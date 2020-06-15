Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market in Europe 2020 Emerging Factors & Growth Status | Leading Players are ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Corporation, FUKUDA DENSHI, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd

�

Market Analysis: Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market

Europe ultrasound imaging devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing minimal invasive therapies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe ultrasound imaging devices market are ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Corporation, FUKUDA DENSHI, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Trivitron Healthcare, CHISON, Hologic, Inc, Carestream Health, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Market Definition: Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market

Ultrasound imaging is a medical imaging instrument that visualizes the kidneys, body, core, blood vessels, human fetuses, and other organs. It uses high-frequency sound signals to visualize the internal organs of the brain without using invasive techniques, because ultrasound images are touched in real time, the internal organs of the brain and blood passing through the blood vessels can also be exhibited. Unlike X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging is not associated with ionizing radiation exposure.

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, are driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for minimal invasive therapies, is helping in market growth

Growing procedures of ultrasound diagnostic imaging is drives the growth of the market

Regular advancement in technology, is also the factor helping in market growth

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Restraints

Inefficient skilled personnel and sonographers, will act as a market restraint

Strict regulations of government regarding ultrasound imaging, hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market : By Technology

Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutic

2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Doppler Imaging

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market : By Application

Radiology/General Imaging

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Gastroenterology

Vascular

Urological

Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal

Pain Management

Anesthesiology

Emergency Department

Critical Care

Other

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market : By Device Display

Color Ultrasound Imaging Devices

Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Imaging Devices

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Research and Academia

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic Center

Others

Europe Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market : By Country

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Siemens Healthineers is launching Acuson Juniper, a fresh ultrasound device with sophisticated apps and processing efficiency, offering a lightweight, ergonomic structure and full maneuverability for use across a broad range of clinical sections at the annual congress of the European Society of Radiology (ECR). Although tiny in volume, the Acuson Juniper does not sacrifice efficiency, providing suppliers a scheme that is not only strong but also nimble in construction.

In February 2018, GE Healthcare announced the commercial launch of LOGIQ E10, which is its new generation high-end ultrasound radiology system. It is a fully digital system which integrates cloud connectivity, artificial intelligence technology, and advanced algorithms for data acquisition and reconstruction faster than ever before. As a result, it allows a reliable diagnosis with comprehensive tools and a concise workflow.

