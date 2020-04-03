us-government-recommends-wearing-masks-to-citizens

Trump advises to wear face masks

The US government now advises against wearing a guideline to wear face masks as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. “This is voluntary,” said President Donald Trump on Friday night (local time) at his daily press conference at the White House. He added: “I decided not to do it.” The recommendation relates to masks made of fabric, which one for example at home, but not on medical protective masks. These should be reserved for medical staff. Trump emphasized that the new measure does not replace the previously recommended protective measures, but supplements them.

The US health agency CDC advised healthy people without symptoms so far explicitly not for wearing masks. Trump had already said Thursday that U.S. citizens could use homemade masks or a scarf to cover their mouths and noses. Experts fear that a recommendation to wear protective masks could trigger increased demand and thus exacerbate the lack of masks for healthcare workers.

The United States government's chief health official, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, wrote on Twitter at the end of February, “Seriously, people – stop buying masks!” Masks were not intended to infect a wide range of people with the corona virus prevent. A lack of masks endangers medical personnel.

In view of the spread of the corona virus, protective masks have become a scarce commodity in the USA as well. According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, more than 270 000 people infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. According to these figures, the United States is the most affected country in the world. More than 6800 People died as a result of the lung disease Covid – 19 in the United States. (dpa)