US health expert warns of Pearl Harbor moment
The head of the public US health system, Jerome Adams has warned that most Americans are facing “the hardest and the saddest week” . “This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 11. September, but it won't be limited to one place. It will happen all over the country. And I want America to understand that, “he said on Fox News.
Government experts estimate that between 100. 000 and 240. 000 Americans could die in the wake of the pandemic . So far, more than 9500 People in the USA lost their lives come more than 335. 000 tested positive.
US President Donald Trump Unlike other top American politicians and experts, is cautiously optimistic about the development of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said in Washington. “But you can never be happy when so many people die.” He hopes that there will be a “flattening” of the Corona crisis in some hot spots of the country.
The US President also said that the government “made huge amounts” of the drug hydroxychloroquine bought. Hydroxychloroquine is a malaria drug approved by the Trump administration for use in New York for clinical trials. There is currently no scientific consensus that the drug is suitable. Health experts are also concerned that the drug can cause heart problems and vision problems. (Reuters, Tsp)
Government wants to decide additional aid for small and medium-sized enterprises
BMW sales break by more than 20 percent one
Production is in the BMW plants in Europe and North America. The group is adapting its production volume flexibly to demand, said CFO Pieter Nota. “In China we see the first signs of a recovery with a strong order intake.”
In the first quarter the group only sold 477. 111 Cars of the brands BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce. In China, sales figures dropped 31 percent one, in Europe by 18 percent and in the US by 17 percent. (dpa)
Wedding in South Africa ends with mass arrest
There is a wedding in South Africa Spectacularly burst due to the government's strict corona measures: The police ended the celebration and took more than 50 people fixed. Among the arrested, the bride and groom, as well as the pastor who should trust the couple, are also reported.
In a video that went through social media after the arrest on Sunday, you can see how the bride has difficulty sitting in the back seat of a police car in her wedding dress. Two soldiers guard a reception desk decorated with flowers. In addition to machine guns, they also wear gloves and respiratory masks.
Local media describe the campaign as “Nightmare wedding” . Meanwhile, a police spokesman confirmed that the wedding party was expecting a complaint about a violation of the Emergency Act . The government in Pretoria issued a 21 – day curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus contain. The country is most affected by the virus of all African countries; So far there are 1. 655 Infected. (KNA)
Police arrested 50 people today who were attending a wedding at eNseleni outside Richards Bay in KZN for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations. The bride, groom, and their pastor were among those arrested. Video: supplied. https://t.co/mXU9gHza9G
– EWN Reporter on Twitter (@ewnreporter) https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1246822820920864769
Children's charity demands higher Hartz IV rate for children
In addition, a nationwide regulation for emergency care at daycare centers and schools is needed. Emergency care should not only be open to children of parents with so-called systemically relevant professions, but also to girls and boys from precarious domestic situations and to children with disabilities , the children's aid organization suggested.
Even single parents should have emergency care available regardless of their profession. Because of their importance for child protection, the children of employees in child and youth welfare should also be able to use emergency care. (epd)
glimmer of hope in Italy
In Italy, the number of people who died from the coronavirus pandemic fell for the second day in a row. The Ministry of Disaster Protection reports for Sunday 525 new Deaths within 24 hours after 681 the day before.
The total number of deaths in Italy increased to 15. 887. The number of new infections rose to 128. 948 from 124. 632. The daily increase in Covid reported on Sunday – 19 – Deaths were the lowest in more than two weeks. Italy's Minister of Health Roberto Speranza still prepared his compatriots for further “difficult months”.
It was too early to say when the restrictions on public life imposed on March 9th could be lifted, he told the newspaper “La Repubblica”.
@cnnbrk Continuing undisputable good New from Italy as the increase in coronavirus cases is slowing down, the number of the daily deaths is decreasing, and the total daily recoveries going up https://t.co/IkRPAhzxrQ
– Adam milstein on twitter (@adammilstein) https://twitter.com/AdamMilstein/status/1246959274451853312
Japan shortly before curfews
Japan is close to curfews due to the spread of the corona virus. As Japanese media reported on Monday, right-wing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities such as Osaka. This will authorize the authorities to Instructing citizens to stay in their homes and keep schools closed.
Background is a recent significant increase in coronavirus infections in the capital, Tokyo, and others big cities of the island kingdom like Osaka. In Tokyo, which was particularly hard hit, there were more 143 Infection cases confirmed – the highest increase in a day so far. The Japanese metropolis already counts more than 1000 Infection cases.
analysts had accused Abe of initially not correcting the situation taken seriously and reacted inadequately. His government was also accused of not getting enough tests supposedly to keep the infection rate low with a view to the Olympic Games.
Since the games were recently postponed to the summer of next year due to the pandemic, the number of infections in Japan has increased significantly. The third largest economy in the world counted until Sunday 4563 Coronavirus cases, of which around 700 People on board a cruise ship. So far, 104 to mourn deaths. (dpa)
end of freedom of travel
Austria's Chancellor Kurz said on Sunday that until the development of a vaccination or therapy “the freedom of travel as we have known it will not give “. Foreign Minister Schallenberg also said that it was important to “prevent a premature takeover of unrestricted freedom of travel from leading to a new wave of viruses.”
