Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 QinetiQ, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter's Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of UGV in defence sector is major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global unmanned ground vehicle market are QinetiQ, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, ICOR Technology, ASELSAN A.Ş, RE2, Inc., Nexter Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Robo-Team Ltd, DOK-ING d.o.o., Boston Dynamics, Leonardo DRS, Autonomous Solutions Inc., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, ReconRobotics Inc.

This report studies Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid, Legged), Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large, Extremely Large), Mode of Operation (Tethered, Teleoperated, Autonomous), System (Payloads, Controller System, Navigation System, Power System, Others), Application (Military, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement, Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

Unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that runs on ground without any human assistance. It is usually designed for the situations where it is impossible to have any human operators. It have many sensors that analyse the situation and make decision itself accordingly or forward the information to the operator at other location who will then accordingly control the vehicle with the help of teleoperations. It is widely used in military to carry supplies, and provide vigilance information.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of UGV in civilian applications is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for autonomous control system is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of advanced visual capabilities in UGVS is restraining the market growth

Restricted battery life is another factor restraining the market.

Table Of Contents: Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. announced that they have acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc who develops unmanned ground vehicle for public safety, military and critical infrastructure market. The main aim of the acquisition to develop intelligent sensors which can save lives. This will also help the company to expand their business worldwide and provide better technologies to their customers.

In October 2016, Milrem, and QinetiQ announced the launch of their first fully modular, hybrid unmanned ground vehicle- Titan. It is specially designed with h QinetiQ’s robotic control technology – the TRC (Tactical Robot Controller) and RAK (Robotic Appliqué Kit). It is made for military application which will assist and replace soldiers so that they can perform their tasks in the battlefield. This new UGV also increases efficiency and reduce operator workload and reduce overall cost.

Competitive Analysis: Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

Global unmanned ground vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unmanned ground vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

