virologist-assumes-a-football-break-until-2021

Football comes at the very end, says virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit and firmly believes that it will only be possible to play again next year. At the moment, the German Football League (DFL) hopes that the Bundesliga can continue in a few weeks in May. If necessary, without spectators or in tournament form.
Continuation of the season in the Bundesliga “not realistic”
The virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit expected that because of the corona pandemic, professional football will no longer be played this year. “I firmly assume that it will only be possible to the extent that it will take place again next year,” said the doctor at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg in the “sports club” of NDR television.
The German Football League has temporarily suspended the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga until April 2nd. However, it is expected that the season with games without spectators could be continued in May at the earliest. “I think it is not realistic that the season can end,” said Schmidt-Chanasit. “We can see what the situation is in Europe and what lies ahead.”
Even if Germany shouldn't be as bad as Italy “We can make it through these measures that keep the number of cases at a level that Germany can tolerate, which we can treat in the intensive care units,” that does not mean that football should start again. “That would mean that the situation would become significantly worse again.” Football would only come to the very end, “because it has a strong influence on the dynamics of this expansion.” (dpa)
Snooker World Cup will be postponed
on 18. April should start in Sheffield, the qualification should have started on April 8th. Because of the Corona crisis, nothing will come of it, the tournament should be made up for in July or August if possible.
Alba Berlin allows foreign professionals to return home
basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin has its foreign professionals optional to travel to their home country during the coronavirus crisis. “Thank you Alba, that you allow me and my family to return during this time, ” tweeted the American construction player Peyton Siva from the USA. “I Realize how important it is that you are not only physically, but also MENTAL feels good. I can't wait for it to stop and for me to Return work. ”Icelandic professional Martin Hermannsson also traveled initially to his home country.
The German international and Alba captain Niels Giffey welcomed his club's move. “That also strengthens loyalty towards the club, ”said the Berlin native of the Germans Press agency. Giffey does not like to continue the season at the moment think. “There are more important things right now. It doesn't make sense either to philosophize about it, we all don't know what to do next, ”he said. “The uncertainty is actually the most difficult at the moment.” Men's basketball Bundesliga had their game operations because of Coronavirus pandemic suspended a week ago until further notice. (dpa)
DOG for Olympic cancellation
The German Olympic Society has the international Olympic Committee asked to act. “The IOC should have the courage to host the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020 and the people, the athletes, the sports world not leave in the dark longer, ”said DOG Vice President Hans-Joachim Lorenz aloud a message on Friday. It is no longer about the decision of the World Health Organization, according to IOC President Thomas Bach to be seen.
“It's about your own determination! It's also about Fairness, ”said Lorenz. “The athletes from all over the world have long been able to don't prepare seriously under the same conditions. ”Continents, states would isolate themselves from fear of the invisible danger. “How is one supposed to look reasonable preparation? Qualifications are still pending. When how, Where? It would be unreasonable to carry them out under these conditions! Olympic Games are a great asset! ”Said Lorenz. (dpa)
You can watch football
In view of the football-free time, the world association FIFA has Pandemic started a new campaign and opened parts of its video archive with classics from World Cup history. FIFA wanted to “bring football into people's homes,” FIFA said on Friday. As of this Saturday, the #WorldCupAtHome campaign will “complete recordings of more than 30 unforgettable games “in the history of the World Championships for men and women on the website www.fifa .com, the FIFA You-Tube channel and made accessible on Weibo in China, the statement said. Documentation and interviews with players and coaches would also be provided as a supplement. (dpa)
Further fundraiser
Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich start the fundraising campaign “We kick Corona”. The two international players provide one million euros of emergency aid for charitable organizations and social projects so that they remain able to act. The pros tell themselves more here:
Tommasi: “Football at the lowest level”
Up to normality in Italian football or at all Resumption of Serie A it is for the boss of the football union of the Landes still a long way. The country is the strongest in Europe Coronavirus pandemic affected and now has more deaths than China.
