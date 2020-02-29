usa-postpone-asean-summit-in-las-vegas

USA postpones Asean summit due to coronavirus

Due to the spread of the new type of corona virus, the US is postponing the Asean planned for mid-March, according to a government official -Summit. This decision was made in consultation with the states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), said the government representative in Washington on Friday, who wanted to remain anonymous. The summit with US President Donald Trump as host should be on 14. March in Las Vegas. A new date has not yet been released.

“The United States, along with its partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the meeting of Asean leaders,” said the government official. He also assured that Trump was “impatient” waiting for a future meeting. But there is still no date for this.

As of Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had assured that the summit would be in spite of the countless Corona cases will take place in Asia as planned. (AFP)