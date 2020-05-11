Science
University Association demands a grade bonus for poor Abitur results
University Association demands bonus for bad graduation
The German University Association demands a grade bonus in the event that this year's Abitur should turn out worse than the average of recent years due to the Corona crisis. “For the Abitur year 2020 may not Disadvantages arise, “said association president Bernhard Kempen the newspapers of the Funke media group. You have to take into account the special conditions under which the Abitur takes place this year. The corona virus should not devalue the life cycle of an entire year.
“Should the student's performance turn out to be significantly worse than the average of recent years , then I expect a disadvantage compensation, “said Kempen. “Anything else would be unfair.” If, for example, the Abitur grades 2020 on average 0, 4 or 0.5 points worse, the pupils would have to get a bonus. It was not necessary to change the Abitur certificates. “It would be conceivable, for example, that the universities grant an appropriate bonus for the subject-restricted subjects.” To do this, the states and the university rectors would have to agree on a nationwide uniform regulation. (dpa)
Israel opens parks and easy quarantine regulations for returnees
Israel has relaxed the quarantine regulations for return travelers. After entering Israel, Israelis can go into home quarantines instead of a two-week stay in “Corona Hotels”, like the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at night announced on Monday. Those who do not have the option of isolating themselves must continue to be in hotel quarantine, albeit at government expense.
The government approved a budget of six million shekels (1.5 million euros ) to help Israeli citizens return from abroad. Foreigners are still prohibited from entering the country.
The Israeli government also decided on Sunday evening to reopen parks. Fitness equipment can also be used there, however, playgrounds will remain closed. In Muslim towns, shops are allowed to remain open in the evening during the fasting month of Ramadan – except in areas with many corona sufferers.
After almost two months of ban, Israel had on Sunday gradual opening of kindergartens and crèches began. Masks are still required. At the 31. May meetings of up to 100 people are allowed. At the 14. June one wants to lift all assembly restrictions. According to Netanyahu, the condition for all loosenings is that the number of new infections does not exceed 100 increases per day.
Israel So far came relatively lightly due to the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has meanwhile been found at 16. 477 people detected. 11. 430 have recovered. 252 People died. (dpa)
Esken: pandemic deniers exploit people's insecurity
After the demonstrations against the state requirements to contain the corona virus, warn leading politicians before a radicalization of the protest.
Whoever denies the pandemic and calls for a violation of protective regulations, shamelessly exploit the uncertainty of the people to destabilize and divide society, SPD leader Saskia Esken told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Looking away and silence doesn't help. Here we have to counter and prove ourselves to be quarrelsome Democrats. “
CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said similarly:” We will not let to allow extremists to abuse the corona crisis as a platform for their anti-democratic propaganda , ”he told the“ Augsburger Allgemeine ”. The CDU takes citizens' concerns seriously. “But it is also clear that we are taking action against those who are now fueling citizens' concerns with conspiracy theories and circulating fake news.”
Green Group Vice Konstantin von Notz called it legitimate to question measures and express resentment. “But all those who fundamentally question the system and politicians as a whole think that they are puppets of George Soros and Bill Gates are running,” criticized he in the “world”. Esken emphasized that violence against police officers was just as intolerable as attacks against journalists. (dpa)
There were protests against the corona rules in several cities. Politicians are increasingly concerned that citizens can be stretched out in front of the carts of extremists.
Daily mirror | Maria Fiedler
Nocturnal fitness training after a long break in Cologne
In North Rhine-Westphalia after their corona break at night on Monday the first gyms reopened . Shortly after midnight, the first athletes were put back to work in the Kalk district of Cologne.
The McFit chain blocked there as well as at other locations in NRW by 0. 01 clock open the doors. “I think everyone was longing for that,” said McFit founder Rainer Schaller. At the same time, he emphasized that it was important to comply with the requirements stipulated by politics.
NRW had the way last week cleared for a reopening of the gyms on Monday. There are strict requirements. There must be enough space between the devices used, showers, for example, remain closed. (dpa)
Expert: Corona crisis could promote vaccination readiness
Many people are eagerly waiting for a vaccination against the new corona virus. But there are also opposite views: At the weekend protest demonstrations against the state measures to fight the pandemic there were also vaccination opponents .
According to expert Bernd Harder from the Society for the Scientific Study of Para Sciences, the corona crisis could, in the medium term, induce vaccination skeptics to trust vaccinations more in the future. “Because they see what a world could look like without vaccination.” (dpa)
Coronavirus has arrived in the White House
US government employees have tested positive, including Vice President Pence spokeswoman. But he doesn't think about staying at home.
Daily mirror
Five new infections in Wuhan – highest number since 11. March
China reports 17 New infections. This corresponds to the highest increase since 28. April. According to the Health Commission, seven of the cases officially reported in Inner Mongolia are imported. Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, confirms five new locally transmitted COVID – 19 – diseases, the highest level since 11. March. All come from the same residential complex in the city.
The total number of infected is now according to government information 82. 918 and the death toll remains unchanged at 4633. (Reuters)
Study: Why Men more susceptible to Covid – 19 are
A European study claims to have found an explanation why men are more susceptible to COVID – 19 are. The results, published in the European Heart Journal, showed that the blood of men compared to women was higher in a key enzyme called ACE2 having. According to the report, the coronavirus requires ACE2 to penetrate cells, multiply and pass into the lungs.
medication, which as Prescribing ACE inhibitors or blockers for heart failure, diabetes or kidney disease would not lead to higher ACE2 concentrations according to the test series . Therefore, patients who are dependent on appropriate medication would not have a higher risk of COVID – 19 – carry disease within. (Reuters)
No new cases in Tunisia for the first time
Tunisia has had zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since the beginning of March. The country started last week with the gradual opening in the construction and food sectors. Shopping centers, clothing stores and hairdressers are expected to follow on Monday.
The government in Tunis anticipates that the country's economy will shrink by up to 4.3 percent as a result of the pandemic, the biggest decline since independence in 2011 1956 would represent. I m important tourism sector are around due to losses of $ 1.4 billion 400. 000 jobs at stake. (Reuters)
Ardern announces further easing for New Zealand
New Zealand eases the most restrictions in the fight against the novel corona virus. As of Thursday, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and shopping centers may reopen, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces. Travel within the country is then allowed again. The schools should open again next Monday, bars only on 21. May.
At meetings at home, at weddings and funerals no more than ten people come together. Other social events, whether inside or outside, will be continued until further notice 100 Participants limited.
Until Monday New Zealand counted 1479 Infection cases. 21 People died as a result of the pathogen. (Reuters / dpa)
Colombian airline Avianca files for bankruptcy
Due to the massive drop in sales due to the Corona crisis, the Colombian airline Avianca filed for bankruptcy . The holding company and several subsidiaries applied for bankruptcy protection on Sunday according to chapter 11 of US bankruptcy law, as the airline announced. The aim is to continue the business , to preserve the jobs and to reposition themselves economically.
Due to the travel restrictions in the rampant Corona pandemic, Avianca had to largely cease its regular operations in mid-March. The earnings are then more than 80 Percent decreased, it said in the announcement of the airline. “The impact of the pandemic presents us with the biggest challenge in the 100 – years of history of our company “Said CEO Anko van der Werff.
Avianca is one of the most important Airlines of Latin America . It flies to numerous destinations in the region, North America and Europe. Recently there was also a direct connection from Bogotá to Munich. Avianca's predecessor was 1919 as a Colombian-German company for air transportation by one German emigrants founded. Avianca is one of the oldest airlines in the world. (dpa)
Anne Will and her guests wonder if the relaxation of the corona measures comes too soon. A conclusion of the program: There is far too little testing.
Daily mirror | Gerd Appenzeller
Daily mirror | Maria Fiedler
Johnson announces cautious easing
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the Corona curfew that has been in effect for seven weeks extend in the country until June. He announced this in a television speech. “This is just not the time to finish the lockdown this week. ” Nevertheless, in England careful relaxation of the contact restrictions give.
People will now no longer called to bl at home yew, but to be “vigilant” . Those who cannot work from home should go back to work in compliance with the distance rules. From next Wednesday onwards, physical activities are again permitted outdoors as long as they remain in the circle of their own household. Travel within England , for example to national parks or to the coast will also be allowed again .
At the beginning of June at the earliest, stores and schools could be gradually opened again. From July onwards, it is possible to think of a partial opening of restaurants and businesses with public traffic. Johnson also presented a system of five warning levels with which the situation in Great Britain is to be assessed in the future. (Dpa / AFP)
Kretschmann takes growing protests calmly
Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) has left on the growing protests responded to the state regulations to combat the corona virus. That must endure freedom of expression. “We are not doing anything wrong. But you cannot expect that all people in a democracy agree, ”said Kretschmann on the ZDF program“ Berlin Direkt ”. “It is their right to protest against this.”
The protests also led Kretschmann to the success of the measures back. “This is called the so-called precautionary paradox: to the extent that what you do also becomes effective, to the extent that the insight that you should continue to abide by these sharp measures simply disappears because they have already worked. “(dpa)
It is your right to protest.
Winfried Kretschmann
RKI: Reproduction rate second day in succession over 1
Die Virus infection rate in Germany is according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) rose for the second day in a row above the critical value of “1” . In its current management report, the RKI reports that the reproduction rate (R) is currently at 1, 13 estimated after 1.1 on Saturday. Statistically, each infected person infects more than one other person, the number of cases would increase again.
However, the interpretation must be taken into account RKI explains that the estimate is associated with uncertainty as usual. It is therefore still not possible to assess whether the trend of new infections, which has been falling over the past few weeks, has continued or whether there is a rise again. (Reuters)
France: Lowest death rate since the beginning of the exit restrictions
With 70 Corona dead in the past 24 hours , France has had the lowest daily death rate since the beginning of strict exit restrictions. Overall, since the beginning of the epidemic 26. 380 people died, the last time the value was lower on 17. March with 27 Dead – started during the day in France the exit restrictions. (dpa)
Altmaier: State must stay out in the long run
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier defends the billion-dollar government aid for those of the economy affected by the Corona crisis as temporary . It is important in the short term to save companies and thus many jobs , the CDU politician said on the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. But in the medium and long term it is clear: “The state has to stay out and will stay out.”
The state should not increase its share of the state in the current crisis – “at least not in the long term,” said Altmaier. “I advocate that we stay out of business decisions.” However, it is clear that companies that receive aid from the state should not pay dividends. (Reuters)
Minister of Justice: better justify decisions
Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has defended the restriction of fundamental rights in the fight against the Corora virus. In view of growing protests against the state requirements, she also pleaded for a stronger justification for the need for decisions .
It is not a matter of depriving people of liberties, but of protecting health and life – “and not carelessly wasting what we have achieved,” said she in the “Report from Berlin” of the ARD. You have to make this clear to people. (dpa)
I think that is a task that we have to do even more, that it becomes clear why certain restrictions are still there
Christine Lambrecht
Daily mirror | Frank Jansen