“Now to turn off a doctor for a soccer player while in the Hospitals everything collapses? To let the soccer ball roll again would mean to signal to society: normalcy is close again. And this is not yet, “said Damiano Tommasi (45) in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Newspaper ”(Friday). “Football is on the scale of important things right now at the lowest level ever. “
In China on 22. May again be played. “If we break this down to our situation, I can think of myself not imagine that we can really resume football in May, how it aspire league and association, “said the former international. “I I'm afraid we stopped ten days late – also because UEFA was through Postponement of the European Championship has only now created space on the calendar Has. Doing this earlier would have saved valuable time. But it has now no sense to polemize. “ (dpa)
What happened in the night
With a brief overview we start into Friday . At Eintracht Frankfurt a player became infected , the team now goes into self-quarantine. “Unfortunately, it was probably just a matter of time. But we will also survive this difficult situation, ”said sports director Fredi Bobic.
In the NBA the number of coronavirus diseases among professionals has increased to ten players. Most recently, Philadelphia and Boston issued related reports. In the NFL is Saints trainer Sean Payton infected, it's the first case in the American football league.
Also IOC President Thomas Bach spoke up again and in an interview with the New York Times reaffirmed its stance on hosting the Olympic Games in Tokyo: “Of course we are considering different scenarios, but unlike many other sports associations or professional leagues, we are still four and a half months away from the games.” It sounds like a quick postponement of the Olympics not.
What's next in the formula 1 (if it continues)? The scenarios are being run through there, it is clear that no race will be held before June. The number of 22 Grand Prix should therefore be utopian. This is also confirmed by Helmut Marko from Red Bull: “The plan now looks so that the races that have now been canceled will then be made up for in an intensive program over the summer and into December, so that a racing calendar of around 18 Events will come “.
However, this is only one of three possible scenarios for a quick implementation of the remaining nine game days. It is also conceivable that the playing time with games in very short succession within just 16 days will be completed , says the report. Also a series of English weeks with only a few days break between the games is one of the options.
The Bundesliga teams want the currently interrupted season, if possible , play to the end in order to continue to build on TV revenues and sponsorship money. In all likelihood, resumption of play will initially only be possible in empty stadiums. DFL managing director Christian Seifert had recently spoken of ghost games as the only “chance of survival”. At the 31. In March, the DFL will discuss the possible models to continue the season, the “Sportbuzzer” reported. (dpa)
Formula 1: rule reform is postponed by one year
At the urging of the teams, Formula 1 postpones the for 2021 Planned rule revolution by one year. Because of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a unanimous decision of all decision-makers in the racing series, the world association Fia announced on Thursday. For the coming year, the cars in the racing series should actually change massively to ensure more equal opportunities and more exciting races. “Because of the currently explosive financial situation, it was decided that the teams should remove their chassis from 2020 also for 2021 will be used ”, it was said now.
Under the shifted rules, the cars should be heavier and a little slower, the aerodynamics will also be changed. In this way, the rule-keepers of Formula 1 want to ensure more overtaking. The development of the new cars should have been vigorously pushed forward for all teams this year. Due to the enormous consequences of the Corona crisis, many racing teams, especially economically, are hardly able to do this if they are also supposed to secure the ongoing PS operation.
Whether in addition to the chassis, other central components the cars will be frozen for the next season, should be advised.
In contrast, the long controversial budget limit of 175 million US dollars (157 million euros) per season as planned in the coming year. This also alleviates the concern of smaller racing teams that the top teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are already investing heavily in the development of the new cars this year without any cost limits and will thus again have a great advantage on the track next year. (dpa)
Football: French association for season until 15. July
The current football season can, from the perspective of French association president Noël Le Graët, despite the postponement of the EM into the year 2021 never on 30 . To be ended June. In view of the Corona crisis, he wanted to propose to the European Football Union that the season be at least until 15. July and extend the current financial year to 31. July, said Le Graët (78)) according to a report by the sports newspaper “L'Equipe” on Thursday. He hopes for the support of the Italian association.
