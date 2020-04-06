US health expert warns of Pearl Harbor moment

The head of the public US health system, Jerome Adams has warned that most Americans are facing “the hardest and the saddest week” . “This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 11. September, but it won't be limited to one place. It will happen all over the country. And I want America to understand that, “he said on Fox News.

Government experts estimate that between 100. 000 and 240. 000 Americans could die in the wake of the pandemic . So far, more than 9500 People in the USA lost their lives come more than 335. 000 tested positive.

US President Donald Trump Unlike other top American politicians and experts, is cautiously optimistic about the development of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said in Washington. “But you can never be happy when so many people die.” He hopes that there will be a “flattening” of the Corona crisis in some hot spots of the country.

The US President also said that the government “made huge amounts” of the drug hydroxychloroquine bought. Hydroxychloroquine is a malaria drug approved by the Trump administration for use in New York for clinical trials. There is currently no scientific consensus that the drug is suitable. Health experts are also concerned that the drug can cause heart problems and vision problems. (Reuters, Tsp)