“very-unlikely-that-normal-life-can-begin-on-the-19th”

Germany is not only concerned with the question of whether the situation in this country is similar to that of Italy or Spain due to the corona virus. Another point concerns many citizens at least as well: When will the everyday restrictions imposed in Germany be lifted or at least relaxed?

Chancellor Angela Merkel asked the German citizens for patience last weekend in her video message because of the increasing number of cases. Previously, she had let her chancellor's office become a little more specific. “We are talking until 20. April did not have any relief. Until then, all measures will remain in effect, “said Helge Braun to the Tagesspiegel.

On Wednesday, the Prime Ministers of the federal states and Merkel agreed that the exit restrictions beyond the Easter holidays until 19. April extend. After Easter, on 14. April, the situation is to be reassessed.

But some country heads are already giving quite clear signals. Reiner Haseloff, Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt (CDU), does not believe that the exit restrictions in Germany can be lifted after Easter . “The probability that on 19. a normal life can begin, this probability is very, very low, “Haseloff told the radio station” MDR Aktuell “on Thursday.

No false hopes make

Germany is still “in the middle of the rising phase”. Like his 15 colleagues, he does not want to give citizens false hopes and is expecting a further extension of the contact block.

The state capital Schwerin is already preparing for a possible extension of the measures. “The technical prerequisites for circular resolutions are currently being created so that the quorum of the political bodies can be extended even if protection measures are extended via the 19 . April 2020 can also be guaranteed, “said Mayor Sebastian Ehlers (CDU) according to the” Bild “.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also agrees Citizens agree that the restrictions will also apply in the event of an improvement after 19. April did not completely disappear. It should not be expected that from 20. April, a politically determined date, “everything will be as before,” said the CSU boss in a joint press conference with Merkel and Hamburg Mayor Tschentscher. Now there is no need for tightening, but also no exit strategies for exit restrictions throughout Germany.

“Many are just as afraid of bankruptcy as they are of the virus”

Hamburg's Mayor Tschentscher (SPD) clearly contradicted claims by FDP chief Christian Lindner. The latter had told Tagesspiegel that the federal government had to open up prospects for a gradual loosening of restrictions so as not to endanger the acceptance of the population. “Many are just as afraid of bankruptcy as they are of the virus.”

Tschentscher said on Wednesday evening on ZDF that there are always new knowledge about the virus, the disease and the therapy, which could have an impact on the burden on the health system. “And that's why there is still too much uncertainty for us to be able to give a clear point in time when we can gradually step out of the measures again.”

Freedom rights should not be permanently restricted because of Corona

Hessen wants to decide in the week before Easter whether the schools can open again after the Easter holidays, said Hesse's Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) . The first day of school after the holidays would be Monday, the 20. April. “The development in the last few days has been rather moderate, but it does not yet allow a general assessment,” he emphasized. “It seems that it works.” But there is still no valid development.

Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) contested allegations that the state sacrificed the freedom of society with the contact restrictions. “First of all, we do not sacrifice freedom rights, the freedom rights are only temporarily restricted,” he said on Wednesday evening in the ARD. It is about saving lives in “a disaster situation”. “The population can be sure that at the end of this crisis, freedom will be radically restored as it was before.” (lem)