“very-little-can-be-heard-from-the-disaster-management-team”

Health departments like the one in the Berlin district of Reinickendorf, which you manage, are the institutions in Germany that carry out disease control. How is the Covid – 19 epidemic developing in Berlin and Germany? , Mr. Larscheid?

No one knows at the moment exactly what's coming the next day. There is a rapid increase in the number of cases at both Berlin and German levels – which is due to the fact that there are so-called clusters of infected people at different locations, from which a large number of people are infected again.

We may also have a distribution in the population that we do not understand exactly. This means that we may have asymptomatic infected people who are currently infecting other people without having an overview. Similar to what is now assumed in Italy: long before the first tests took place, many people became infected and infected others.

What is your job at the moment?

In this outbreak situation we would like to identify each contact person and, if possible, quarantine them to prevent further spread. The more force, the larger the number of cases.

The situation is very diverse from district to district: The number of cases and resources have so far been different – the number of cases will adjust over time, but unfortunately the resources will not. We are currently recruiting people from the entire health department for the area of ​​infection protection. But at some point the moment threatens to come when we can no longer identify all contact persons.

Apparently there were more than a thousand teams of five people in Wuhan to identify contact persons.

We would, if we wanted to, certainly also on this one Number of people coming. The bigger problem is: From a certain amount of contact persons, it becomes difficult to identify them very quickly and react accordingly quickly, for example to impose a quarantine.

Still standing the direct conversation with the people in the center – that is what we need to assess the respective situation. And that takes time and medical expertise .



The WHO says, based on data reported from China, that there are not that many undetected mild cases.

The situation in China is difficult for us to judge. But we see so many deaths in Italy because the minor cases have not yet been discovered. Mortality is currently difficult to understand for such a developed country.



Do you have estimates how many people in Berlin are undetected?

No that is not seriously predictable. Infected people often have a wealth of contacts and are also very socially active in the period in question. In the current phase, the situation particularly affects younger people – because of their greater social mobility, they are more likely to be infected.

Therefore I can say very little about the expected number of cases of sick people. But the concern for everyone is really big . I have the feeling that a certain serenity is still there – but that it is very much influenced by great fear of what might come.

The serenity could quickly disappear if there are unfavorable developments?

Yes. We have one factor that worries us the most: we are not concerned with the absolute number of patients because most of the courses are probably mild. It is about that the really seriously ill accumulate for a certain period of time – they need intensive medical help.

The existing capacities have to be examined very critically. We have resources in Germany, but of course we have a limited number of beds in high-end medicine. If many patients requiring ventilation come in a short time, a well-developed health system will reach its limits in a short time. If it is affected by the younger population groups currently affected Skipping over to their parents or grandparents, who are usually a little sicker, complications quickly arise. We have to do it all at once.

This is a scenario that is very uncomfortable to think. When it is there, there is nothing we can do about it. So far, Covid – 19 in Berlin is more of a disease of the boys, Thank God. Fortunately, the elderly are not badly affected – if they are, the deaths will also come, that's for sure .



What needs to be done to prevent the situation from escalating?

At the national level very little is heard from the disaster management team . At the moment you can read individual interviews – but I don't know what this means: is it an official statement or an individual opinion of the colleague?

It would be necessary now to have the integrative function of a federal ministry . This is the big hour: For Jens Spahn, Corona is something like the storm surge of Hamburg for Helmut Schmidt.



What exactly are you asking for?

In this hot phase with almost a thousand infections must be good every day be communicated. The situation is so changeable – today's thesis papers are no longer worth anything. Measures adapted to the situation must be carried out quickly here . The question of restricting public life must now be discussed very aggressively.

The colleagues from the university clinic in Milan made an appeal to the whole of Europe as to how to do it in Prepare hospital area. Because we had and still have this problem in northern Italy. There are no more intensive beds there.

And that's bad because normal medical life has to go on – with patients, experience the complications of an existing disease, or tumor patients who need intensive care aftercare. Or people who suffer accidents.

What exactly did the Milan doctors recommend?

Prepare for this situation. Train them every day so that you are prepared when your hospital is affected, with staff illnesses and so on. At the national level, action is now urgently needed, not actionism. What concrete measures has come from this joint catastrophe team in the last two to three days?

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn “encouraged” on Sunday to hold events with more than 1000 participants cancel.

Encouragement is that what a sad person needs. The coalition committee discussed short-time work or economic aid on Sunday. If that is the output, it is simply too little. First, you should consider what is being done in terms of health. Quickly, with everyone around the table who knows. We need recommendations for action for those who have to implement it.

Can health departments not already intervene relatively strongly and restrict?

Yes. But if I think that schools or production facilities with over a hundred employees should be closed – then I can only decide for Reinickendorf, the situation would be different in Treptow-Köpenick or Schöneberg. Small states will not work now, that has to be decided at the national level.

What restrictions on social Do you recommend life?

I see the most painful restrictions in social life coming: That means closings of schools and daycare centers, including companies. The restrictions may lead to a big change in the country if we are unlucky.

The people with the appropriate competence must now comment on this. You have to tell people what the plan is. It's a lot about medical issues – not short-time work benefits.



There are reports that the hotlines of the health authorities are overloaded. Are you fulfilling your obligations?

I can say that my colleagues have developed all good concepts and remain fit for work. That convinces me and I also see that it works. I was also able to speak to colleagues effortlessly on Sunday – when they weren't in office, they were at home on the computer. At the moment it really works so that I'm proud.

Civil society must prepare for this to provide elderly and single people with food when the situation gets worse?

Yes, this is the hour of civil society. You shouldn't underestimate the self-organization of people in an emergency, I don't worry much about that. But the problem is sick people or those who are alone. The order of the day is to look at the neighbors. This will be difficult for the people who live on the margins of society.

Is this crisis an opportunity to improve the social situation for the future?

We live in the certainty that all things are as they are: I go to the cinema, I go to the theater, I go shopping, I go to fill up – everything works as a matter of course. It is not even noticed that this always has preconditions.

It could be that you emerge stronger from this crisis situation because you are concerned about how these things work. There could actually be a boost to the social fabric. It is clear anyway that the closure of schools and companies for two months is not dramatic for humanity.

Economically this can threaten the existence.

Without question, that will cost money. But it will hardly push people to their limits. It is not a social experiment, it is a bitter necessity if it should happen. France has fewer infections per inhabitant, but some departments close schools. The thought must also be thought here.