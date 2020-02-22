World
Victory six then in Nuremberg – cheers!
DEG: for half a dozen more?
boy, boy. What were the Düsseldorfers swept away on Friday evening over the Mannheimers. 6: 2 and after a 6-0 lead, a team has to do it in the SAP arena. Well, there were also away teams who have scored there seven times, but that's not an issue.
As DEG goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger said nice: “It's not normal that you win here in Mannheim. But we defended well and then it just works.” Yes, but often only once. Tomorrow the controversial duel gn Munich will probably stand for DEG under a different guise, but Niederberger and colleagues will win again if the polar bears take a close look. As things stand, DEG would be a quarter-final opponent of the polar bears if they did not intercept Mannheim in turn.
Let's take a look at Nuremberg tomorrow, because the polar bears travel there from Berchtesgaden:
47 ./ 48. Matchday:
Results Friday:
Schwenninger Wild Wings – Iserlohn Roosters 2: 3 (0: 2.1: 1.1: 0)
Adler Mannheim – Düsseldorfer EG 2: 6 (0: 2.0: 0.2: 4)
Pinguins Bremerhaven – Kölner Haie 2: 1 nV (1: 0.0: 1.0: 0)
Grizzlys Wolfsburg – Krefeld Penguins 5: 1 (2: 0 , 1: 0.2: 1)
Straubing Tigers – Nuremberg Ice Tigers 2: 1 (1: 0.1: 0.0: 1)
EHC Red Bull Munich – ERC Ingolstadt 2: 3 nV (0: 1,2: 0,0: 1)
Sunday schedule:
Nürnberg Ice Tigers – Eisbären Berlin 14. 00
Krefeld Penguins – Straubing Tigers 16. 30
Augsburg Panther – Adler Mannheim 16. 30
EHC Red Bull Munich – Düsseldorfer EG 17. 00
ERC Ingolstadt – Schwenninger Wild Wings 19. 00
Iserlohn Roosters – Pinguins Bremerhaven 19. 00
1. EHC Red Bull Munich 47 34 13 + 47 161: 114 103
. 2 Straubing Tigers 47 32 15 + 44 162: 118 93
. 3 Adler Mannheim 47 30 17 + 41 163: 122 91
. 4 Eisbären Berlin 46 29 17 + 24 151: 127 85
. 5 Düsseldorfer EG 47 27 20 + 14 119: 105 77
. 6 Penguins Bremerhaven 47 24 23 +5 140: 135 75
. 7 Grizzlys Wolfsburg 47 26 21 +8 139: 131 73
8th. ERC Ingolstadt 47 26 21 +2 147: 145 72
. 9 Nuremberg Ice Tigers 47 23 24 – 13 134: 147 67
10. Augsburg Panther 47 19 28 – 13 127: 140 62
11. Cologne Sharks 47 16 31 – 37 106: 143 53
12. Krefeld penguins 47 15 32 – 27 125: 152 50
13. Iserlohn Roosters 47 15 32 – 44 104: 148 45
14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 46 12 34 – 51 103: 154 38
Feser hits the corner from the turn, Bremerhaven wins. We had enough opportunities to take the lead, but again we don't take enough of our chances.
Tuesday it's against the Grizzlys Wolfsburg against a home backdrop. pic.twitter.com/bqSSgeAqso

With his goal and the two assists in yesterday's away game, Marcel Noebels broke the next milestone in his DEL career. The 27 – year-old attacker has now 202 DEL points collected. We congratulate warmly and hope many more points of the # 92.
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1230811629316644867
Serge Aubin: It was a tough game today. We got a better grip on our emotions in the second third. The row with Sheppard, Noebels and Pföderl had a great evening. Our team always believes in victory and finds ways to win. #ebb #AEVvsEBB

Relaxed to Berchtesgaden
Do it with three points in your luggage the polar bears are now making a flying visit to Berchtesgaden before on Sunday (15 Clock/ Magenta sport) at the Nürnberg Ice Tigers.
At least until tomorrow evening, the Berliners have a rather reassuring eleven-point lead to fifth – and only five points behind third-placed Straubinger.
I think the Augsburgers were doing quite well. With us they flew in in the last third, but the Augsburgers also had good chances. There may be a bit of luck in it. We pulled ourselves together after the first third and made a pretty good away game. We are happy about three nice away points. We know that we have grown together really well over the months and have improved a lot in terms of play. We have already shown against those above us that we can keep up and win.
Match winner Leo Pföderl at Magentasport about today's victory and the overall situation with the polar bears
Matt Fraser has to go to the penalty bench because of too high a stick. But power play isn't exactly a polar bear's strength today. Above all, watch out for LeBlanc!
In the final section, the Augsburg team are so far the more dangerous team. There are still eleven minutes left.
The hosts continue to put a lot of pressure on, Pogge has a lot to do.
It comes very convenient for the polar bears. The last minutes before the siren clearly belong to the hosts.