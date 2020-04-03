Science
US government recommends wearing masks to citizens
Trump advises to wear face masks
The US government now advises against wearing a guideline to wear face masks as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. “This is voluntary,” said President Donald Trump on Friday night (local time) at his daily press conference at the White House. He added: “I decided not to do it.” The recommendation relates to masks made of fabric, which one for example at home, but not on medical protective masks. These should be reserved for medical staff. Trump emphasized that the new measure does not replace the previously recommended protective measures, but supplements them.
The US health agency CDC advised healthy people without symptoms so far explicitly not for wearing masks. Trump had already said Thursday that U.S. citizens could use homemade masks or a scarf to cover their mouths and noses. Experts fear that a recommendation to wear protective masks could trigger increased demand and thus exacerbate the lack of masks for healthcare workers.
The United States government's chief health official, Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, wrote on Twitter at the end of February, “Seriously, people – stop buying masks!” Masks were not intended to infect a wide range of people with the corona virus prevent. A lack of masks endangers medical personnel.
In view of the spread of the corona virus, protective masks have become a scarce commodity in the USA as well. According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, more than 270 000 people infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. According to these figures, the United States is the most affected country in the world. More than 6800 People died as a result of the lung disease Covid – 19 in the United States. (dpa)
Turkey tightened measures against coronavirus pandemic
In the Turkey are, according to official information, within the past 24 Hours more 69 People with corona infection died . So that's the Total number of dead on 425 gone up, Minister of Health Fahrettin said Koca on Friday evening with. Also be 2786 other people tested positive – the number of officially reported cases rose to 20 921. In the Turkey with their round 83 Millions of inhabitants so far are 141. 716 Testing
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned in the evening again to the nation. According to the seniors from 65 years and the chronically ill he now issued the sub – 20 – year-olds an exit ban. That should stop Apply at midnight. He also explained that wearing masks in busy places like Markets or in shops for mandatory. In addition, in 31 cities initially for 15 days cars are not allowed to drive in or out.
Most According to official information, the million metropolis of Istanbul was infected reported – round 12 200 Cases. The mayor of the city, the Opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu made a tweet the following night notice that the number within 48 hours at almost 40 percent increased be. He has been demanding stricter exit restrictions for the city for days. The Turkey had on 11. March reported their first coronavirus case. (dpa)
On the ground
In a memo by Delta Air boss Ed Bastian, the extent of the crisis for the aviation industry is clear. On Saturday be 38. 000 Passengers have been transported instead of as usual 600. 000, called it. Revenue in the second quarter is expected to be 90 percent slumped. Delta requests help from the US Treasury Department. (Reuters)
singer Christopher Cross infected
The American singer and songwriter Christoper Cross (“Sailing”) is infected with the corona virus. This gave the 68 – year-old musicians announced on Friday on his social media channels.
Usually he does not speak publicly about his health, but he hopes people will understand how serious and contagious this disease is. “This is probably the worst disease I've ever had,” Cross wrote. He appealed to his fans, the threat of Covid – 19 to be taken seriously. “It is a deadly disease that spreads like wildfire across the world.” Stay at home, wash your hands and listen to the scientists, the singer warned.
The soft rocker with the unmistakably high, soft voice stormed in the 1980 years with rock ballads like “Ride Like The Wind” and “Sailing” the charts. The native Texan posed 1981 set a record with his debut album “Christopher Cross” at the Grammy Awards. He was the first artist to win the highest US music award in the four most important categories “Best New Artist”, “Best Album”, “Song” and “Single of the Year” (Sailing).
He also had success with the Title song for the film comedy “Arthur – Not a Child of Sadness”. “Arthur's Theme” was at the top of the charts worldwide and was crowned with an Oscar for best song. (dpa)
Dow Jones on the way down after dark job data
At the closing bell the leading index lost on Friday 1,69 Percent on 21. 052, 53 points. On a weekly basis, he has increased his minus to 2.7 percent . For the broader S&P 500 it was at the end of the week at 1, 51 percent on 2488, 65 points downhill. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost 1, 41 percent on 7528, 11 Points. However, all indices closed somewhat recovered from their daily low. (dpa)
White House wants to protect Trump better
The White House is tightening measures to contain the risk of infection by US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with the corona virus. Everyone who is expected to be in the immediate vicinity of Trump or Pence will be tested, said the deputy spokesman for the White House, Judd Deere, with. The measure applies from Friday. This should also determine whether the people affected may carry the highly contagious virus without showing any symptoms.
Trump was on Thursday tested negative for the corona virus a second time – this time with a new rapid test. Trump said the result was within “14 or 15 minutes ”. The test itself “literally took a minute” and was significantly more pleasant than the first examination.
