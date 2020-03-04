ReportsnReports added a new report on The United Arab Emirates Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. In-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. United Arab Emirates Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the United Arab Emirates Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market.

Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape -UAE. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the UAE. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape, and healthcare infrastructure of the UAE. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The UAE healthcare market is one of the major emerging markets in the world, with a strong focus on research and development (R&D). The UAEs pharmaceutical market value in terms of US dollars was $1.51B in 2011 and increased at a CAGR of 13.2% to $2.20B in 2014. The market value is expected to increase further to $6.74B by 2023. The UAE medical device market was valued at $0.68B in 2015, which increased to $0.80B in 2018.

– An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, and Julphar) and profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market (Abbott, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Siemens)

– Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical and medical device market of UAE

– Porters five forces analysis for pharmaceutical and medical devices market of UAE

– An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Information regarding the health-tech landscape of the country along with the major health-tech deals

– Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities and challenges to growth in the UAE healthcare market

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary – Overview

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Key Events: UAE Pharmaceutical History, 2012-2019

2.4 Healthcare Start-Ups in the UAE

2.5 Key Facts: UAE Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&A, VF & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2018-2019

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, UAE, 2018

3 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Therapeutic Classes

3.7 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4 Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Device Market -Major Segments

4.3 Medical Device Market – Diagnostics Market

4.4 Medical Device Market – Major Players

5 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6 Deal Analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: M&A, VF and PE Deals, Pharmaceutical Market, UAE

6.2 Deal Analysis: M&A, VF and PE Deals, Medical Device Market, UAE

7 HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Deals Landscape, UAE

7.1.1 Key HealthTech Deals, UAE

7.2 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, UAE

7.3 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare, UAE

8 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Pharmaceutical Market, UAE – Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.2 Medical Device Market, UAE – Porters Five Forces Analysis

9 Market Access

9.1 Overview of Healthcare System, UAE

9.2 Reimbursement of Medicinal Products, UAE

9.3 Overview of Health Insurance, UAE

9.3.1 Healthcare Spending and Health Price Index, UAE

9.3.2 Pricing Policies, UAE

9.4 Regulatory Landscape, UAE

9.4.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies

9.4.2 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, UAE

9.4.3 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, UAE

9.4.4 Pharmaceutical Establishment Regulations, UAE

9.4.5 Exports and Imports, UAE

9.4.6 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, UAE

9.4.7 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, UAE

9.4.8 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, UAE

9.4.9 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, UAE

9.4.10 Clinical Trial Regulations, UAE

9.4.11 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, UAE

9.4.12 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, UAE

10 Country Healthcare Landscape

10.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights

10.2 Healthcare Facilities

10.3 Healthcare Parameters

10.4 Environmental Health

10.5 Healthcare Personnel

10.6 Disease Burden

10.7 Healthcare Expenditure

11 Trade Associations, UAE

12 Trade Fairs, UAE

13 Opportunities and Challenges

and more…