Use of Digital Technology in Addiction Disorders

Almost everything in the world has changed, thanks to the internet. This includes how people seek and receive treatment for drug abuse. Technology is a great tool that people use for education purposes, finding resources, offering support, and spreading awareness.

Education is among the most crucial aspect of recovery. People are turning to search engines like Google to find answers to most questions. The internet is a great source of knowledgeable resources on substance use disorders and addiction. The entryway to addiction treatment is now easier because people can access information about addiction.

A person can also search for something like ‘free drug rehab centers near me’ or ‘find no-cost subtance abuse treatment’ online. This keyword will list all available facilities that provide free rehabilitation for drug abuse. Finding an ideal free rehab means the patient won’t pay for their treatment. Thus, they can recover from drug addiction even when they don’t have money to spend on a luxury program.

The importance of drug rehab and therapy cannot be understated. However, most addicts will use the internet at some point when seeking assistance. For instance, when a person decides to quit using drugs or drinking alcohol, they will most likely use the internet to find ways to stop. The internet has many resources with information about detoxification and withdrawal.

Advantages of Drug Addiction Recovery Technology

Inpatient rehabilitation is the most successful and preferred substance abuse treatment method. However, some people do not receive this treatment due to multiple barriers. Such barriers include cost, finding an ideal facility that accepts the health insurance of a person, and leaving jobs.

Currently, people that want to recover from drug addiction have several substance abuse apps to choose from. These apps enable them to connect with addicts that also want to quit. Rehabilitation is generally impossible to substitute. However, these apps provide free alternatives for people that might otherwise not afford or be willing to seek treatment in an inpatient treatment facility.

Mobile Apps

Not everybody wants to just find free drug rehab. Some individuals need technology that enables them to recover from addiction without the intervention of professionals. One of the major innovations in the addiction treatment world is self-reporting assessment. With computer-assisted assessment, individuals can identify their drug problem extent and track their sobriety. Here are examples of apps that can help recovering addicts in their journey:

Reset

This was the first app that the Federal Drug Administration approved for treating substance abuse. The app is accessible via clinician prescription only. However, anybody can log on to this app and start their treatment as long as they are more than 17 years old and a doctor has referred them.

This app guides patients via different recovery stages for 12 weeks. It’s a course with interactive lessons.

Nomo

This is a sobriety clock that is designed to help the user in tracking and sharing their recovery progress with friends and loved ones. Once a person has found free alcohol rehab, undergone treatment, and gotten an accountability partner, they can message them via this app. This enables the user to cope with urges and triggers that can arise during their recovery.

WEConnect

This app provides solace to recovering addicts and people supporting a person in rehab. This app provides guidance and emotional support during this difficult time. It encourages users to exercise, meditate, and contact support with daily reminders. It also reminds them to attend therapy sessions and contact mediators. This tool is designed to help users create and maintain a routine to ensure that recovery won’t be neglected.

Addiction Treatment and Telemedicine

Several websites are now providing a chance for recovering addicts to attend therapy sessions remotely. Telemedicine is a relatively new field. Many people still don’t know much about it and how it can help them recover from drug addiction. However, it’s still a great way to get free addiction help.

Telemedicine is among the fields that are expanding and progressing very fast. With this option, a recovering addict can access licensed therapists from their homes. It’s a model that is designed to allow users to receive affordable and comfortable counseling. It can also be part of an inpatient program.

Can Technology Replace Rehab?

Research indicates that rehabilitation is a long process that involves multiple social and medical services that help a person that has been stabilized via detoxification to achieve sustained drug-free living, as well as, stable social and personal life. Many aspects of life have changed because of the internet and experts are making further advancements. However, these advancements will only increase treatment accessibility. Drug prevention campaigns remain important as a way of promoting awareness and directing struggling individuals to important resources.

The Bottom Line

Technical advancements in addiction treatment are not meant to substitute licensed counselors or free drug rehab centers. Instead, these advancements should provide valuable guidance, information, and emotional support to recovering addicts and their loved ones.