Trump was already in mid-March have the corona virus tested, at that time under public pressure. Trump had previously been in touch with at least two people during a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to his vacation home in Mar-a-Lago, who were later tested positive for the corona virus. (dpa)
France reports 588 Dead within 24 hours
in France is the number of Covid – 19 – Victim further increased dramatically. Within 24 hours are 588 New deaths have been reported, said health director Jérôme Salomon on Friday night in Paris. Since March 1st, at least 6507 infected people died n, of which 5091 in the hospital, 1416 in old people's homes and other social institutions. The number of patients who need to be treated in intensive care units is also scarce 6400 on 6662 increased, 35 percent below 60 years, as he explained. (dpa)
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
New York Philharmonic Sp ielen “Bolero” – everyone at home alone
The musicians of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra – everyone at home alone – recorded the “Boléro” by the French composer Maurice Ravel to himself to thank all health care workers in the Corona crisis. In the video that the Philharmonic released on Friday, the musicians are alone at home to see how they perform their respective Import parts. A technician then cut everything together, it said. The Philharmonic canceled all public concerts with an audience until further notice a few weeks ago due to the corona pandemic. (dpa)
Von der Leyen: Evacuation of refugee camps starts next week
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the distribution of around 1. 600 Unaccompanied minor refugees from Greece should start next week . Luxembourg is the first country to start, said von der Leyen on ARD on Friday evening. “Now we can start with it, and I am very grateful that we are doing it now.”
Eight EU countries had agreed to be admitted . This also includes Germany . The Federal Ministry of the Interior had last declared last week that the votes were in progress . The churches and numerous civil society organizations had repeatedly urged that the distribution be started quickly. They fear that an outbreak of the coronavirus in the overcrowded and underserved refugee camps will have dramatic consequences in the Greek islands.
In the refugee camp of Moria Life 20. 000 people, although it is only for 3000 is designed. There are 5 known corona cases on Lesbos. The refugee camp Ritsona north of Athens has already been quarantined after 20 People positive were tested for the virus. (Tsp, KNA)
Pope expresses video message about the coronavirus pandemic
With one video message the Pope addressed to families affected by the corona pandemic. “If you allow it, I would like to talk to you for a few moments during this time of trouble and suffering,” said Francis at the beginning of the five-minute clip released on Friday evening.
He imagine families , who lead “an unusual life” for fear of infection . Children and young people could not go out, go to school or shape their lives themselves. He had taken all these families to his heart, according to the head of the church – especially those who had lost a loved one because of the corona virus.
Dear friends, good evening! This evening I have the chance to enter your homes in a different way than usual. If you allow me, I would like to have a conversation with you for a few moments https://t.co/1AUA9zHkY3
– Pope Francis on Twitter (@pontifex) https://twitter.com/Pontifex/status/1246139245040975874
The upcoming Easter will be “this time in a very unusual way “Committed , said Francis. Easter belief, however, nurtures hope for a better future. “Together, with love and patience” it is already possible today to prepare a better time, said the Pope. (KNA)
WHO emergency director warns of premature relaxation
The emergency aid coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO ) has warned against the premature end of the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic . Also the economy would not be served if exit restrictions had to be lifted first and then re-established due to the rapidly increasing number of cases , said Michael Ryan on Friday in Geneva.
Some of the measures, such as staying away from other people , may also have to be done after a Relaxation of current restrictions will be maintained for the time being . “Many countries in the world tragically and dangerously climb a mountain and we have to be very careful be how we get down there, ”said Ryan. (dpa)
Luftwaffe catches up with Covid – 19 – Patients from Italy
The Luftwaffe had six more serious problems with Covid on Friday 19 sick people from Italy flown to Germany for treatment. The Airbus A arrived in Bergamo in the afternoon MedEvac ended up in Cologne with the patients in the evening, said an Air Force spokesman in Berlin. According to dpa information, the patients in Rhineland-Palatinate should continue to be treated. Germany has been increasingly helping Italy for a few days because the EU partner's hospitals are sometimes in dramatic conditions. (dpa)
Together with @SanDstBw we are on the way to Italy again to support our 🇮🇹 friends. We can only do it together. @GermaniaItalia @bundeswehrInfo Tonight we will be back in Cologne. #Team_Luftwaffe https://t.co/enqfNYDpIb
– Team_Luftwaffe on Twitter (@team_luftwaffe) https://twitter.com/Team_Luftwaffe/status/1246068458493603847
Austria strengthens tenant protection due to coronavirus crisis
As part of a third legislative package to combat the corona virus, the Austrian Parliament has significantly increased tenant protection. Rents due to the economic situation from April 1st to 30. June or not paid in full are no reason for termination in the future.
You can also not be sued until the end of the year and also not be offset against a deposit. Evictions are prohibited by law. The Austrian house and landowners association had recently sharply criticized the innovations.
