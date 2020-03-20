Vapiano is insolvent – restaurants are closed

The Vapiano restaurant chain is on the verge of bankruptcy and is now hoping for state aid. Vapiano is insolvent, the company said on Friday in Cologne. It sees itself as a victim of the exit bans and limited opening hours in the wake of the corona pandemic, but has had to deal with losses and sales losses for years.

Almost all 230 of restaurants with Italian-inspired cuisine worldwide, including 55 operated by Vapiano itself in Germany, have been closed since Thursday evening. CEO Vanessa Hall now has three weeks to file for bankruptcy, but wants to avert it with government grants. Otherwise, worldwide 10. 000 jobs, including 3800 in Germany, in danger.

“As of today it is clear that Vapiano will not be able to survive without immediate state support and will have to file for bankruptcy, which would result in the loss of 10. 000 jobs would result worldwide, “said Hall. Vapiano had hardly generated any sales in the face of the Corona crisis, but salaries, rents and operating costs continued to accumulate.

How much money the chain needed at short notice, Vapiano did not tell. In any case, the KfW entrepreneur loan launched in the wake of the crisis would be too late. The federal government has announced that the three-week period for filing for bankruptcy will be postponed until September for companies that have got into trouble because of the virus.

Vapiano had already raised the alarm on Monday. At that time, it was said that the company would need at least 14 million euros in the short term, after almost all restaurants in France, Austria, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the USA had been ordered by the responsible authorities the risk of infection had been closed. Sales had slumped in the first quarter by around 20 percent. In the first half of the year, the loss would again be significantly above the previous year's level. In the first six months 2019 Vapiano had a bottom line 34 million loss.

main shareholder of Vapiano is the holding company of the former Tchibo owner family Herz with 47, 4 percent. She had refused further financial injections and handed over her share package to a trustee. (rtr)