“All honestly, I don't know how to end the championship by the end of June, ”said the head of the association, referring to the planned international matches of the French national team and the Champions League. The training could not be resumed before the beginning of April, he added.
With a view to the health of the players and the large number of pending matches, one has to explain today that the season is on 15. or 20. Will end July, Le Graët demanded. The business year of the clubs should then 13 months. The contracts of the players ran on 30. June, but after discussions he is confident that a solution will be found. The new season should then begin in late August or early September. (dpa)
Football: Cavani wants to help
Uruguayan football professional Edinson Cavani (33) wants to help his hometown Salto in the coronavirus crisis. “We hope there will be a solution and things will be fine,” said Paris Saint-Germain striker on Thursday after arriving in Uruguay on Canal 4. “We try to be there and, if necessary, also to help. “
According to French media reports, PSG had its players given the coronavirus, which is spreading further, free to leave Paris and return to its hometowns. Neymar (28) and Thiago Silva (35) already traveled to Brazil.
According to Italian media, Juventus professional Gonzalo Higuaín (32) to his native Argentina to take care of his sick mother. The entire Turin team is actually in quarantine after the players Daniele Rugani (25) and Blaise Matuidi (32) tested positive for the new type of corona virus. Higuaín was therefore able to submit a negative test and was allowed to leave the country. (dpa)
Hockey: Pro League game break extended
The national hockey teams have to do without further games in the Pro League because of the coronavirus crisis. The international hockey association FIH extended the game break of the competition on Thursday until 17. May. This also includes those for the 25. and 26. April in Berlin planned games of the German men and women against India and China. Previously, the March match days of the Pro League in Mönchengladbach and Hamburg have been canceled. The international matches should also serve the German teams in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. However, it is currently unclear whether the summer games can even take place. (dpa)
Athletes Germany criticize IOC
The association Athletes Germany criticizes the International Olympic Committee for his strict stance in dealing with a possible Olympic cancellation, which bring many athletes into trouble. “We understand in which predicament Yours – especially those who focus on the Olympic and Paralympic Prepare games – just located ”, it said in a message on Thursday. “You fight on two fronts: against the virus and for one Maintaining your fitness. “
One reason for this hanging section is the Attitudes of the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee, “the stubborn with the planning of the games would continue “. In the IOC conference call with 220 Athlete representatives on Wednesday had “great uncertainty” . “The IOC prevented any speculation about alternative scenarios and communicated on request, no deadline for a final decision, “it said further.
IOC President Thomas Bach, on the other hand, had a “constructive” Exchange spoken and stressed that there was still more than four months until the Olympus Playing games from 24. July to August 9. (dpa)
Formula 1 postpones May race
The Formula 1 must also because of the corona pandemic postpone three planned May races in the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco. The racing series and the world association Fia now hope that the season “after May” could start, it said in a joint message on Thursday. The The decision was made together with the race organizers in Zandvoort, Barcelona and Monte Carlo has been hit. The aim is to ensure the health and safety of the to ensure traveling employees of the teams and fans.
In the The start of the season in Melbourne had been canceled last week, after there was a corona virus case at McLaren's UK racing team. After that were also the Grand Prix in Bahrain and Vietnam on an as yet undetermined Time has been postponed. The race planned in China as the fourth World Cup run was previously due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the country
Originally this year 22 Grand Prix driven, that would have been a record. The Formula 1 and the Fia are now checking new calendar suggestions. The goal is reportedly at least 17 Run. For this, the summer break planned for August was opened March / April brought forward. Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari team started on Thursday for the holidays. (dpa)
If there is no other way
Against the background of the financial impact of Corona crisis is increasing Many fans seem to be accepting football matches in front of empty ranks. “The Insight is also growing among fans, ”said Sig Zelt from the organization ProFans of the German Press Agency on Thursday.
The managing director the German Football League, Christian Seifert, had on Monday from Spoken ghost games as the only “chance of survival”. The Bundesliga clubs want to end the currently interrupted season if at all possible play to be able to continue to build on TV revenue and sponsorship money. The Resumption of play operations is likely only in empty stadiums.
