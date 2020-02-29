Science
USA postpone Asean Summit in Las Vegas
USA postpones Asean summit due to coronavirus
Due to the spread of the new type of corona virus, the US is postponing the Asean planned for mid-March, according to a government official -Summit. This decision was made in consultation with the states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), said the government representative in Washington on Friday, who wanted to remain anonymous. The summit with US President Donald Trump as host should be on 14. March in Las Vegas. A new date has not yet been released.
“The United States, along with its partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the meeting of Asean leaders,” said the government official. He also assured that Trump was “impatient” waiting for a future meeting. But there is still no date for this.
As of Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had assured that the summit would be in spite of the countless Corona cases will take place in Asia as planned. (AFP)
South Korea advises citizens to stay at home
South Korea calls on its citizens to stay at home on weekends. The country is at a critical point in the fight against the corona virus, said Deputy Health Minister Kim Kang Lip. Participation in public events and contact with other people should be avoided. South Korea reported 594 new cases. The number of infected people rose to just under 3000. (Reuters)
China reports more than 79. 000 Infections
In China there are more 47 People at Covid Lung Disease – 19 died. As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Saturday, come alone 45 of the new victims from the particularly severely affected province of Hubei, where the virus originally broke out. The number of new diseases also increased again. According to official information, nationwide 427 new cases registered, of which 330 in Hubei. The total number of confirmed infections increased on the Chinese mainland 79. 251. So far, 2835 Dead in China confirmed. (AP)
Dow falls slower – Worst week in years
Wall Street curtailed its violent daily losses on Friday thanks to monetary support signals in the event of the virus crisis escalating. Investors are now hoping for a rate cut soon. The technology-heavy Nasdaq exchange even managed to jump back into the profit zone.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) wants to look at possible risks of the virus epidemic – if necessary – react with suitable measures. The US economy remains fundamentally strong, said central bank president Jerome Powell. However, the novel corona virus poses an emerging risk to economic activity in the United States. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is monitoring developments and their effects on the future economic situation. “We will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy,” said Powell. (AP)
Digital conferences instead of the Geneva Motor Show
After the Geneva Motor Show was canceled due to virus problems, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both wanted their innovations on March 3 present in digital press conferences. (AP)
Securing the supply of protective equipment
The crisis team of the Federal Government is also preparing measures to secure the supply of protective equipment. “This includes, in particular, planned central procurement and stockpiling by the federal government,” explain the ministries. The principles of the Robert Koch Institute should be followed in the risk assessment of large events. “The crisis team believes that if these principles are applied, impending major international events such as the ITB should be canceled.” (AP)
second case proven in Hessen
A second infection with the novel corona virus has been confirmed in Hessen. At a 29 – The pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in the Hochtaunuskreis, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Friday evening. The case is related to the first Hessian coronavirus infected from the Lahn-Dill district.
The 29 – year-olds show mild signs of illness and be at home isolated. He was looked after closely by the health department and his condition was checked regularly. The health department is currently checking whether there are any contact persons that the man could have infected. (AP)
Five states have to report the health status of passengers
The federal government will in future require travel companies to provide information on the health of passengers coming to Germany from a total of five countries. This is intended to limit the spread of the novel corona virus in the Federal Republic. The crisis ministry of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that the regulations for carriers in air and ship traffic would be expanded accordingly. In addition to China, passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should be notified of the health status of passengers before entering the country.
In addition, All travelers who come to Germany via a national border are given information on disease prevention. According to the information, this regulation also applies to passengers in train and bus traffic. (AP)
New cases in France
In France the number of people infected with the coronavirus is on 57 increased. Nineteen new cases were confirmed on Friday, Health Minister Olivier Véran said in Paris on Friday. With this one has passed a new stage of the epidemic, said the department head. In France, two people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus had already died. (AP)
BBC reports from 210 Coronavirus dead in Iran – he rejects that
According to a BBC report, at least 210 People died from the coronavirus epidemic. The British Broadcasting Company's Persian service referred to hospital circles on Friday evening. According to this, most people died in the capital Tehran and in the central Iranian city of Kom. The authorities indignantly rejected the report, saying they only 34 fatalities.
