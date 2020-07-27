Unmanned Surface Vehicle Usv Market : Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2020-2026 L3 ASV, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., Textron Inc

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. This Unmanned Surface Vehicle Usv Market research report aims of helping them to take prominent decisions. Such report not only guides to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations but also to management consultants, investment bankers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Usv Market analysis report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Global unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1528.77 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand for maritime security and the need for ocean data & mapping, globally.

Key Market Competitors: Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market are L3 ASV, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., Textron Inc., ECA GROUP, IAI, Atlas Elektronik, SeaRobotics Corporation., Elbit Systems Ltd., Deep Ocean Engineering, QinetiQ NA, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Ocean Aero, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., 5G International Inc. and Liquid Robotics, Inc. amongst others.

This report studies Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market By Type (Surface, Sub-Surface), Application (Defence, Scientific Research, Commercial, Others), Mode Of Operation (Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle, Autonomous Surface Vehicle), Size (Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large), Systems (Propulsion, Communication, Payload, Chassis Material, Component, Software), Endurance (<100 hours, 100-500 hours, 500-1000 hours, >1000 hours), Hull Type (Kayak, Catamaran, Trimaran, Rigid Inflatable Hull), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Market Definition: Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

Unmanned surface vehicles are those marine vessels/vehicles that wok autonomously on or below water surface without the interference and involvement of humans. They are being highly adopted in oceanology because of their low cost and increased flexibility as compared to conventional weather ships and research vehicles. They are extensively used for a wide range of military and commercial operations as they reduce the risk to operators in the manned surface vehicles.

Market Drivers:

Increased research and development in the field of oceanography and hydrography

Rising need for monitoring ocean quality and anti-submarine warfare

The growing need for highly advanced, trustable and reliable USVs , especially in the military sector drives the growth of this market

Increasing contamination of the ocean fresh waters and the need to prevent the contamination accelerates the growth of USVs

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) would hinder the growth of this market

The lack of capability of collision detection of the USVs would restrain the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Textron Systems signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). With this agreement, Textron would provide and develop for the US Navy unmanned surface weapons including surface missiles, designators, sensors, and remote weapon stations. Thereby ensuring control and significant monitoring, mapping of operations of the navy.

In September 2018, ASV Global, LLC was purchased by L3 Technologies, a provider of security and detection systems. With this acquisition, L3 would expand its product portfolio by enriching its capabilities in unmanned maritime vehicles. The safety and reliability would improve in the autonomous navigation in the marine applications, with improvised and innovative developments in USVs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

Global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

