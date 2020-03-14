uefa-is-probably-thinking-about-moving-the-em-to-the-winter-of-2021

Messi: “Health must come first”

Football star Lionel, like his Portuguese colleague Cristiano Rolando, uses social media to appeal to his fans during the coronavirus crisis. The Argentinean called on his Instagram profile, which more than 144 Millions of people follow, on to implement the instructions of the authorities for the protection of risk groups. “Health must always come first,” said the 32 – year-olds. It is an exceptional situation “and you have to follow the instructions of health organizations and authorities. This is the only way we can fight it effectively. ”

It is important to act responsibly now and to stay at home. “It is the best opportunity to enjoy time with your loved ones,” he wrote under a photo that shows him with two of his three sons.



The midfielder of FC Barcelona and Repeated world footballers spoke of complicated days for him and his family too. “We are concerned about what is happening and we want to help those who are worst off.” He is giving strength to all people, especially those who work in hospitals. Ronaldo had also appealed to his fans on Friday to stay at home.



Bavaria international Leon Goretzka also addressed his fans. “Let us stand together as a society and help those who need help. Take the official !! Information about the cities seriously, ”he wrote on Twitter.

