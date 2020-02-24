uwe-krupp-goes-to-cologne

Uwe Krupp back to Cologne!

Head coach Mike Stewart is finally released after 17 Defeats in one piece and replaced by – Uwe Krupp, recently released at Sparta Prague. He'll be behind the gang against Wolfsburg tomorrow. That was now a fix, after a long time nothing went in Cologne – we stay tuned.

Cologne managing director Philipp Walter says in the official message: “We are very happy on working with Uwe Krupp. He has proven in the past that he can lead teams successfully. After the decision for Uwe Krupp was made, we wanted clarity. Also as a signal to our team and our fans. That is why he takes on the post of head coach directly and not only after the end of the season. It is clear to us that it is no longer in our own hands to reach the play-offs this season. A lot should come together. On the one hand, making Uwe Krupp head coach this season is because we trust him to bring the season to a worthy conclusion. First and foremost, we want him to get an impression of the team now, and not just in the summer. This is how we gain valuable time. ”