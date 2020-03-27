uncertain-times-for-lecturers

Will the lecturers be among the economic victims of the corona crisis? Poorly paid with a maximum of 35 per teaching unit – including preparation and follow-up – and precarious busy with teaching assignments for a maximum of two semesters at a time: The freelance lecturers have always been the weakest link in the university hierarchy.

For the lecturers, a “non-semester” would therefore be like an initiative demanded by teachers from the humanities, fatal. Because they can only invoice at the end of the semester if they have actually given the agreed lessons. If the semester is canceled or is only partially achieved, the lecturers go away empty-handed or have significant losses.

“We are in a position of attentiveness,” says Martina Regulin, member of the GEW board Berlin is responsible for the lecturers. The universities are currently busy preparing an online offer for the start of the summer semester on 20. April. So far, hardly any thought has been given to securing teaching assignments.

In der Covid – 19 Task Force of the Senate Chancellery Science, in which the universities focus on the emergency operation with the extensive blocking of their buildings have agreed, but the topic has already been raised. Science State Secretary Steffen Krach confirms: “In the Task Force, we discussed that all processes that are planned for lecturers and student assistants will be followed up.”

He then dealt with the Universities informed. “We will need both groups, be it to support online teaching or later in the semester to resume classroom teaching,” says Krach.

UdK calls for a clear decision by the Senate as to whether the semester will take place

This is also how Reinhard Schäfertöns, dean of the music faculty of the University of the Arts, sees it. At the UdK there are regular 300 lecturers in use, they give 50 percent of teaching. The UdK wants to ensure that the crisis does not result in a financial disadvantage for them. Because many earned their living from teaching, while at the same time there are no fees for concerts, which will definitely not take place until further notice.

[Den Appell des FU-Präsidenten Günter M. Ziegler für ein “Kreativsemester” mit möglichst vielen Online-Angeboten statt eines “Nichtsemesters” lesen Sie hier.]

“Would the semester on 20. Start April, our lecturers would have lost nothing, ”says Schäfertöns. Most wanted to try giving instrumental lessons via Skype, for example. Where this is not technically or artistically possible, hours could be made up in a compact form.

However, the UdK still lacks a clear decision by the political senate as to whether it should ultimately be a non-semester and this would result in a vacation semester for everyone. Then the legal basis for teaching assignments would possibly be missing. The UdK is looking for solutions to all eventualities.

The University of the Arts in Berlin. Photo: imago / F. Berger

These assertions hardly take away the fear from those affected. “I don't have my teaching assignment for the summer semester yet,” says Birgit Schmieder, spokeswoman for the lecturers at the University of the Arts (UdK). It requires the university management to give the teaching assignments immediately – with the proviso that lessons can be extended online or in time until the lecture-free period in summer.

You collect for a basic income from your teachers

The music students also do not want to rely on the fact that Summer semester and online teaching come about with the full number of hours. Under the heading “Help for lecturers at the UdK Berlin”, the student council has started a fundraising session at the “Go fund me” campaign portal. The ambitious goal: 300. 000 euros for the lecturers to give them a basic income of for the coming months of the crisis Euro.

“We want to support our lecturers until the semester actually starts” , says co-initiator Ana Begic. At the UdK there had been considerations in the meantime to postpone the semester until September 1st, so to drop it completely.

Now the university management explains that professors and lecturers should simply start at the end of April to teach online. However, this is an experiment with an open outcome for the lecturers – as well as for students who are about to graduate.

“The action of the students is an incredibly great sign of solidarity”, says Birgit Schmieder, who teaches oboe. And hopes not to be existentially dependent on the success of the fundraising. She is preparing for online practice lessons with her students, as she has been practicing with her music students for a week.

The lecturers at the private German-American Touro, at least for the time being, had a temporary happy ending College in Charlottenburg. The freelance lecturers (Adjunct Professors) had been teaching for six weeks in the current spring semester – until classroom work was discontinued in mid-March.

The lecturers then received an email a week ago the university management, which is in the Tagesspiegel: The headquarters in the USA expect from the Berlin location to “consolidate the teaching on the core business”. It is assumed that the pandemic will lead to a decrease in the number of freshmen.

Lecturers at Touro College may remain

The eight teaching assignments, which cover around a quarter of all seminars offered, should be ended prematurely. The students could learn the rest of the material independently according to scripts and books, then the lecturers would only have to take the exams, it said.

But the lecturers resisted the premature termination of their teaching activity, which they saw as termination. They insisted on continuing to teach online what they had been doing for a week. The university management responded – and agreed to continue working. Now the lecturers hope that the cut plans are really off the table.

Sara Nachama, the Rector of Touro College, confirmed the agreement on Friday at the request of the daily mirror, but said: “It was no termination, but an offer for 30 percent performance that the lecturers up to had rendered 50 percent of the remuneration. “