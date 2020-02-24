until-the-sentence-is-announced,-weinstein-must-be-behind-bars

A good two years after the MeToo movement started alleging Harvey Weinstein, a U.S. court found the former Hollywood mogul guilty of sex crimes. Twelve jurors sentenced the 67 year-old on Monday in the spectacular trial at the New York Supreme Court on the fifth day of their deliberations on rape and sexual assault on two women.

He was not guilty on the two most serious charges of “predatory sexual assault” and an even more serious charge of rape. Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison. He accepted the judgment impassively. According to his lawyer Arthur Aidala, he said: “I am innocent. How can such a thing happen in America? ”

Weinstein was handcuffed after the announcement. Until judge James Burke pronounces the sentence on 11. March in prison. Weinstein's lawyers announced that they would appeal. For example, they could target the role of the jury or judge and present the procedure as biased.

Since 2017 more than 80 women Weinstein accused of sexual assault. Since January, however, the sensational New York trial has primarily involved two allegations: Weinstein is said 2006 to force production assistant Mimi Haleyi to have oral sex and today's hairdresser Jessica Mann 2013 raped. The process is considered a milestone in the MeToo era triggered by the case.

Big Day for Women's Rights

Women's rights activists and actresses responded with relief, were also combative. The president of the “Time's Up” foundation associated with MeToo, Tina Tchen, spoke of a “new era of justice”. 23 Women who accuse Weinstein of sexual assault – including prominent actresses such as Ashley Judd and Rosanna Arquette – complained that Weinstein was not found guilty on all charges. “Our fight is far from over.”

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance spoke of a “big day.” The prosecution witnesses and the two prosecutors Joan Illuzzi and Meghan Hast had changed “the course of history in the fight against sexual violence.”

The journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reporting of Weinstein significantly contributed to the start of the MeToo Movement paid tribute to the courage of the victims: “Today's verdict on Harvey Weinstein's New York trial is the result of several women’s decision to turn to journalists and prosecutors with high personal risks.”

Sentencing was far from certain

In the past few weeks, the public prosecutor's office had tried to disclose a sample of Weinstein with the help of a total of six key witnesses, some of which were drastically detailed – that of a man who systematically used his power in the film industry to make himself submissive to young women. A man who promised women career help for sex and forced them to have sex if they said no. The trial was associated with immense pressure on the indictment and, because of the difficulty in proving sexual offenses, also with the possibility of acquittal.

The defense, on the other hand, gave the witnesses complicity and portrayed Weinstein as a victim , Women had exploited him for decades because of his influence and money, they were aware of their actions and signals to him. All sex had taken place amicably.

Weinstein's lawyers had emphasized that Jessica Mann had a longer relationship with the 67 year old. They showed messages and emails that should show a positive relationship between the two even after the alleged acts. The defenders tried to sow doubts about Weinstein's guilt among the jurors.

The jurors were undecided on the most serious allegations

At least on the most serious Allegations of the “predatory sexual assault” – which would have made life imprisonment possible – seemed undecided by the jurors and did not unanimously believe the witness Annabella Sciorra, an actress. Inquiries from the jury to the judge from Friday suggested this. When Haleyi and Mann were accused, the five women and seven men unanimously recognized Weinstein's guilt.

The allegations against the producer, in the fall 2017 from the “New York Times” and the magazine “New Yorker” published were the beginning of the MeToo movement. All over the world, many women and some men subsequently recognized their own stories in those of the alleged Weinstein victims – they started to collect these stories under the keyword #MeToo.

The trial had to fight against a possible prejudice of the accused right from the start – because of the broad social debate and the intensive reporting in the past years. At the beginning of the trial, rallies and chants against male abuse of power and sexual violence prompted the defense to request that the sessions be rescheduled outside of New York. This was rejected.

Many witnesses had not even been admitted to the trial

When selecting the jury, a remarkable number of potential candidates explained themselves from the start for self-conscious. Judge Burke had spoken in the conscience of the ultimately selected jurors: “This process is not a referendum on the MeToo movement,” he said. It is only a matter of clarifying the legal guilt in the two incidents 2006 and 2013.

Weinstein was always bent over to the Supreme New York Court after a car accident in August and limped into the hall 1530 in Manhattan on a walking aid. He himself had refused to testify in the trial.

For Weinstein, the legal struggles have not ended even outside the New York trial. In Los Angeles, he was also charged with rape and sexual assault. There could also be a process there. Apart from that, his lawyers largely negotiate with civilian plaintiffs for compensation in private. (AP)