“Of course, football without fans is less worth, ”said tent. “But maybe this will ensure the clubs survival. I meanwhile think that ghost games are inevitable. “ (dpa)
Swiss first division soccer team quits players without notice
The Swiss first division soccer team FC Sion has loudly Media reports several Players terminated without notice because of the financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. As the “Blick” writes on Thursday, club president Christian Constantin the top earners of the team “for good reasons” and “because of force majeure ”pronounced the termination. “We are all our incomes robbed. We are prohibited from offering them their work and it is forbidden to perform, ”said the Swiss Tabloid from a letter from Constantin. The association gave it on Thursday no comment at first. (dpa)
The ball is now also in Turkey
Turkey has league – Games postponed until further notice due to the corona crisis. The youth and said that football, basketball and volleyball Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu in Ankara on Thursday.
Last Thursday, the Turkish leadership ordered to hold sporting events without spectators. To that At the time, Turkey had a confirmed coronavirus case, meanwhile it 191. In addition, according to official information, three people have been on the Lung disease Covid – 19 died.
Players had the decision of Turkey criticizes instead of holding the sporting events without spectators cancel. The goalkeeper of the first division Galatasaray became particularly clear Istanbul, Fernando Muslera, after the ghost game against Besiktas on Sunday. Muslera said, according to the broadcaster CNN Türk, that it was disrespectful towards Players and spectators. Podolski recently performed with his club Antalyaspor to a ghost game. (dpa)
English football extends game break
The football break in England caused by the corona crisis will be extended. The English football association FA announced on Thursday that the ball is up at least for 30. April will rest. The FA agreed on this with the premier League, the EFL responsible for the lower leagues and the professionals Player union and the English coaching association.
„The development by COVID – 19 remains unclear, and we can assure everyone that health and the well-being of players, employees and fans is a priority for us have, ”it said in the message. “We will continue to follow the advice of the Follow government and work together to keep an eye on the situation and to examine all the available options so that we can find ways of the season to resume as soon as the conditions permit. “
You got collectively supports UEFA's decision to host the European Championship 2020 too move to make room for the pending games next summer create, the FA explained, thus the national and international competitions can be played to the end and “preserve the integrity of every competition will “.
In the rules of the FA actually says that the football season in England no later than June 1st and any competition in it Frame must fix his game plan. This rule does not apply until further notice more. “Our board has agreed that this time limit for the season 2019 / 20 with a view to professional football, ”the association said With. (dpa)
Criticism of the IOC is growing
“I ask not to cancel the Olympics. But above all we have to Show humanity and can't just go on like this, ”said the four-time Olympic champion Hayley Wickenheiser (41), once the world's best Ice hockey player and since 2014 IOC member, the “mirror”. “We should First act as a responsible citizen of the world, only then as an athlete or IOC members. ”
Sports lawyer Michael Lehner advocates speedy Cancellation. “That would be a signal to the world,” said the 65 – year-olds the “Mannheimer Morning”. “I can't cancel the little football games here myself, think about curfews that close schools and universities and then think I could play big games in July. ” (dpa)
Coach Martin Schwalb also fell ill
After several players of the handball Bundesliga team Rhein-Neckar Löwen is too Trainer Martin Schwalb tested positive for the corona virus. The 56 – year-olds got into a 14 – Issue daily quarantine at home, they said Mannheimer on Thursday with. Schwalb is currently with his family in Hamburg.
“I feel good so far, but would like to ask all people who Implement rules and regulations of the authorities in the current situation “, said Swallow. “Even without physical symptoms, you can become a carrier and thus becomes a danger to his fellow human beings. ”
Because of the Bundesliga the pandemic was suspended and training with the lions was stopped the former international went to the Hanseatic city. According to his he wanted to prepare new clubs for his move. Schwalb had at the end of February the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, the successor to Kristjan, the Icelandic on leave Andresson started.
Next to the coach are back room players Mads Mensah, National player Jannik Kohlbacher and other players have tested positive. The entire team is currently in quarantine. (dpa)