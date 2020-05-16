usa-are-working-on-“vaccine-record-record-speed”-on-vaccine

Trump drives development of corona vaccine

US President Donald Trump is driving the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus in the USA and speaks of the greatest effort since the Second World War. “There has never been a vaccine project like this in history” , Trump said in Washington on Friday. “Since the Second World War, nobody has seen anything like what we do in our country now. Incredible. ”It is a massive scientific and industrial effort. Work on a vaccine was running in “Record-Record-Record-Speed” .

Trump's government has launched an operation called Operation Warp Speed ​​to advance the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The name comes from the fictitious “warp drive” in the “Spaceship Enterprise” series, which can fly faster than the speed of light on television.

The US President said again that the goal is to develop a vaccine by the end of the year, maybe a little earlier or a little later. As soon as there is such a preparation, the military will also be involved in organizing the rapid distribution of the vaccine in the country. “We are preparing. It's risky, it's expensive, but we're going to save a lot of time. We'll save years if we do it right. ”

Trump promised that the United States would work closely with others on this issue Countries work together – no matter who develops a vaccine first. “We have no ego in this regard.” (Dpa)