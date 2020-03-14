World
UEFA is probably thinking about moving the EM to the winter of 2021
“Telegraph”: Uefa is considering the Winter European Championship
According to the British newspaper “Telegraph”, the postponement of the European Championship in the winter is also an option for the European Football Union. With a host of the continental tournament in December 2020 the club competitions could still be played in the summer. UEFA is expected to consider alternatives to the European Championship finals on Tuesday due to the spread of the coronavirus. In view of the pandemic, the planned pan-European tournament in twelve countries as planned on 12. June in Rome is currently unlikely.
The first alternative would be to lay the EM in the summer 2021. This would collide the tournament with the reformed Club World Cup. So the World Federation FIFA would also like an EM tournament in winter. It would also be a test run for the Winter World Cup 2022 in Qatar. (dpa)
Men's curling world championship canceled
After the women's curling world championship, the men's title fights were also canceled. This was announced by the World Curling Association. The tournament should actually be from 28. March to April 5th in Glasgow. The loss of the title fights will also affect the qualification procedure for the Olympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing. (dpa)
Messi: “Health must come first”
Football star Lionel, like his Portuguese colleague Cristiano Rolando, uses social media to appeal to his fans during the coronavirus crisis. The Argentinean called on his Instagram profile, which more than 144 Millions of people follow, on to implement the instructions of the authorities for the protection of risk groups. “Health must always come first,” said the 32 – year-olds. It is an exceptional situation “and you have to follow the instructions of health organizations and authorities. This is the only way we can fight it effectively. ”
It is important to act responsibly now and to stay at home. “It is the best opportunity to enjoy time with your loved ones,” he wrote under a photo that shows him with two of his three sons.
The midfielder of FC Barcelona and Repeated world footballers spoke of complicated days for him and his family too. “We are concerned about what is happening and we want to help those who are worst off.” He is giving strength to all people, especially those who work in hospitals. Ronaldo had also appealed to his fans on Friday to stay at home.
Bavaria international Leon Goretzka also addressed his fans. “Let us stand together as a society and help those who need help. Take the official !! Information about the cities seriously, ”he wrote on Twitter.
Hoffenheim plans game on April 4
Bundesliga soccer team TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is planning a normal one for the time being Training schedule as preparation for the home game on April 4 against 1. FC Köln. After a short Saturday session as a replacement for the failed game against Hertha BSC, the team training should continue from Tuesday for the rest of the week.
But Hoffenheim is also taking measures as a result of the expansion of the corona virus. The staff in the office will be reduced, the association said. The fanshop at the arena will remain closed from Monday until further notice.
The recommendation initially stipulates that the first and second division teams will stop playing until April 2nd. On Monday, the German Football League with the 36 Advise professional clubs about how to proceed. (dpa)
Footballers should set up rescue funds
Aues President Helge Leonhardt has asked professional footballers to set up a “Corona rescue fund”. “It is important that our workers, people who scrub care workers, have priority. The soccer players are cushioned. They should make compromises, ”said the boss of the second division soccer team FC Erzgebirge Aue in an interview with“ Sport im Osten ”on Saturday.
Many, including his professionals, are not yet aware of the seriousness of the situation. “I have warned the team of the seriousness of the situation. The situation is very difficult. We have an invisible enemy, ”said the 61 year old entrepreneur. But he was in good spirits that the tasks would be solved: “Now everyone has recognized it.”
For Leonhardt, his employees are currently more important than the football professionals. “We are a large taxpayer in the Ore Mountains, a business company. It has no priority whether eleven people are pawing at the ball below. It's absolutely subordinate, ”he said.
Leonardt also has doubts that the season will end in the individual football leagues. “It’s very good to break the league for three to four weeks. But in three weeks, the invisible enemy won't be discovered. I think there will be a complete demolition, ”he said. (dpa)
With humor and creativity
The cancellations of football games have the social media department of MSV Duisburg was not prevented from “live reporting” of their club's top game. Originally was for Saturday (14. 00 o'clock) in the 3rd league the game between 1860 Munich and the MSV, but it did not take place due to the expansion of the corona virus. Nevertheless, the MSV tweeted on time from the imaginary kick-off – from the home office, as it was called.
Every minute, as with normal games, new messages came: “Great atmosphere on the Grünwalder. It seems like there is no space left in this top game. However, we have a relatively poor view of our position. #M 60 MSV | 0: 0 “. Or the following message: “'04 If we're honest, we don't see much of both teams in these first minutes. #M 60 MSV | 0: 0 “.