In the legislative package , which still has to be decided on the weekend by the Federal Council – the Chamber of the Federal States – was also clarified, that the accident insurance also applies to the home office. In addition, Education Minister Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) receives extensive skills in the school sector and can change the deadlines and cut-off dates for the current or coming school and academic year, including the holidays.
The approval of the Federal Council is considered to be very high probably. In the National Council, the two government parties ÖVP and Greens, as well as the opposition SPÖ, voted for the legislative package. (dpa)
More than a million infections with the novel corona virus have been detected worldwide. The effects of Covid – 19 on the individual countries differ, as do the reactions of politics. Here is an overview of the situation in selected countries.
Daily mirror
Altmaier criticizes banks
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier criticizes the behavior of banks in the Corona crisis. The institutions would refuse companies in need despite the federal government's loan program, the CDU politician told the “Bild” According to the preliminary report from Friday: “We have knitted an extensive loan program that is supposed to help the entrepreneurs and we actually get feedback that this is used differently from house bank to house bank.”
“There are some who say: We won't give you a loan because we don't know how long you can't produce, how long the corona crisis will last,” he said . The aim of the help is to bridge this time. “Then I think it's wrong to rely on it to refuse to lend.”
Altmaier announced “in in the next few days to make sure that all SMEs get the money they need to secure their businesses, their jobs. ” (Reuters)
Bulgaria extends state of emergency
Bulgaria's parliament has despite criticism from head of state Rumen Radew since 13. March one-month state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic extended by one month. For the government bill voted on Friday evening 122 Parliamentarians. 47 People's representatives voted with no There were seven abstentions.
Head of State Radew is critical of an extension of the state of emergency. “The special restrictions slow the increase in the number of cases, but led to social paralysis and ushered in an unprecedented social and economic crisis,” Radew criticized before the vote. This worsened the differences between him and Prime Minister Boiko Borissow. Radew cannot stop the extension if Parliament overrides a possible veto by the President.
In the poorest EU country so far 485 Coronavirus -Procedures, there were 14 deaths. People are allowed to enter the capital Sofia and the others 26 Leave regional centers only with good reason. Only grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and petrol stations are open. (dpa)
Laschet: “Do not let up now”
At the start of the Easter holidays has NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet in a video message called people to follow the ban on contact . “Don't let up now. Let's keep going together. This is the only way we can save and protect lives, ”the CDU politician appealed in a video published on Twitter on Friday afternoon with a view of the coronavirus pandemic.
He understood the desire for the upcoming spring weekend to go into nature. With the “dream weather” to be expected, this is a “huge temptation”. “But many want that. Too many. So many that it’s not possible to keep your distance on forest trails, in parks, on lakes, on rivers, ”said Laschet.
said the Prime Minister, “intensive” thinking about how “a return to social life is possible again”. “But today there is a ban on contact. Keep distance. And above all: stick together. ”(Dpa)
At the weekend it gets warm like spring. TrotzdemHowever, the rules for containing the # Corona pandemic still apply. Prime Minister @ArminLaschet: “Do not let up now. Let us keep going together. This is the only way we can save and protect lives.” https://t.co/lUhoDzTcBY
– State Chancellery NRW on Twitter (@landnrw) https://twitter.com/landnrw/status/1246089290666389513
Von der Leyen expects a long way out of the corona crisis
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expects the gradual lifting of the corona restrictions to take months lasts. “I certainly think in months” , the German CDU politician said on Friday on ZDF when asked if she was with the Coping with the situation is more likely to be weeks, months or even longer. The measures would have to be reversed in the reverse order in which they were introduced.
The EU Commission is currently working on criteria for this. The infection rate and the number of intensive care beds played a role. The authority would shortly present its exit strategy as a recommendation to the EU member states – knowing well that the pandemic had progressed to different degrees in different regions. (dpa)
Quarantine without music, books, films and pictures?
US Writer Stephen King reminds via Twitter that how important artists are .
The Chancellor warns the citizens to stick to the contact restrictions even at Easter. She could not name a deadline for the end of the measures.
Daily mirror
Italy: New infections at a stable level
In Italy the number of new infections with the coronavirus is stabilizing – the number of new deaths remains high. The number of people in the country who were proven to be infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 increased on Friday compared to the previous day by four percent. This is roughly the same rate of increase as on the previous days.
There is hope that the Curve will finally sink soon after curfews for weeks. Registered are now a total of 119. 827 detected infections – however, an immensely high number of unrecognized cases is expected. 766 Dead people with proven infection were added within a day, now there are 14 681, like the civil defense on Friday
Experts assume that Italy is the plateau of the Anstec could have reached the “Even today, the trend has remained positive,” said the president of the particularly affected region of Lombardy, A ttilio fontana. “The decline should begin in the coming days.”
It is particularly important that the pressure on the hospitals there has decreased, as the regional health official, Giulio Gallera, emphasized. Politicians and crisis managers have been warning for days that the Italians should not hope for an end to curfews soon. (dpa)