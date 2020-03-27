usa-now-with-the-most-infected-worldwide

In Germany as of Friday morning are scarce 50. 000 People infected with the corona virus. This emerges from a compilation of the daily mirror based on the reports of the districts and independent cities.

Berlin, Munich and Hamburg are the cities with the most infections. The Heinsberg district is still the most severely affected by the epidemic per capita.

You will find all the figures from the cities and districts in a clear map and tables here .

The state with the most corona infections per capita is currently Hamburg. In terms of absolute numbers, North Rhine-Westphalia is around 12. 000 Cases most severely affected. Cases in Saarland rose most recently, where the number of cases doubles every three days. In Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, they currently double every four days.

Most corona dead, 56, has to complain about Baden-Württemberg.

Italy still has the most registered infected people in Europe. Per capita, Switzerland is currently the most affected by the virus in Europe and even worldwide (you can read a background on the situation in Switzerland here).

According to Johns Hopkins University, on Thursday evening the United States replaced China as the country with the most identified infections. After China, Italy has the third most infections worldwide.