un-refugee-aid-starts-art-lottery

The number of asylum applications has steadily declined since the peak 2016. But there are currently an estimated 70 millions of people on the run – with an increasing tendency globally. UN Refugee Aid, a national partner of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), is now launching an unusual method of helping refugees.

With a nationwide, state-approved art lottery, the proceeds of 25. 000 lots go to the UNHCR. About 100 artists have agreed to provide works of art for this. One ticket costs 40 euros; Anyone can participate. If all lots were sold, this would amount to a million euros – and 100 winners could call their own a high-quality work almost for free. In any case, the lottery is a first; a non-governmental organization has already set up such a project here.

[So können Sie ein Los erwerben: Überweisung von 40 Euro pro Los und zusätzlichen Angaben zum Erwerber auf das Kunstlotterie-Sonderkonto (IBAN: DE 81 3702 0500 0008 2900 40; BIC: BFSWDE33XXX) der UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe. Teilnehmen an der Lotterie dürfen nur volljährige Erwerber. Ausführliche Teilnahmebedingungen unter: www.uno-fluechtlingshilfe.de/kunst]

Peter Ruhenstroth-Bauer, Managing Director of the UN – Refugee aid, praises “the commitment and strong commitment of these artists to our work, to millions of refugees and an open civil society in Germany”. The participating artists include the Leipzig painter Norbert Bisky, the installation artist Olafur Eliasson, the Scotsman and Berlin-based Douglas Gordon or the Dane Tue Greenfort, who is known for his outdoor installations.

Artists such as Katharina Grosse, photographer Candia Hoefer and conceptualist Jenny Holzer will also be there. Before the raffle, the 100 works in autumn 2020 will each be held for two weeks in close cooperation with the Kunstmuseum Bonn , the Hamburger Kunsthalle and the Berlinische Galerie.

The money raised is intended to finance UNHCR missions, but also for refugee projects in Germany. In addition, the UN Refugee Aid wants to raise awareness about the issues of flight, fate and causes of flight.