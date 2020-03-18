Vascular Imaging Systems: Market Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2020-2024)

Vascular Imaging Systems Market Research Report – This Report Is Comprised with Market Data Derived from Primary as Well As Secondary Research Techniques. The Points Covered in The Report Are Primarily Factors Which Are Considered to Be Market Driving Forces. The Report Aims to Deliver Premium Insights, Quality Data Figures and Information in Relevance with Aspects Such as Market Scope, Market Size, Market Share, Market Segments Including Types of Products and Services, Application Areas , SWOT Analysis, Geographies As Well.

According to a new market report published by us, the global vascular imaging systems market was valued at US$ 18,217 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2017 to 2024, reaching US$ 27,295 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global vascular imaging systems market in 2016.

Major industry players in global vascular imaging systems are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for advanced technologies and new product development. For instance, in December 2016, Esaote, manufacturer of diagnostic ultrasound systems and probes launched the MyLab Eight Platform at Arab Health 2017. This launch is expected to increase its product portfolio in ultrasound machines. In September 2016, Carestream has received the FDA clearance for its OnSight 3D Extremity System. The product utilizes cone beam CT (CBCT) technology to capture weight-bearing and other types of extremity exams.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Vascular Imaging Systems Market

By Product

• CT

• MRI

• X-ray

• Ultrasound

• Nuclear imaging

By Application

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

Vascular Imaging Systems Market – Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

(Canada USA, & Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

