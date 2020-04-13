verdi-chairman:-“short-time-working-allowance-is-not-enough-in-the-back-and-in-the-front”

More and more workers are experiencing difficulties due to the corona crisis. “I get a lot of emergency calls every day, the incoming mail and letters are huge,” said Frank Werneke, chairman of the Verdi service union, the Tagesspiegel (Tuesday edition). “The situation for a large number of employees worries me a lot because we have a massive design flaw in short-time work,” said the union leader. “The takeover of the complete social security contributions by the Federal Employment Agency should have been coupled with the increase in short-time benefits from 60 to at least 80 Percent, for low incomes to at least 90 percent by employers, “said Werneke.

” In a European comparison, we use a statutory short-time work allowance of 60 percent of net income bottom. That is not enough in the back and front, ”said Werneke. If the employers refused to make the additional payment, the Federal Employment Agency would have to increase the short-time work benefit from contributions.

Werneke sees no reason for layoffs

The Verdi chairman does not fear bankruptcies and mass layoffs. “The economy is currently flooded with liquidity, there is no reason for layoffs.” But as soon as the crisis was over, “we need an economic stimulus package, probably in a similar dimension to the rescue programs now. Consumer checks are conceivable, a temporary reduction in VAT or child benefit surcharges, ”the Verdi chairman told Tagesspiegel.