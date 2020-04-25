World
Uwe Krupp criticizes Berlin Senate for banning sports
Krupp criticizes Berlin Senate
Former Eisbären Berlin coach, Uwe Krupp, made the decision of the capital's Senate to hold major events until the end of October forbid sharply criticized. “In my opinion, Berlin has made things easy. Everyone stays at home and we will speak in six months, ”said Krupp in an interview with the“ Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger ”(Saturday). “I am not a virologist and my family also adheres to the rules in a disciplined manner, but the Berlin Senate's decision to cancel major events for the next six months seems to me to be hasty “, said the 54 years old current coach of the Cologne Sharks.
Berlin had sporting events in front of spectators up to the 24. October prohibited. Among other things, this has an impact on the planned start of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) season in mid-September. Since the DEL clubs, unlike the Bundesliga soccer clubs, are less dependent on TV money than on viewer revenue, they play ghost games without an audience at most for a very short period of time in question. The DEL had canceled the season before the start of the playoffs in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not chosen a champion.
Von der Decision in Berlin is currently only the polar bears as a DEL member affected. However, there are fears that other federal states could follow the example . Within the league, possible consequences are already being discussed, but there is still no result or postponement of the start of the season. (dpa)
In my opinion, Berlin has made things easy. Everyone stays at home and we will speak in six months.
Uwe Krupp in the Kölner Stadtanzeiger
Who doesn't remember to the nimble skater, now he stops. With almost 38 Years:
German Olympic Group is certain
Canada, USA and China are the opponents for the DEB team. Let's see who 2022 everything for the teams will be there.
With the 2020 IIHF World Rankings determined, we now now the seeding and groups for the #Beijing 2022 Men's #IceHockey Tournament! Three qualifiers to be determined. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/760 YXdMJnK
– IIHF on Twitter (@iihfhockey) https://twitter.com/IIHFHockey/status/1253628119891746816
What is Serge Aubin actually doing?
The trainer of the polar bears stayed in Berlin and is already planning the new season. Jan Schröder spoke to him.
Serge Aubin would like to escape the sobering reality for a moment: “In a perfect world, I would now prepare to lift the trophy,” said the Eisbären Berlin trainer on the phone. “Then we would still play now.” So it would have been without the Covid – 19 – Pandemic can come: The final series of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) should have taken place these days.
Daily mirror | Jan Schröder
Our second birthday child was both player and coach of the Berlin polar bears. We send dear birthday greetings to Switzerland to Jeff “Tommer” Tomlinson to his 50. Honor day. Tommer, we wish you all the best and above all a LOT OF HEALTH! #EEIE pic.twitter.com/NBssvmv5eS
— Eisbären Berlin (@Eisbaeren_B) April 23, 2020
What will happen to the start of the season?
Actually it should start again in September for the polar bears in the DEL. Until at least 24. October is not going to work now – at least not with an audience. Until then, public sporting events with spectators are forbidden in Berlin.
Ban on major events with more than 5000 participants until 24. October in Berlin:
source: https://t.co/7SDWxU4BDz
What impact will this have on the DEL?
– 3on3 Overtime #StayHome (@ 3on3overtime) April 21, 2020
Reinhauer and Jäger
Here is a small review of the formidable magazine “Dump & Chase “
The cover picture is already an announcement. Andrea Lanzl, the record national ice hockey player, looks the reader deeply in the current issue of April. Other publications on this sport have not made it in decades or have dared to present a player so prominent.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
The title that opened doors
We remember that the new one Pabst stole the show from the polar bears on the same day, but everything else was wonderful. And there is also new knowledge about the first title win, we spoke to Pierre Pagé and Sven Felski:
Ricard Persson was already on the gang with the skates seconds before the final siren. Some teammates of the otherwise rather quiet contemporary from Sweden also performed amazing balancing acts on the edge of the ice hockey rink. It looked like the players should tip onto the ice surface at any moment.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
“You said you could win the championship if we gave you some more money. And you did it! There couldn't be a better time for our project and that was probably the push we need to get to the top. ”
Philip Anschutz on 20. 4. 2005 in his congratulations to the polar bear tour
Marvin Cüpper will play in Krefeld in the future
In Berlin he was most recently pursued by bad luck , now Marvin Cüpper is trying his luck in Krefeld. Maybe things are going better for him there. Just a reminder: As Cüpper for the season 2018 / 19 Should become the number one among polar bears, he seriously injured himself in advance. And so it went on for the following two seasons. In the end the came 26 – yearlings on exactly zero missions in the DEL in the past two seasons. Let us hope for him that he stays more happy and above all permanently healthy in Krefeld.
