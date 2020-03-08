victories,-sawdust-and-a-grass-allergy

Ivan Lendl once described his way of playing on the tennis court as follows: “If you want outbursts of anger or comedy, don't come to see me.” No, the man from Ostrava was definitely not funny during a match. He was “Ivan the Terrible”, who knew no qualms and sometimes even deliberately shot the enemy on the net. He turned to his face with a pinched expression, then took a handful of sawdust out of his pocket.

Lendl could play until others fell over. In his prime, no player was fitter. He followed the motto: “Without hard work, no price” and trained when his colleagues preferred to squander their money. He was at the top of the world rankings for 270 weeks, winning eight Grand Slam titles and a total of 94 tournaments. And yet his failure at Wimbledon is almost even more legendary. “Grass is only for cows,” he once said about the sacred London lawn. He made it into the final of the most important tennis tournament in the world twice, it wasn't even enough to win a set.

His defeat in Paris against Michael Chang is unforgettable

His memorable match against Michael Chang in the round of 16 of the French Open 1989 is also unforgettable. The 17 -year-old American was 0: 2 sets behind, was plagued by cramps and in the meantime hit the bottom. Tennis robot Lendl was not programmed for it and actually lost in the end. He made a double mistake on the match ball. At this point at the latest, the machine Ivan Lendl became a person on the square.

A person who was otherwise considered to be extremely humorous, who is an art lover and a family man. With his five daughters, he traveled to countless golf tournaments, and at times he had thought about a second career as a golf professional. But back pain, which had already forced him to end his tennis career, did not allow it with all meticulousness.

At some point he got interested in tennis again, he played some show matches and later became a coach. He led Andy Murray to his three titles in Grand Slam tournaments, two Olympic victories and made him number one in the world rankings. He looked just as grim in the stands as he used to be with a bat in his hand. Later he also wanted to do this with Alexander Zverev, but he was probably not really on the ball.

Becker honored Lendl as the “first hundred percent professional”

On Saturday Ivan Lendl 60 will be years old. And even though he may not have been a favorite of the audience at an active time, he was feared and admired for his attitude as much. Boris Becker praised his former rival as the “first hundred percent professional” before his milestone birthday. It is a compliment that Ivan Lendl will be pleased. Because he played tennis not to offer a big show, but to win. And mostly he succeeded.