

The German Football League has temporarily suspended the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga until April 2nd. However, it is expected that the season with games without spectators could be continued in May at the earliest. “I think it is not realistic that the season can end,” said Schmidt-Chanasit. “We can see what the situation is in Europe and what lies ahead.”

Even if Germany shouldn't be as bad as Italy “We can make it through these measures that keep the number of cases at a level that Germany can tolerate, which we can treat in the intensive care units,” that does not mean that football should start again. “That would mean that the situation would become significantly worse again.” Football would only come to the very end, “because it has a strong influence on the dynamics of this expansion.” (dpa)