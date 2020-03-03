us-central-bank-cuts-key-interest-rate-by-half-a-percentage-point

The US Federal Reserve surprisingly cut the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points. The Federal Reserve justified the move on Tuesday with the risks of the spread of the novel corona virus. The key interest rate is now between 1.0 and 1, 25 percent, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said on Tuesday.

The central bank will continue to monitor the situation and its economic consequences closely and “use its means to react appropriately to support the economy”. The next regular meeting of the central bank, at which the key interest rate should be decided, should actually only take place in two weeks.

The Federal Reserve had already declared at the end of last week that it would consider the effects of the Follow the epidemic of the new corona virus closely and be prepared to act if necessary. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the government-independent central bank to cut interest rates because of the effects of the corona virus. He fears a dip in growth as a result of the epidemic, probably also in view of the November presidential election.

The effects of the coronavirus epidemic are already weighing on global economic development. To date, around 100 infections and six deaths have been reported in the USA.

The Fed had its key interest rate three times last year at 0, 25 percentage points reduced, but left it unchanged at the last two meetings given the solid economic development and low unemployment in the USA.

G7 want to tackle economic consequences

Just a few hours before the Fed's declaration, the leading western industrialized countries (G7) had expressed their willingness to tackle the economic consequences of the crisis. The spread of the novel corona virus and the effects on financial markets and the economy would be closely observed, said a statement by the finance ministers and central bank heads of the G7.

“Given the possible effects of Covid – 19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all suitable political instruments to achieve strong and sustainable growth and to protect against downside risks, “said the finance ministers were ready, also fiscal measures – so for example, higher government spending – to the extent necessary. The G7 group includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Italy. (dpa / AFP)