The Austrian federal government will around 11 watch people on how to proceed in the Fight against the corona virus. (dpa)
South Korea has reported for the first time since 29. February less than 50 New infections
South Korea reports 47 New infections . It is the first time that the country is less than 50 new cases of illness has been reporting since the pandemic there on 29. February peaked. According to the authorities, a total of 10. 284 Cases recorded. 186 People have died. (Reuters)
Numerous industries are anchors of stability in the crisis
The German economy does not come to a complete standstill despite all the restrictions in the crisis. According to a analysis by the Prognos Institute , various sectors are currently hardly or not significantly affected . “They thus form the foundation for stability in the current state of emergency,” says the investigation, which is available to the German Press Agency. More than 40 percent of the employees work there. These industries would stand for just under 40 percent of gross value added in Germany .
From an forecast perspective, stability anchors are above all the health and social services, the area of public administration, defense , Social security as well as education and teaching . The educational institutions in Germany are closed, but work continues unabated in many places, decentralized and online. Prognos is currently not observing any significant crisis effects in the construction industry either. According to the information, these areas together stand for good 21 percent of gross value added. Nearly 30 Percentage of employed people are employed there. In addition, there would be food and feed tel production, grocery sales, postal services or IT and information services .
“Those employees who are currently for all of us Maintaining everyday life as well as possible does not only have an enormously important social role “, said Oliver Ehrentraut, director and chief economist at Prognos. In their industries they are also of outstanding importance for “stabilizing our economy and keeping the foreseeable slump in economic performance within limits”. (dpa)
Tiger in New York Zoo tested positive
In a zoo in New York, a tiger has been tested positive for the new corona virus . The four four-year-old tiger lady Nadia in the Bronx zoo was presumably infected with a keeper , said the Wildlife Conservation Society responsible for the administration of the city's zoological gardens on Sunday with. The caregiver had not yet shown any symptoms of the virus when he continued to work.
Nadia belongs to the genus of the Malaysia tiger . Her sister Azul, two Siberian tigers and three African lions in the Bronx zoo also reported possible symptoms of the coronavirus. They suffered from a dry cough and weak appetite . However, the Wildlife Conservation Society was confident that the big cats and lions will recover completely. (AFP)
DRK denounces supply of nursing homes with protective materials
The German Red Cross (DRK) has denounced insufficient supply of protective materials in nursing homes and outpatient care services . “The situation is very, very tense. If we are not careful, the hospitals will have to admit many patients from nursing homes for treatment against the coronavirus in the next few weeks , ”said DRK President Gerda Hasselfeldt the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe (Monday). The supply of protective material up to disinfectants in the nursing homes and in the outpatient nursing services is “ completely inadequate “. Remedial action must be taken as soon as possible. The procurement of protective materials is also likely to be the subject of the Corona crisis cabinet meeting on Monday. (dpa)
Greens demand investment program of half a trillion euros
Green Party leader Robert Habeck is pushing for a ten-year investment program worth half a trillion euros to get the German economy back on track after the Corona crisis. It took a long-term investment offensive “to rebuild the economy and make it crisis-proof,” said Habeck of the “Rheinische Post”. The economy and society would have to be consistently switched to climate neutrality. “Otherwise, landing will be unprotected in the next disaster.” (Dpa)
Short-time work can almost halve economic downturn
The instrument of short-time working has almost halved the economic downturn caused by the corona pandemic, according to an evaluation. In the comparative calculation published on Monday by IW Consult on behalf of the Bavarian Business Association (vbw), the decline in economic output in Germany with short-time work fell by around 45 percent less than in a scenario without . This is “impressive proof of the effectiveness of short-time work,” said vbw general manager Bertram Brossardt. (dpa)
Ten days ago, Boris Johnson tested positive for the corona virus. Now he is being taken to a hospital – a “precautionary measure”, it is said.
Ireland's Prime Minister works again as a doctor
In the Corona crisis, the incumbent head of government of Ireland, Leo Varadkar , again registered as a doctor. He now said he wanted to work at least one day a week in his profession to help fight the virus, according to his office. “He wanted to at least make a small contribution” , said a government spokesman for the newspaper “Independent”.
Varadkar, after one Report of the “Irish Times” son of a doctor and a nurse, had his profession as a general practitioner 2013 laid down to devote himself to politics. At that time it was removed from the medical register, now it could be “reactivated”. (dpa)
Habeck calls for reconstruction program for Germany
Greens boss Robert Habeck has after the corona Crisis a ten-year investment program to rebuild the German economy amounting to half a trillion euros required. “A ten-year investment program of is expected to be required. Billion euro, 50 billion euros a year, “said Habeck of the” Rheinische Post “.
It needed a long-term investment offensive “to rebuild the economy and make it crisis-proof,” said Habeck. The economy and society would have to be consistently switched to climate neutrality. “Otherwise, we will land unprotected in the next disaster,” said the Greens chairman. In the short term, Habeck also called for a large stimulus package. (Reuters)
Only three times has Queen Elizabeth addressed the British in a similar way with a special speech. The corona pandemic was the fourth event since 1952. She speaks courage to the British and calls for discipline.
Eight infected people – refugee camp in Malta sealed off
Malta closed a refugee camp after eight migrants tested positive for the corona virus. Round 1000 African refugees would in the Hal Far camp for 14 days quarantined, reports the Ministry of Health. The eight infected would be isolated. The camp is surrounded by police officers to ensure compliance with the conditions. Army vehicles were also stationed. (Reuters)
Meanwhile 100. 000 Infected in Germany
According to the reports from the counties, which the Tagesspiegel collects are currently more than 100. 000 People in Germany demonstrably infected with the coronavirus. More than 1500 are to Covid – 19 died .