As the Ministry of Health in Tehran announced on Friday, in the past 24 hours eight more deaths reported. Also be 143 new contagion cases have been found, said ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur. So now 388 People with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid – 19 infected.
On Thursday, the Iranian Ministry of Health still had 245 Infected and 26 Dead reported. No other country outside of China has so many people died so far. If the official numbers are correct, the mortality rate in Iran would be extremely high. A high number of unreported infections is feared. (AFP)
Merkel: Now do not cancel all events
Chancellor Angela Merkel has pleaded for “measure and mean” when dealing with the new corona virus. Not all events should therefore be canceled, she said on Friday evening at her annual reception in her West Pomeranian parliamentary constituency in Stralsund. Germany is one of the countries that have the best conditions to deal with the virus. In addition, each individual can contribute something. She set a good example: “I'm not shaking hands with anyone tonight,” said Merkel. (AP)
How to evaluate the danger at major events?
The federal government recommends the risk of major events according to the principles of the Robert Koch Institute to rate. This was announced by the crisis team to the federal government. These are the questions that those responsible should ask themselves:
Rather risk-tolerant composition of the participants
- Does a larger number of people come together, high density?
-
- Take people from regions with frequent occurrence of COVID – 19 – Partial cases?
-
- Do people from other known risk areas take part?
-
- Do people with acute respiratory symptoms participate?
-
- Do older people or people with underlying diseases take part?
Rather risky type of event
- High number and intensity of contact options?
-
- Close interaction between the participants (e.g. dancing)?
-
- Long duration of the events?
-
- None z Entral registration of the participants
Rather risk-tolerant place of the event and implementation
- Have infections already occurred in the region of the event?
- Localities: Indoor events, limited space, poor ventilation of the rooms?
-
- Limited opportunities / offers for sufficient disinfection of participants?
-
- Willingness of the organizer to cooperate and implement measures.
Railway companies should report passengers with symptoms
In its second meeting, the German government's crisis team decided on measures to combat the spread of the corona virus, such as notify the Ministry of Health and the Home Office. Thereafter, the railway companies are obliged to report passengers with symptoms of coronavirus disease to the authorities. (Reuters)
ITB cancellation a “severe blow for the capital city economy”
Berlin's Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to the organizers. “Health comes before business,” emphasized managing director Jan Eder. However, it was a big blow to the capital's economy, he added. “There is reason to fear that exhibitors and exhibition stand builders will be left at their own expense.” The Senate should look for ways, above all to support the directly affected Berlin exhibitors and exhibition companies. (AP)
We regret that the #ITB will be canceled, but consider the cancellation to be absolutely correct in the current situation in order to minimize risks for our employees, partners and customers. #itb 2020 #ITB 20 #COVID 2019 #Corona #Coronavirus © 📸 Tourismus NRW eV / Marco Jentsch
– Tourismus NRW e.V. on Twitter (@tourismusnrw) https://twitter.com/TourismusNRW/status/1233471832814182407
Tourismusverband: Hard cut, but necessary measure
“In view of the current situation and spread of the Coronavirus is the ITB's rejection a painful, but also the only right decision and an imperative of responsibility, ”explains the President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW), Michael Frenzel in a message.
The cancellation of the ITB represents “a hard and economic cut for the industry”. Under the given circumstances, however, it was a necessary measure to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.
“Looking heavy-heartedly at a cancellation that has become necessary”
The ITB is concerned about the Spread of the corona virus canceled. The CEO of Messe Berlin, Christian Göke, said in a message published in the evening: “We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously. So we look with a heavy heart on the now necessary cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020. “
The chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Berlin, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, emphasizes the ITB and Messe Berlin had in their 54 -year history as yet experienced comparable situation.
The reason for the rejection was, among other things, non-fulfillable conditions of the responsible health authority, according to which every trade fair participant would have to prove that they neither came from a risk area nor had contact with anyone who was in the risk area to have.
Among other things, the authority orders: Every trade fair participant must prove to Messe Berlin that they do not come from the defined risk areas or that they have had contact with a person from the risk areas. All of the conditions cannot be implemented by Messe Berlin
Messe Berlin to cancel the ITB