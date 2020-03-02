ultra-group-“schickeria”-fears-for-tickets

FC Bayern Munich faces exciting weeks. This is always the case in spring, when the season is slowly entering the decisive phase. This time there is another interesting component besides the sporty one: How does the club deal with its fans?

As the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported, the fan groups at the game of Bayern in Hoffenheim were ” Schickeria ”and“ Red Fanatic ”apparently the originators of the offensive banner against Hoffenheim patron Dietmar Hopp. The “Schickeria” in particular has long been a thorn in the side of the German record champions, as the group always draws attention to the club's grievances, such as the holding of training camps in Qatar.

The echo a severe punishment is likely to be huge

For the club, the banners could be an excuse to act hard against the “fancy”. According to reports, FC Bayern Munich is considering blocking the “Schickeria” members' season tickets and prohibiting them from awarding away tickets. “We do not allow our club to be damaged by a few. People who are not concerned with football and FC Bayern but with their self-portrayal on a stage that does not belong to them,” said Bavaria's President Herbert Hainer the club’s homepage.

It remains to be seen whether the club actually goes so far and excludes the “Schickeria” members from games. The response to such a punishment is likely to be huge among the fans as in the media. Bayern Munich will therefore consider carefully whether the step is worth the impending anger or whether you are looking for an approach.

The wording against Hopp of their banners was only chosen because Dortmund Ultras had been punished for this, said a member of the Schickeria of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. (Tsp)