For the planning of the new squad, the most important decision had to be made on the goalkeeper position. Here the sports management decided to stay with Oskar Östlund. The Swede had only come to Krefeld in January and immediately convinced with strong performances.
Krefeld penguins
DEL plans to start the season in September
The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) continues to hope for the 18. September as the start date for the new season 2020 / 21. “All plans go there first”, DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke told “Sport1.de”. The league association and the clubs had canceled the current season right before the start of the play-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Until 31. Major events are prohibited in Germany in August. This also includes ice hockey encounters with fans. The DEL is currently encouraged. “If you drive such a clear line now, which probably makes sense, there is great hope that things will go back to normal afterwards,” said Tripcke. Because ghost games should normally not exist for economic and logistical reasons. “We definitely need games with viewers. Except in very short-term exceptional situations, ghost games are not an option for us, ”emphasized the 52 year old DEL boss.
If the start date for the league cannot be met, there are still options. Tripcke brought the upsetting and higher frequency of the game days into play. A shortening of the play-offs is also possible. (dpa)
Dear fans, get the pens out and mark the 19. 04. on the calendar. From 19: 00 o'clock we show you the DVD: “Finally Master – The film for the first championship “via YouTube. Have a look and reminisce with us. https://t.co/zPgjOi1diQ
— Eisbären Berlin (@Eisbaeren_B) April 16, 2020
Katrin Schulze and I interviewed the play-off monster, the polar bears remembered it:
Also on Easter Sunday, birthday greetings send again into the distance. We congratulate our # 21 Austin Ortega warmly to today's 26. Birthday. Of course, connected with continued success and health. Happy Birthday, Tegs! #HappyBirthday #EEIE pic.twitter.com/tDtVY9Qc1N
— Eisbären Berlin (@Eisbaeren_B) April 12, 2020
Congratulations to @lukas __ 44. The # ebb striker landed in the final ranking for the #nhldraft 2020 in eleventh place of all European field players of his year. First in this preliminary list: Mannheim's Tim # Stützle and seventh in Munich JJ #Peterka. #Strong
– Eisbären Berlin on Twitter (@eisbaeren_b) https://twitter.com/Eisbaeren_B/status/1247936050191839233
the hate-loved enemy said goodbye. A reminder of the departure of the capital:
The Deutschlandhalle groaned under the noise of ice hockey fans, although only a quarter of the aged arena was filled with spectators. The professionals of the Berlin Capitals came to the ice in the standing curve with their children on their hands and flip flops on their feet. The frustrated could be comforted.
Daily mirror
The Berlin polar bears from the German Ice Hockey League are also clearly feeling the effects of the corona crisis. As the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Tuesday) reported, the employees of the ex-master were sent on short-time work. Manager Peter John Lee confirmed this. “We are no different from other clubs in the crisis. We are also part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which is active in the entertainment industry and is therefore currently experiencing very high losses, ”said the 64 year old Lee. “That is why AEG has applied for short-time work for all parts of the company in Germany, including the polar bears.” as the owner of the polar bears assured that the employees 80 percent of their salary. The club's employees are currently in the home office. The Mercedes-Benz Arena, which also belongs to Anschutz, is closed. The DEL season had ended prematurely. (dpa)
Short-time work for Eisbären Berlin requested
Also the Berlin polar bears from the German Ice Hockey League are clearly feeling the effects of the corona crisis. As the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Tuesday) reported, the employees of the ex-master were sent on short-time work. Manager Peter John Lee confirmed this. “We are no different from other clubs in the crisis. We are also part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which operates in the entertainment industry and is therefore currently experiencing very high losses, ”said the 64 year old Lee. “That is why AEG has applied for short-time work for all parts of the company in Germany, including the polar bears.”