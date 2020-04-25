uwe-krupp-criticizes-berlin-senate-for-banning-sports

Krupp criticizes Berlin Senate

Former Eisbären Berlin coach, Uwe Krupp, made the decision of the capital's Senate to hold major events until the end of October forbid sharply criticized. “In my opinion, Berlin has made things easy. Everyone stays at home and we will speak in six months, ”said Krupp in an interview with the“ Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger ”(Saturday). “I am not a virologist and my family also adheres to the rules in a disciplined manner, but the Berlin Senate's decision to cancel major events for the next six months seems to me to be hasty “, said the 54 years old current coach of the Cologne Sharks.

Berlin had sporting events in front of spectators up to the 24. October prohibited. Among other things, this has an impact on the planned start of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) season in mid-September. Since the DEL clubs, unlike the Bundesliga soccer clubs, are less dependent on TV money than on viewer revenue, they play ghost games without an audience at most for a very short period of time in question. The DEL had canceled the season before the start of the playoffs in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not chosen a champion.

Von der Decision in Berlin is currently only the polar bears as a DEL member affected. However, there are fears that other federal states could follow the example . Within the league, possible consequences are already being discussed, but there is still no result or postponement of the start of the season. (dpa)