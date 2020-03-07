Science
USA expect many infected people on cruise ship
21 Infections on cruise ship off US coast
On the cruise ship “Grand Princess “are now 21 people have been tested positive for the new coronavirus. at 19 crew members and two passengers an infection was detected, said on Friday US Vice President Mike Pence, who was commissioned by US President Donald Trump to coordinate the measures against the epidemic.
Pence insured, all 3533 People on board the “Grand Princess” would be tested for and at the novel corona virus Quarantined need on board . According to the Vice President, he believes that there is a high number of infected people among the approximately 1100 crew members. According to Pence, four million coronavirus test sets are to be brought to the states affected by the epidemic.
The “Grand Princess” has been on the coast off San since Wednesday Francisco after having been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in two people previously on the ship.
The ship belongs to the company Princess Cruises as well as the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which lasted two weeks in the past month due to the corona virus had been quarantined on the coast of Japan. More than 700 People on board were tested positive for the pathogen , at least six of them died. (AFP)
Airlines apparently fly with empty planes
A British media report is forced to “ghost fly” because of the coronavirus outbreak, otherwise they risk losing their slots for takeoffs and landings at airports. This is reported by the British newspaper “The Times”. Accordingly, the airlines let planes fly without passengers because there are so-called “use it or lose it” rules that regulate the slots at European airports.
on Friday evening British Transport Minister Grant Shapps therefore contacted the independent airport slot coordinator and asked him to relax the existing regulations because he's worried about the environmental impact of empty flights. Earlier in the report, the UK Airlines Association, which represents the airlines, had asked Shapps to get involved. Airlines UK demands that the existing regulation be lifted by at least the autumn. The association hopes that the passenger numbers will then increase again have stabilized.
Association is considering canceling the Ice Hockey World Championship in May
Because of the spread of the corona virus, the World Ice Hockey Federation IIHF is discussing whether to cancel or relocate the World Cup in May in Zurich and Lausanne. Because in Switzerland provisionally large sports events with more than 1000 spectators are prohibited, the tournament is on the brink. The World Cup should be from the 8th to 24. May take place . “I still hope that it will take place,” said Franz Reindl, President of the German Ice Hockey Federation and IIHF executive member. (dpa)
Söder calls for emergency concept for the economy
To protect the German economy from the consequences of the corona virus, CSU boss Markus Söder calls on the federal government to provide a special emergency concept for affected companies. “The corona virus must not lead to a second financial crisis. We do not want a corona shock for the German economy, ”said the Bavarian Prime Minister in Munich. These included guarantees, tax deferrals and “very important” short-time work benefits. “This is necessary so that there is no significant damage to the German economy.”
Söder therefore wants to work for a “clever concept” in the Chancellery at the meeting of the leaders of the Union and the SPD with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): “The federal government must not leave the economy and employees alone.” Even if the corona virus continues to spread in Germany, the economy must be kept running. “Now the federal government needs good crisis management – not only medically, but also economically.” The grand coalition must be medically preventive and act economically with foresight. “Otherwise there will be significant long-term problems for our economy and jobs.” (Dpa)
Italy restricts judicial work
Italy is stopping part of the work of the courts in the fight against the further spread of the novel corona virus. Initially, for around two and a half months until the end of May, restrictions on the judicial system are to be possible to protect people from infections, for example in lawsuits and other public appointments, as the government announced in Rome early Saturday morning. Processes for non-difficult acts may be postponed, as the media wrote. The details should be determined on site. Urgent matters, such as those relating to arrests, are excluded from the reports. There should also be more hearings in the form of video conferences, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede explained to the press. (dpa)
More than 640 confirmed infections in Germany
bei the new corona virus is being detected by more and more people in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports of around 640 cases (as of last night), that is more than ten times as many as a week earlier . Except in Saxony-Anhalt, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in all federal states. (dpa)
Spahn: Do not travel to risk areas – not even to NRW
Health Minister Jens Spahn called on the citizens, Covid – 19 – Avoid risk areas. One should refrain from unnecessary trips to particularly affected regions in Italy, but also in North Rhine-Westphalia, said Spahn on Friday on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Brussels. The borders in the European Union should remain open.
The CDU politician also appealed to the citizens not to wear masks or protective clothing cover, but to leave it for doctors and nurses. Spahn announced German export restrictions for protective clothing on Wednesday and came under considerable pressure in the EU. His Italian colleague Roberto Speranza warned , one has to work together in the EU: “We must not wage war between European countries, that would only drive up the prices for these items.” (dpa)
Laschet demands relief for the economy
In view of the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) expects the coalition committee to take a significant pressure off the economy on Sunday. “We are in a difficult economic situation over which several Damocles swords are hovering – not just the spread of the Corona virus,” said the candidate for the CDU chairmanship to the newspapers of the Funke media group. Therefore, the government must “help the economy to remain competitive – also through cutting red tape and faster planning law”.
“We need a release package”, a “pact for acceleration”, warned Laschet. All planning processes would have to be rethought “to speed them up and free them from unnecessary bureaucracy”. Germany must be able to “react quickly to specific situations of companies by adapting the rules for short-time work benefits” , demanded Laschet. “And then it has to be paid unbureaucratically. That is also part of the unleashing.”
