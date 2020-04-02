vacationers-should-get-vouchers-instead-of-money

Should customers save tour operators, concert agencies and airlines? The federal government thinks so.

On Thursday, the Corona cabinet decided that consumers would no longer get money back if flights, travel, football games and concerts were canceled, but only vouchers. These should be until 31. December 2021 can be redeemed. If customers do not do this, they should get their money back.

So far, travelers can request that they get their money for canceled flights and flights within seven days get a refund for canceled trips within 14 days . This should be the exception in the future. The Federal Government wants to ask the EU Commission for a Europe-wide voucher regulation. Refunds within the usual deadlines should only be given in the case of hardship.

Airlines, travel agencies and event organizers face financing problems due to the collapsing business in the corona crisis, if they also have to reimburse customers for tickets and bookings. Therefore, customers with package tours that were booked before March 8th should only receive a money transfer in the case of hardship. In return, the claims of customers should be protected in the event of the tour operator becoming insolvent. You should get the monetary value back as with plane tickets if you do not receive a corresponding voucher by 31. Redeem December 2021.

The tourism giant lurches: Tui gets a KfW loan of 1.8 billion euros. Photo: imago images / Jürgen Ritter

The travel industry is hit hard by the corona crisis. The Federal Foreign Office had issued a worldwide travel warning by the end of April; all package tours have been canceled. According to the current legal situation, the tour operators have to reimburse their customers for the canceled trips within two weeks; meanwhile, enormous sums have been collected.

According to the German Travel Association (DRV), the repayments already add up to 3.5 billion euros. Since hardly anyone is currently booking a new trip, the drop in sales is even higher: at 4.8 billion euros. Many of the 2300 tour operators and the 11. 000 Travel agencies that live on the commissions of the organizers fear for their existence. Europe's largest tour operator, the Tui, has already been granted a KfW loan of 1.8 billion euros.

“The agreement of the federal government comes just in time for the many small and medium-sized travel agencies and tour operators in Germany,” said the president of the industry association DRV, Norbert Fiebig. “An immediate repayment obligation to customers would have driven many companies into bankruptcy.” Now it is important that the government in Brussels enforces “that the EU Commission suspends the reimbursement scheme from the EU package travel directive accordingly”.

Easyjet: All machines stay on the ground for the time being. Photo: imago images / Waldmüller

The airlines are also on the ground. Easyjet doesn't fly anymore. At Lufthansa there are only 760 machines 60 in use. The group is negotiating state aid.

The aviation industry welcomed the decision. “In the current special situation, it will be possible to suspend reimbursement under the regulation and to bridge it with a voucher,” said Matthias von Randow, chief executive of the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry (BDL). Many other countries did the same.

Lufthansa described the voucher solution as sensible and fair. “In this difficult situation, it gives the companies some air to breathe.”

In particular, the Federal Ministry of Economics had pushed for a mandatory voucher solution. “This would significantly relieve the airlines and ultimately taxpayers financially,” said government coordinator for aerospace, Thomas Jarzombek (CDU).

The State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Tourism Commissioner, Thomas Bareiß (CDU), had also warned of the enormous reimbursements in the travel industry. “Even healthy companies can no longer stand it. Indeed, a voucher solution could secure liquidity here. ”

The singer James Blunt was alone at his concert in the Elbphilharmonie, the event was broadcast on the Internet. Photo: dpa

Consumer advocates are horrified

Consumer advocates are horrified. “We receive a lot of emails from affected consumers every day who are in an existential crisis and who would not be helped with vouchers. You feel left alone by companies and politics, ”says Marion Jungbluth from the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV).

” These are so-called vouchers in reality, consumer compulsory loans to companies for which they do not even receive interest, “criticizes VZBV boss Klaus Müller. State aid for companies in this crisis is important. “But fairness and social compatibility must not be lost.”