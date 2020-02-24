World
Uwe Krupp goes to Cologne
By car from Prague to Cologne
On Monday afternoon Uwe Krupp drove from Prague to Cologne. There is a lot of work waiting for the man there from Tuesday, he said to the “Kölner Stadtanzeiger”: “I am in the car, I am in good spirits and am looking forward to Cologne. First of all, I will be staying in a hotel.”
Uwe Krupp back to Cologne!
Head coach Mike Stewart is finally released after 17 Defeats in one piece and replaced by – Uwe Krupp, recently released at Sparta Prague. He'll be behind the gang against Wolfsburg tomorrow. That was now a fix, after a long time nothing went in Cologne – we stay tuned.
Cologne managing director Philipp Walter says in the official message: “We are very happy on working with Uwe Krupp. He has proven in the past that he can lead teams successfully. After the decision for Uwe Krupp was made, we wanted clarity. Also as a signal to our team and our fans. That is why he takes on the post of head coach directly and not only after the end of the season. It is clear to us that it is no longer in our own hands to reach the play-offs this season. A lot should come together. On the one hand, making Uwe Krupp head coach this season is because we trust him to bring the season to a worthy conclusion. First and foremost, we want him to get an impression of the team now, and not just in the summer. This is how we gain valuable time. ”
And the sharks and the record?
Today is carnival, Cologne break. The celebration will only take place on Tuesday. The 18. Defeat in one piece for the sharks, the party rises against Wolfsburg! We bet 1: 2 OT.
Okay, just one more Aubin there!
Then you can continue with the Location in the DEL, the 48. Matchday overview:
Nuremberg – Berlin 5: 3 (Can happen after 5 wins)
Augsburg – Mannheim 4: 2 (Oh dear Pavel)
Munich – DEG 2: 3 (Yikes, that will be cheerful on Friday in Berlin)
KEV – Straubing 3: 4 OT (Adler, we'll be gone then)
Ingolstadt – Schwenningen 4: 3 (Hello, Niklas!)
Iserlohn – Fischtown 4: 3 (Small squad, no breath at the end)
Now you're crazy?
Nope, don't know why the Aubin quotes now appear twice, “work hard” (o-ton Aubin, 1000 Times said and almost all North American Players in the DEL have it together 100. 00 0 times said) and “pay the price that it works better here again, although, better twice than not. And if it doesn't work at all, I become an ice master and play NHL, now the man even prints T-shirts:
(dpa) – Crazy debut in the NHL: Usually David Ayres drives the ice machine in Toronto. Only rarely does the 42 – year-olds at the Maple ice hockey team Leafs with when a goalie is needed. And actually Ayres wanted to spend a cozy evening as a fan.
Even after the early deficit, I still thought that it would go well for us. But today some opportunities have not been used. Still, I compliment the boys, they worked so hard and in the end we were really on it.
Serge Aubin
The three points are more important than my three goals
Nuremberg's Daniel Fischbuch after his hat trick
Fish book has the lid on it
His third goal of the day is the decision. Overall, a deserved win for Nuremberg. Voices and results of the other games will follow.
Pogge is outside …
Fish book meets.
Powerplay in the third of Nuremberg
My goodness…
Two more minutes
The polar bears keep pushing.
Ferraro again
Out of the slot again, kneeling again. Heidwitzka.
Treutle again
The polar bears are now really strong. And above all more dangerous, but still without Fortune.
Polar bears with pressure
Hördler tries it with a shot, then Noebels is on the trigger. But Treutle is careful. Decisive phase now.
Is there anything else?
Kettemer is lucky, his check from behind in the third of Berlin remains unpunished.
Tor, Ferraro
From the slot. Only 2: 4. Another beard bearer that hits and we still have a few minutes.