This also applies to the right to bring actions, Laschet said: “Associations should only be allowed to sue , if their own concerns are directly and locally affected or if they have not been given the opportunity to properly participate in the planning during the approval process. ” Otherwise, the right to file a lawsuit would “be misused for the blockade of important infrastructure projects or investments of a national dimension”. The CDU politician cited the planned Tesla factory in Brandenburg as an example. “It cannot be that a small association from distant Bavaria is suing a project in East German Brandenburg,” criticized Laschet. (AFP)
Amazon takes action against usury prices
The online retailer Amazon now wants to take legal action against sellers who claim usurer prices for items related to the coronavirus epidemic on its platform. Amazon is currently working with prosecutors to sue the sellers, the US company said. In addition, the group had around 530. 000 products from the offer, which was sold incorrectly as a cure or defense against the corona virus. (Reuters )
Facebook temporarily closes offices in London
The internet company Facebook temporarily closes its London offices after an employee tested positive for the corona virus . It was a employee from Singapore who visited London in late February, Facebook said. “We will close our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning,” said a spokesman for the British news agency PA.
Employees have been asked by by then To work from home . Anyone who came into contact with the colleague concerned was asked to isolate themselves in their own home as a precaution. According to media reports, Facebook employs around 3000 employees in the British capital. The number of confirmed infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in Great Britain rose on Friday 163 on. (dpa)
Worldwide more than 100. 000 Cases
The number of infections diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worldwide is more than 100. 000 gone up. According to a count by the AFP based on official data, the number on Friday afternoon was 100. 0 02 infections in 91 countries around the globe, 3406 People died. Since Thursday 2492 new cases registered. (AFP)
Apple employees should go to the home office
Apple asks its employees at the company headquarters in Silicon Valley, if possible to work from home . The authorities of the Santa Clara district, where the of 12. 000 Apple Park is located, large companies based there have asked for appropriate precautions after 20 Coronavirus cases in the area have been confirmed. (Reuters)
Ski World Cup ends prematurely – no final in Italy
Due to the spread of the corona virus, the season of alpine ski racers comes to an early end . The World Cup final in Cortina d'Ampezzo will be held on Friday evening according to the World Association FIS called off. The Italian association Fisi had previously informed about this after a crisis meeting of the Council of the International Ski Association. The guest appearance in Cortina d'Ampezzo should also be a dress rehearsal for the World Cup 2021 a.
A main reason for the cancellation are meanwhile by travel restrictions imposed on several nations , through which several athletes would not have reached the final can participate , it said in the Fis message. Preparations for the World Ski Flying Championships in Planica, Slovenia from 17. to 22. March continues, however, because there are still no travel restrictions for Slovenia. (dpa)
UN cancel climate talks by the end of April
The United Nations say all planned by the end of April Meeting in preparation for the climate summit scheduled for November in Glasgow . Upcoming discussions in Bonn are also affected . As justification, the Secretary General of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, refers to the coronavirus epidemic. (Reuters)
Nearly 200 Virus dead in Italy
In Italy the number of virus deaths increases within 24 hours at 49 on 197 Cases. The authorities count 4636 Infected . It was still on Thursday 3858. The epidemic focuses on some key areas in the north of the country Country. (Reuters)
More than 600 Infections in Germany
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increases 639 . This is announced by the Robert Koch Institute in the evening. The day before the institute had 400 Cases counted. Most diseases were accordingly in North Rhine-Westphalia with 329 Diseases registered. (Reuters)
The nerves of the investors are bare.
Analyst Jochen Stanzl from online broker CMC on developments on the stock exchanges due to the coronavirus epidemic
WHO sees no lack of medication due to coronavirus
The Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the supply of the most important drugs is not at risk worldwide . This was true even though many components were manufactured in China and production was temporarily interrupted there, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday.
” WHO works closely with industry associations, government agencies and other partners to keep an eye on the risks, but we have so far identified k an impending specific shortcoming “, said Tedros. “Many manufacturers have alternative sources for the ingredients, or they had stocks that they can now use. Manufacturing has started again in almost all regions of China, even if there are still challenges. “
According to Tedros, fighting against the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 now 20 Vaccines under development . The WHO also submitted applications for testing and approval of 40 tests received.
WHO's senior emergency expert, Mike Ryan, calls it “ false hope “that the virus would just go away like a flu in summer . (dpa / Reuters)
Lufthansa cancels further flights due to corona virus
Due to the drop in demand due to the corona virus the Lufthansa Group is cutting its flight schedule even further. In the next few weeks, the capacity should increase by up to 50 percent will be reduced , the company said on Friday. The measure serves to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand. (dpa / AFP)
Bulgaria closes all schools – because of flu
For health reasons, Bulgaria has closed all schools across the country – not because of the new coronavirus, but because of the flu. All operations planned for Friday were also canceled, as the Ministry of Health in Sofia announced . Bulgaria, the poorest member state of the European Union, is suffering from an unusually severe wave of flu. However, a corona infection has not yet been registered.
“There has been no such rapid spread of influenza B in Bulgaria in the past ten years,” said the director of the national center for infectious diseases, Todor Kantardschiew. According to official figures in the last week of February alone, almost 5000 People with the flu, especially babies and children under 14 years.
In order to curb the spread of the flu, schools in the country should now at least 11. March closed. Universities should also cancel their lectures, the Ministry of Health demanded. Planned operations in hospitals should be postponed and visits to patients should be prohibited. (AFP)
Corona suspicion in the ICE is not confirmed
In Braunschweig there is a train with 220 persons stopped and evacuated, because one of the passengers suspected Corona. The man is currently being treated in a Braunschweig clinic . As a spokesman for the city of Braunschweig has now announced, it is not a suspected corona case. It was therefore no smear taken.