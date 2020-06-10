Vials Market 2020-2026 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis- Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Comar, LLC; SCHOTT AG; Gerresheimer AG

Vials Market Business Insights and Updates:

A vial is a small glass or plastic container or bottle which is mainly used to preserve medications as powder, capsules or liquid. They are usually made of material such as polypropylene and are available in different types such as multi dose vials and single dose vials. During the manufacturing different kind of closed systems such as crimp vials and screw vials are used. Screw thread glass vials, sterile glass vials and other are some of the common types of the vials. They are widely used in application such as chemical, personal care, medicinal and other.

The study considers the Vials Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Vials Market are:

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Comar, LLC; SCHOTT AG; Gerresheimer AG; PerkinElmer Inc.; Phoenix Glass; Pacific Vial; Qosmedix, Hanna Instruments, Fusion Packaging; Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Corning Incorporated; OCMI-OTG S.p.A.; DWK Life Sciences Inc; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Khemka Glass; Amber Hydrometers; Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt.ltd.; Alovie Technologies

By Product Type

Screw Thread Glass Vials, Serum / Specialty Glass Vials

Sterile Glass Vials

Others

By End- Users

Pharmaceutical / Medicinal

Chemical

Personal care

Industrial

Others

By Technology

Volumetric Fillers

Rotary Fillers

Net Weight Fillers

Other Fillers

By Glass

Borosilicate Glass

Fused Silica

Based on regions, the Vials Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment by government in biochemical industry will drive the market growth

Growing number of chemical laboratories will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising manufacturer inclination towards glass vials will augment this market growth

Growing demand for chromatography investment in various industries acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will restrict the growth of this market

Heavy weight of the glass vials as compared to the other plastic and metal will also impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Baxter International announced the acquisition of Claris injectable. This acquisition will help the company expand their abilities in manufacturing of essential generic injectable such as analgesics and anaesthesia, anti- infective and other critical care such as vials, bags and other. The company will invest to enhance Claris Injectables’ R&D pipeline and manufacturing capacity

In July 2015, Gerresheimer announced the acquisition of Centor. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their presence in the market and will also expand their product offering of parenteral to the packaging of oral drugs. Through this company will be able to better product and services to their customers

Key Benefits for Vials Market:

