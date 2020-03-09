“vaccines-are-only-worth-it-on-a-large-scale”

Thomas Breuer is head of the health division at the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and is therefore also responsible for the area of ​​vaccines. The doctor previously worked at the Robert Koch Institute. In an interview, he explains why GSK does not start researching a corona vaccine and how there are delivery bottlenecks.

Mr. Breuer, intensive research is currently being carried out worldwide on vaccines against the corona virus. With your experience as one of the world's largest vaccine producers: Until when could a vaccine be available?

The normal vaccine development takes between eight and ten years, which of course is not helpful in the current situation. However, a lot has changed in recent years: Work in the preclinical phase, i.e. in the laboratory, has accelerated considerably. This allows some companies to produce a vaccine within three months. For example, there is a US company that wants to start a study with its vaccine against the pathogen SARS-Cov-2 in April.

But this phase of testing and approval still takes a lot of time. This takes at least twelve to 18 months under the best circumstances. So there is currently no ready-to-use vaccine available because it is a new virus.

Is GlaxoSmithKline also involved in the search for the right vaccine?

GSK has decided not to develop a vaccine itself, but rather to provide our developers with our potentiators – so-called adjuvants – which require much less vaccine for the same protection. This allows more people to be immunized. So far we have entered into agreements with two organizations – one in Australia and one in China.

Other vaccine manufacturers such as Sanofi have announced plans to develop vaccines. Why did GSK decide to provide adjuvant technology instead?

The decision builds on GSK's scientific know-how and capacity to produce large quantities of adjuvant should this become necessary. At GSK we use our experience and technical skills to make a meaningful contribution in the fight against Covid – 19, especially since many companies are already working on Covid (19 vaccine candidates.

Do economic considerations play a role in this decision?

The medium to long-term development of outbreaks with new pathogens is difficult to predict and thus the economic perspective in general. Examples are the H1N1 flu pandemic or the Ebola epidemic: GSK was involved in both with either a pandemic vaccine (H1N1) or an epidemic vaccine candidate (Ebola), both of which represent very economically different situations. In the acute situation of an epidemic such as that of Covid – 19 economic considerations are currently secondary.

Are you giving away the adjuvants?

Not quite. It depends on the phase in which the development is. The first phase is pre-clinical research. In this we provide the technology for the adjuvants free of charge, and also very quickly, within 48 hours. This applies to researchers from the Australian and Chinese institutions with whom we are already working.

In the second phase, the clinical studies, we deliver the potentiators at cost price. If the vaccine finally works and can be produced and marketed in large quantities, we will probably make our technology available as part of a normal professional collaboration.

As with medicinal products, pharmacies repeatedly register delivery bottlenecks with vaccines. The responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute currently lists three vaccines from GSK on the list of vaccines that are difficult or impossible to deliver, including a combination preparation for childhood diseases, an agent for hepatitis B and one for the prevention of shingles. Why are these currently not sufficiently available in Germany?

manufacturer – GSK included – are of course not proud to be represented with products on this list. But the production of vaccines that are produced organically is more susceptible to disorders than that of drugs that are purely chemical products. 100000 Painkillers can be made within a few hours. The production of vaccines, on the other hand, takes between six and 24 months. Of course, this means that the effects on the availability of vaccines are quite long-term. And another point: In principle, you have to set up a separate factory for each vaccine. Something like this costs between 500 millions and 800 million euros and lasts between four and five years. However, we assume that the hepatitis B vaccines that are currently more difficult to obtain in Germany will be available again from March.

And Shingrix, the shingles vaccine?

Here the situation is a little different. The demand for Shingrix significantly exceeds the supply. The demand is so great that we currently only sell Shingrix in three countries, in the United States, Canada and Germany. Because we have to make sure that the people who have received the first dose also receive the second, which only completes the vaccination protection. We are currently expanding production capacities significantly, and we even have a second factory under construction. But that takes time, so that even in the medium term the demand will unfortunately exceed the supply.

The problems with the combined preparation against childhood diseases remain. In Germany, from March 1st, certain sections of the population will be required to have measles, including children in daycare centers. Does this affect demand?

In fact, we are experiencing a strong need for measles vaccines worldwide, and not just because of the new vaccination requirement in Germany . In general, the topic has been more of a global focus for two years now. The quadruple vaccine will be increasingly available in Germany again from March, but it will take until the end of the year to meet demand. But we still have triple measles, mumps and rubella vaccines available that can meet the need in the meantime, so we don't expect a general supply shortage for measles vaccines. In addition, of course, we have prepared for the growing need due to the change in the law. However, we cannot give an unlimited delivery guarantee.

It is said that the pharmaceutical industry is itself responsible for the delivery bottlenecks because, for reasons of cost, they buy drugs in fewer and fewer Has factories manufactured and therefore has no reserve locations in the event of production downtimes. Does that also play a role in vaccine production?

The production of vaccines is only worthwhile if you do that on a large scale. That is why we generally only produce a vaccine in one factory worldwide. In Dresden, for example, we produce the influenza vaccine for the global market and in Singapore our pneumococcal vaccine. The availability of individual vaccines is therefore directly dependent on individual production locations.

What can go wrong in vaccine production?

Many vaccines are grown on cell cultures. And sometimes there are batches that grow worse than others or there are other quality problems. If you then cannot use a whole batch, this has an immediate impact on the amount of vaccine available.

Now there is always criticism that the pharmaceutical industry is withdrawing from vaccine production because it is more lucrative to treat diseases with drugs than to prevent them .

In front 20 Years ago, many countries still made vaccines themselves. However, because this was not profitable in the long run, many governments have withdrawn from it. Many private vaccine manufacturers have stumbled into the gaps. But since the huge effort for development, production and sales is only worthwhile if you do it on a global scale, the market has become more and more consolidated. There are now only four major manufacturers in the western countries, including us as the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. Every fourth child worldwide receives a vaccine from GSK. And we have no plans to withdraw from the vaccine market and have many new products under development.