vice-chief-busch-succeeds-joe-kaeser

Siemens Vice President Roland Busch succeeds outgoing CEO Joe Kaeser. As the Dax group announced on Thursday evening in Munich, Busch is to be appointed at the latest on February 3 at the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Kaeser had informed the Supervisory Board that he was not seeking to extend his mandate that was running until the beginning 2021. The 62 -year-old should become chairman of the supervisory board of the energy business called Siemens Energy.

“Roland Busch is already responsible for the budget planning of the business year 2021 and be responsible for their implementation and take over all relevant areas of responsibility on the Management Board from October 1 2020, ”emphasized Siemens.

Busch is 55 years old and has been on the Siemens board since 2011. There he is responsible for day-to-day business, technology and corporate development. He was appointed Kaesers Vice on October 1 2019 and has since been traded as successor.

The Supervisory Board originally announced that it would decide on personnel matters in the summer. Siemens is currently in a phase of change. The group plans to list its energy business as Siemens Energy in the course of the year.

The group is now creating clear conditions for the wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa, which alongside the old Gas and Power division is the main component of the new company. (dpa)