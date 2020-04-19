unions-clearly-for-it,-industry-against

German industry reiterates its rejection of euro or corona bonds, while the unions are in favor of community bonds. “In my opinion, Eurobonds are absolutely right,” said DGB chairman Reiner Hoffmann of the Tagesspiegel.

In contrast, Industry President Dieter Kempf said solidarity “with the particularly affected member states is possible even without the introduction of Eurobonds”. At the moment, “not only the obviously controversial possibilities to use the European Stability Mechanism ESM or to issue Eurobonds” would be on the table. Kempf referred to the EU budget and “the opportunity to strengthen the European Investment Bank”. All in all, a solution to the public financing problems “should succeed even in the impending acute economic crisis without a generalized communalization of debts and liability risks”, the President of the Federal Association of Industry (BDI) told Tagesspiegel.

BDI President Dieter Kempf. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch / REUTERS

ESM is rejected

But above all Italy rejects the ESM. The DGB chairman Hoffmann also explains this with the “austerity policy prescribed by the ESM, which has led, among other things, to the dismantling of the tariff systems”. ESM loans only flowed under certain conditions in the euro crisis. In Greece, Spain and Portugal, public spending, such as for pensions and the health system, had to be cut extremely. At that time, Eurobonds had already been discussed. “No one in Southern Europe understands the blockade of the Germans. The Southern Europeans are appalled at us because they also know exactly what advantages the euro will have,” Hoffmann told Tagesspiegel. Economic reservations about corona bonds are not plausible. “For ten-year government bonds, the federal government currently has a negative interest rate of 0.4 percent, while Eurobonds would have an interest rate of 0.2 percent,” Hoffmann calculates. “The difference of 0.6 percent makes a few hundred million euros for our budget out of the year – that is absolutely manageable, “said the DGB chairman. The German economy must have a great interest in” that the southern European countries would not kneel, that would significantly worsen the export opportunities “.

DGB chairman Reiner Hoffmann. Photo: Rainer Jensen / dpa

After tough negotiations, the EU countries recently have a first aid package of more than 500 for workers, companies and states laced in the corona crisis. Among other things, it provides lines of credit from the ESM of up to 240 billion euros. Italy and eight other countries, including France, continue to advocate joint government bonds from the EU countries, which are mainly rejected by Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. The European Parliament voted last Friday for so-called recovery bonds, which are European bonds that are secured by the EU budget. This is intended to finance future investments. Industry President Kempf calls for a “multi-year Europe-wide growth program”. He advocates massive government spending “to stabilize industry, digitalization and climate protection in order to facilitate private investment in a miserable global economic situation in the foreseeable future,” as Kempf told Tagesspiegel.

The EU needs more money

In one point the BDI president and the DGB chairman agree: the European Community needs more money. Kempf expects “a greater willingness on the part of the Member States to provide the EU with the resources necessary to meet the challenges”. And Hoffmann in turn reminds of the coalition agreement of the federal government, “in which additional funds are promised”. “Germany takes over the presidency in July, then we need an economic and future package,” the union leader told Tagesspiegel.