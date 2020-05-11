university-association-demands-a-grade-bonus-for-poor-abitur-results

Israel opens parks and easy quarantine regulations for returnees

Israel has relaxed the quarantine regulations for return travelers. After entering Israel, Israelis can go into home quarantines instead of a two-week stay in “Corona Hotels”, like the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at night announced on Monday. Those who do not have the option of isolating themselves must continue to be in hotel quarantine, albeit at government expense.

The government approved a budget of six million shekels (1.5 million euros ) to help Israeli citizens return from abroad. Foreigners are still prohibited from entering the country.

The Israeli government also decided on Sunday evening to reopen parks. Fitness equipment can also be used there, however, playgrounds will remain closed. In Muslim towns, shops are allowed to remain open in the evening during the fasting month of Ramadan – except in areas with many corona sufferers.

After almost two months of ban, Israel had on Sunday gradual opening of kindergartens and crèches began. Masks are still required. At the 31. May meetings of up to 100 people are allowed. At the 14. June one wants to lift all assembly restrictions. According to Netanyahu, the condition for all loosenings is that the number of new infections does not exceed 100 increases per day.

Israel So far came relatively lightly due to the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has meanwhile been found at 16. 477 people detected. 11. 430 have recovered. 252 People died. (dpa)