vacationers-are-waiting-for-their-money

The CEO spoke of a “deeply sad day”, tens of thousands of German vacationers were stuck in their holiday hotels, and hundreds of thousands of customers feared for their down payments.

When Thomas Cook, the second largest European travel group after Tui, went into bankruptcy last September, the concerns were great. Travelers who were stranded at the vacation spot did not know how to get home. Hoteliers who were afraid to stay seated at their expense wanted to hold themselves harmless to the holiday guests and threatened to let them go only when the holidaymakers paid their hotel bill – for the second time. Those who had not yet started their trip, but had already paid all or part of it, feared having to write off thousands of euros for their summer vacation.

In retrospect, the worries were unfounded , Zurich Insurance, with which Thomas Cook was insured, organized the return transport of the holiday guests. And in the meantime, the first money has flowed from the insurance company to compensate customers who could no longer start their journey due to the bankruptcy.

220. 000 There are damage reports at the insurance company

Rund 220. 000 Zurich Insurance has received damage reports, says company spokesman Bernd Engelien. However, there is an incomparably higher number of those affected. Because a damage report stands for a trip, and people often want to do it together.

The good news: Many of the disappointed travelers now have money in their accounts. “Half of it has already been worked through,” reports Engelien. More than 110.000 Cases are settled. This affects above all the simple processes. However, if the customers have made input errors or are submitting hotel bills that Zurich paid the hotelier last fall as part of the return, the transfer may take some time.

Insurance only pays 17, 5 percent

The bad one Notice: The insurance company only pays part of the sum. Because Thomas Cook was only insured with a total of 110 million euros. That is far from enough to replace the 280 million euros that Thomas Cook holidaymakers have lost. If you add the bankruptcy of the subsidiary Tour Vital, there are a total of 287 million euros.

Because the insurance company deducts the cost of returning the vacationer from the sum insured, it only replaces 17, 5 percent of the damage. That is also the sum that vacationers have received from Zurich so far. The bottom line is that consumers should get their full damage reimbursed. The federal government has promised that the difference will be taken over by the federal government.

Stranded vacationers, open bills: Thomas Cook was up to 110 million euros insured. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

However, those affected will have to wait a while for the state money. The Federal Ministry of Justice, which is dealing with the settlement, is currently building a website on which customers will have to register their claims later. This month you want to start trial operation.

A large part of the disbursements should be processed by the end of the year, according to the Federal Ministry of Justice. The Ministry wants to pay up to 225 million euros, the exact amount will depend on whether the Zurich Insurance may or may not deduct the cost of returning the vacationer from the sum insured of 110.

The federal government is ironing out its own bankruptcy

However, the fact that the federal government is stepping in is not so much due to the love of the consumer as it is tangible political reasons. The European Travel Directive actually requires that package holidaymakers should not suffer any financial damage if the tour operator goes bankrupt. However, the cover of 110 million euros for the replacement of insolvency damage does not apply in this country. To avoid complaints, the federal government pays – and at the same time works on a reform of the security system.

A new security system must be created

And that is happening at full speed. The Federal Ministry of Justice has commissioned an advice from the consulting firm EY, and there have also been several rounds with representatives of the travel and insurance industry.

There are three models to choose from: a fund solution in which tour operators pay part of the travel price into a security fund, an insurance solution that is managed by a pool of insurers and significantly higher liability sums than would allow so far, or a combination of both models. This could be such that the industry fund organizes and pays for the return of stranded vacationers and the insurers pay compensation for trips that have not been started but are paid for. A decision should be made soon, the law should enter into force on November 1st.

Coronavirus: The fear travels with. Photo: dpa

How will the summer be?

Until there remains the lid of 110 million euros and the Zurich insurance company as the sole provider. Hopefully there will be no new bankruptcies in the summer season and the coronavirus can be suppressed.

“We are seeing increasing uncertainty among customers,” said the President of the German Travel Association, Norbert Fiebig, last week. That could be a problem. As early as the end of January, bookings for the summer were around three percent below the previous year, but the virus was still in Asia and not in Europe.

