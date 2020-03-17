us-group-to-pay-1.1-billion-euros-in-france

France has fined Apple a billion dollars for anti-competitive behavior. The iPhone company had to pay 1.1 billion euros, the competent authority announced on Monday.

It is the highest penalty ever imposed by the French authority.

She sees it as proven that Apple, with its logistics and distribution practices, violates French law

The Americans had previously contradicted this. According to the agency, two of Apple's wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, have to pay 63 million euros and 76 million euros respectively due to price fixing.

Opaque rules

The French competition authorities have already made headlines in the past. In December they decided that the search engine provider Google had to pay millions of euros because of its opaque rules in the advertising customer business 150. (AFP, Reuters)