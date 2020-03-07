usa-expect-many-infected-people-on-cruise-ship

21 Infections on cruise ship off US coast

On the cruise ship “Grand Princess “are now 21 people have been tested positive for the new coronavirus. at 19 crew members and two passengers an infection was detected, said on Friday US Vice President Mike Pence, who was commissioned by US President Donald Trump to coordinate the measures against the epidemic.

Pence insured, all 3533 People on board the “Grand Princess” would be tested for and at the novel corona virus Quarantined need on board . According to the Vice President, he believes that there is a high number of infected people among the approximately 1100 crew members. According to Pence, four million coronavirus test sets are to be brought to the states affected by the epidemic.

The “Grand Princess” has been on the coast off San since Wednesday Francisco after having been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in two people previously on the ship.

The ship belongs to the company Princess Cruises as well as the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which lasted two weeks in the past month due to the corona virus had been quarantined on the coast of Japan. More than 700 People on board were tested positive for the pathogen , at least six of them died. (AFP)