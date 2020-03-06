Ultras threaten to abort games – also at Hertha

One thing is already clear: This Saturday, too, the German Bundesliga stadiums will not only be about football. This is indicated by a letter of protest, which the association “Fanszenen Deutschland” published on Friday. It reads like the next level of escalation in the power struggle between the fans with the German Football Association (DFB).

“We fans will not just accept the practice of the last game day and in case of doubt further interruptions and also Accept breaks, ”announced the Ultras in it. Apparently, fan scenes from several clubs have come together, including those from Stuttgart, Cologne, Bavaria, Hanover, Dresden – and Hertha BSC, according to information from the Tagesspiegel.

It's about collective punishments

Berlin's Bundesliga club will play Werder Bremen on Saturday afternoon. The “Förderkreis Ostkurve”, the umbrella organization of active Hertha fans, has also distributed the protest letter on its website. The Ultra groupings from Hertha support the content of the letter.

After a dialogue on Thursday, it initially looked like a first rapprochement between the DFB, DFL and fan representatives. But the conversation took place with the interest group “Our Curve” – ​​and not with the ultra groupings.

“Our Curve” is an amalgamation of more moderate supporters, who are mostly organized in fan associations within the club. The Ultras are characterized by being largely self-organized. In addition to their appearance in the stadium, the two groups separate – the Ultras appear as noisy groups, while the fan umbrella organizations mainly carry out their work in the administrative area – a basic attitude towards the associations, especially towards the DFB.

The attitude of the Ultras has history

The Ultras are now demanding their protest letter from the German Football Association once again to abolish collective penalties and to “immediately lift the spectator exclusions against Borussia Dortmund”, it says in Friday's statement. The DFB sports court had excluded BVB fans from the Bundesliga games in Sinsheim for the next two years due to continued abuse and hate posters against Hoffenheim patron Dietmar Hopp.

During “Our curve” on Thursday evening spoke to the associations about possibilities of de-escalation and is not closed to content-related cooperation, the attitude of the Ultras in the open letter to the DFB is usually drastic.

The protest is directed against the DFB and patron Dietmar Hopp. Photo: Sascha Schuermann / AFP

This attitude has history: In the past, the DFB repeatedly broke off discussions with the ultra-scenes, the reactions to the “pointed choice of words with which we express our criticism” have also disturbed the ultras. For them, banners that are sometimes marginal in their tonality are seen as a means to an end to focus on issues such as the reintroduced collective punishment against the fans of Borussia Dortmund: “We have no other goal-oriented option talks with the associations that were ultimately nothing more than a big sham dialogue. ”

Nothing has changed at the DFB

The Ultras criticize that the DFB had previously been too little concerned with anti-racist engagement or the fight against discrimination. “Exceeding each other, Dietmar Hopp, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and the DFB themselves, alongside demoted D-celebrities of football, dignified, morally and respectfully,” the letter said. The real ugly face of football, of which Rummenigge spoke after the protests, was not the fans, but rather Bayern's training camp in Qatar, a country that trampled on human rights and thus the values ​​mentioned above.

In addition to the reintroduction of collective penalties, the fan and ultra groups also accuse the DFB of censorship because the game was recently interrupted due to posters without offensive content. The letter also says: “The real shame of the past few weeks has been the behavior of the associations, especially the DFB. First, the publicly suspended collective punishments were reintroduced. “Under the new President Fritz Keller,” nothing has changed for the better “. The DFB is accused of having no “serious interest in a dialogue”.

In fact, the fan groups talked to DFL boss Christian Seifert and DFB general secretary Friedrich Curtius on Thursday in Frankfurt am Main another signal was expected. In the evening, it was said that the associations had announced that “they wanted to ensure greater security of action for the upcoming match day, for example by better informing the referees. But also to the public. ”But the Ultras were not yet involved. (with dpa)