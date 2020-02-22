Victory six then in Nuremberg – cheers!

DEG: for half a dozen more?

boy, boy. What were the Düsseldorfers swept away on Friday evening over the Mannheimers. 6: 2 and after a 6-0 lead, a team has to do it in the SAP arena. Well, there were also away teams who have scored there seven times, but that's not an issue.

As DEG goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger said nice: “It's not normal that you win here in Mannheim. But we defended well and then it just works.” Yes, but often only once. Tomorrow the controversial duel gn Munich will probably stand for DEG under a different guise, but Niederberger and colleagues will win again if the polar bears take a close look. As things stand, DEG would be a quarter-final opponent of the polar bears if they did not intercept Mannheim in turn.

Let's take a look at Nuremberg tomorrow, because the polar bears travel there from Berchtesgaden:

