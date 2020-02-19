universities-must-not-be-influenced-by-china!

Sophie Richardson is head of the China department of Human Rights Watch.

Why does the Free University of Berlin want to cooperate with an institution doesn't play a big role in academic freedom? This is exactly the case when it comes to the Berlin Confucius Institute and the headquarters of these institutes worldwide (Hanban).

Hanban is the extended arm of the Chinese government that is responsible for censor course material for political reasons and recruit personnel based on political loyalty. In addition, the implementation of the agreement on an FU professorship funded by Hanban is subject to the laws of the People's Republic of China.

State funds for universities are also declining in democracies worldwide. Therefore, they are considering cooperating with Chinese government institutions and accepting more Chinese students. Now universities in Germany and Berlin are not currently subject to such pressure to save money.

Nevertheless there can be good reasons for exchanging ideas with China. But it is only a good goal if it is based on freedom of expression. This is usually not the case with exchange projects with China.

Human Rights Watch has documented for five years how the Chinese government promoted academic freedom in Australia, the UK, Canada and the United States Has undermined the United States. The Chinese authorities have tried to influence scientific discussions, oversee Chinese students overseas, censor scientific studies or otherwise interfere with academic freedom outside their own country.

Universities do not counter the threat very much

Only a few of the universities examined were able to counter this threat somewhat. Few have taken steps to protect academic freedom from long-known problems. Specifically, the Chinese state issued entry bans for scientists working in China, and had students and scientists monitored. Self-censorship on the campus is also problematic.

Human Rights Watch has therefore published a code of conduct with twelve recommendations on how universities can protect the academic freedom of everyone involved. This includes ensuring that students and researchers from China can work freely and under the same conditions as their colleagues on campus – i.e. without supervision.

Guest author Sophie Richardson leads the China division of Human Rights Watch. Photo: Tim Sloan / AFP

In Europe, the debate about the Confucius Institutes has become increasingly intense in recent months. The Free University of Brussels announced in December 2019 that it would close its Confucius Institute after reports of alleged surveillance had been reported. Universities in France, the Netherlands and Sweden have closed their Confucius Institutes in recent years. Dozens of universities in Canada and the United States did the same.

At the Free University of Berlin, the supporters of the cooperation claim that censorship is hardly to be feared. The cooperation would mainly take place in language training. But this is a weak argument. As in other subjects, censorship can take place there. And the biggest problem is not mentioned at all: The education policy of the Chinese government is generally not geared towards enabling free and open discussions.

Document transparently what funds are made of China is Coming

Universities in Germany and elsewhere should not only rule out that Confucius Institutes that contradict the principles of academic freedom operate on their campus. In addition to protecting Chinese students and researchers from surveillance, they should also guarantee that debates will not be arbitrarily suppressed if the Chinese government is criticized. Universities must publicly and transparently document which funds come from the Chinese government or from companies. Finally, the universities should also work together and share information about the extent to which academic freedom is attacked on their campus.

The history of Freie Universität as a bulwark against political oppression in the Cold War gives it a special one Space when it comes to defending science against authoritarian activity. Truth, justice and freedom, which shape the self-image of Freie Universität, cannot be realized with a Confucius Institute.