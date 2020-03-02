union-fans-should-be-identified-via-video-material

The 1. FC Union press room seems to many Bundesliga guests like the entire club, unique and takes some getting used to. Not because it is particularly small (that too), but because the trainers have to rewind their statements while standing. At other locations, people usually sit down and talk about who has more or less deserved the win.

Last Sunday, when VfL Wolfsburg made a guest appearance at the An der Alten Försterei stadium, brought another special feature with yourself. Union stadium spokesman Christian Arbeit, at the same time press spokesman for the club, was at least as much in demand as the coaches Glasner (Wolfsburg) and Fischer (Berlin).

Work had to be done because an assessment was required, as was the case The club almost stopped the game because of the offensive fan protests against Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp and the German Football Association. “We are now in a situation where everything gets mixed up,” said Arbeit. One is in the area of ​​a “symbolic debate” that separates from the original contexts. “We'll all have to deal with it in the next few weeks.”

It may also be months because the club's dealings with the fans in the Hopp cause raises further essential questions. For example, how does the club basically act towards the associations? Critical, how has it been carried out so far? Or listen because the industry demands it? And how much power does the member union grant its fans?

It was evident on this matchday how deep the hopping question divides German football – this seems to affect the 1st FC Union even more , Much of what makes the club goes back to its supporters. There is hardly a Bundesliga coach who does not rave about the unique atmosphere after appearing in the An der Alten Försterei stadium. The mood on Sunday was also special, just different from what the officials wanted.

Berlin police determined against unknown

As elsewhere, the Union had -Fans on the forest side, where the rally-friendly Ultras are at home, the content criticism rhetorically wrapped up roughly. “Son of a bitch” was read, among other things, referring to Hopp and the abandonment of Hoffenheim. They also presented a crosshair with Hopp's portrait. In this way, the Ultras wanted to document that they totally disagree with the measure by which the DFB is measuring. Hopp would be courted at the association, they would poster.

On the website of the ultra group “HammerHearts”, which in addition to the “Wuhlesyndikat” mainly sets the tone in Union's fan curve, an explanation of the protests appeared during the game – also about the double holder on which Hopp im Visor of a cross hair is located. Meanwhile, the Berlin police are investigating unknown “because of the suspected threat in connection with a banner and a portrait poster”. Among other things, it will be examined whether the posters would meet the threat and who showed and made the posters, it said. For this purpose, the available video material will be evaluated, among other things.

The HammerHearts justified itself as not a double owner. “But it is clearly provocative and criticizes a person and a constant development. Today, however, he is primarily opposed to creeping censorship and freedom of expression in the curves. ”

That was an opinion. There were many opposing opinions and protests, including from the other spectators in the stadium. “Stop, stop,” chanted many fans on the back straight and whistled against their own ultra scene. Officials and players condemned the actions. “It has no place in football. It just doesn't belong in the stadium, it doesn't belong anywhere, ”said Marvin Friedrich, whose first Bundesliga goal came to the marginal aspect in the 2-2 victory over Wolfsburg.

Posters and insults against officials, led Friedrich from, “this is not possible”. The players would have wanted to convey that to the fans when referee Bastian Dankert interrupted the duel. “They try to reach those responsible, the Capos (the leaders of the ultra scene, ed.),” Said Friedrich, because “such a shit” had no place in the stadium. Captain Christopher Trimmel and trainer Urs Fischer expressed themselves more eloquently, but in a similar way.

They want to play football, interruptions only disturb, as Fischer made clear. “It was really very uncomfortable for the boys,” he said. Especially with the second interruption, he struggled, “This can steer a game in a completely different direction.”

How does the club react when other posters appear?

There was more encouragement, partly from the official side, for the Ultras' first poster campaign, when the choice of words and form were made much milder. Manager Oliver Ruhnert said that he understood that fans would criticize collective penalties. And President Dirk Zingler was quoted on the club's website in the evening: “The right to freedom of expression is a valuable commodity in our society, which also includes supposed tastelessness.” However, he strongly condemns the defamation of people, something like that is intolerable.

However, the Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg was still after half an hour despite largely factual criticism – which even the seated audience on the Grandstand did not want to tolerate. Whistles and boos echoed through the stadium, paired with arm movements that looked very energetic. At that moment the enemy image was clear, the “soccer mafia DFB” as it boomed through the stadium. But when the ball stopped a second time, the sheet turned. Now the Ultras were in the pillory – because for many the sound (“son of a bitch”) no longer suited the music.

In this area of ​​tension, Union struggles for a position that will do everyone justice. The players and coaches who are all about sport; the Ultras, who are concerned with much more fundamental things and who, according to HammerHearts, draw attention to grievances “loud, cheeky and provocative”; and of course all the other fans who tolerate a certain level of criticism, but please be youth-friendly. This is the domestic political side of the “symbolic debate.”

From the outside, towards the associations, Union is also in demand. How does the club react when other posters appear? Does he argue about collective punishment with his most loyal fans? With those who accompany the club everywhere, who (like Dietmar Hopp) push social projects, organize the atmosphere in the stadium – and once even helped build the stadium.

So with supporters who decisively shape the image of the club, but have no lobby in the associations. Or is Union also adopting the rigorous consequences that officials such as Bavaria's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are demanding? Christian Arbeit may be in demand in the upcoming games.