Every alleged goal was recognized and the end of the game commented with the words:” '90 + 5 Off, off, the game is over! Our #Zebras celebrate a spectacular 5: 4 success at @TSV 1860. You should have seen that! #M 60 MSV | 4: 5. “
Also FC Schalke 04 reported punctually on Saturday 15. 30 from the (canceled) derby at Borussia Dortmund. However, the Schalke repeated one to one the Twitter history of November 2017 when the royal blue at BVB Break 0: 4 were behind and in the end actually managed a 4: 4. The club wrote: “We agree: Health is the most important thing! But we don't want to do without # Revierderby flair today. The #century derby from November in the Twitter Relive. Have fun #S 04 # BVBS 04 | #JahrhundertderbyRelive. “ (dpa)
Football in times of the corona virus
The spread of the corona virus makes many companies and employers fear for their existence. But nobody whines as loud as professional football.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Longer failures possible in England
Premier League games may be slower than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the football games are scheduled to be suspended until April 4. “The thought that we will play again by then is ridiculous,” quoted the British newspaper “The Independent” on Saturday, an unspecified source that is said to be close to the National Security Council (Cobra). According to the report, there could be a “football shutdown” by September.
At the Cobra meetings, government members and other experts also advise on how to combat the new virus. At the last meeting, the participants admitted, according to “Independent”, that the situation and the consequences for football had been underestimated. (dpa)
Boxing matches in Hamburg canceled
Due to the spreading corona virus, the boxing stalls Sauerland and Universum have canceled a joint fight evening. The team Sauerland announced on Saturday. The event of the former rivals was originally scheduled for April 4 in Hamburg. When and in what form the boxing gala can be made up in the Champ-Gym at the Hamburg fish market will be decided in the coming weeks. “For both promoters, the health and safety of the athletes and people involved is the top priority. Even if it were carried out without a spectator, all other attendees would be exposed to an unnecessary risk, ”the message said. The fight evening should be broadcast live on Sport1. (dpa)
Leipzig manager for canceling the handball season
The manager of the SC DHfK Leipzig, Karsten Günther, considers in view of the corona virus Crisis likely to cancel the handball season. There are currently many scenarios for how to proceed, the managing director of the Bundesliga club said on Saturday in the MDR program “Sport in the East”. “For me, the most tangible thing right now is that you just play the season again, that you start from zero – but then again from September.” He thinks this is the fairest solution. Günther also asked for financial solidarity from fans and sponsors – if possible. “We have to be careful now that we don't shipwreck,” he said. One needs help – especially for the club employees. The league has ceased to play until at least the end of April.
Bundesliga clubs threaten to lose 750 million euros
The professional clubs would have to cancel the current season of the Bundesliga in the event of a complete cancellation expect economic damage of around three quarters of a billion euros. This sum was confirmed to the German press agency from league circles. There is therefore no insurance cover for the clubs, for example for lost TV revenue. If the season could not be ended due to the corona virus crisis, the loss of television funds for the last nine game days would result in a loss of revenue of around 370 million euros. “These are private contractual agreements that are understandably not intended for the public,” said the main contract partner Sky. Further economic damage would result from lost sponsorship money and missing entry fees. For Monday the German Football League has a general meeting of 36 Professional clubs convened to advise on how to proceed. The discussed introduction of an aid fund is viewed with skepticism in league circles. (dpa)
Nine infected professionals in Serie A
In Italy the general situation is due to the corona virus already much more dramatic than in Germany and Series A is also affected. The game has been interrupted for a long time, most clubs only train to a limited extent or not at all. Nevertheless, the number of infected professionals is increasing day by day. There are now nine, plus some club employees, including team doctors, who of course had particularly close contact with the players concerned. The first case came to light on Wednesday evening with Daniele Rugani from Juventus Turin. Also infected are: Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby, Manolo Gabbiadini (all Sampdoria Genoa) as well as Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic (all AC Florence). All nine players are apparently well, some of whom had a slight fever. Their clubs are in quarantine. This also applies to Juve's last opponent Inter Milan. Some non-Italian players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao have left the country and are at home.
So it goes on with Union
After a breakfast together, the ways of the Union have – Professionals separated first. You should keep fit individually up to and including Thursday. From Friday, training is to take place again.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
So it goes on at Hertha
The professionals from Hertha BSC will only gather for training on Tuesday. The other departments of the association also restrict operations. More about the measures in the text by our Hertha reporter Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Paderborn in quarantine
After on Friday with Luca Kilian the first Bundesliga professional turned positive the corona virus has been tested, of course, has a massive impact on his employer, the SC Paderborn. Parts of the team are now in quarantine at home, the team doctor has 45 Players and coaches tested for infection. Results are not yet available. “For players and employees who have been working since March 5th had no direct contact with Kilian, life is initially “normal” continue, ”says a message from the club. The training operation at the promoters was initially discontinued. Shortly before the end of the quarantine, a second test should be carried out on all potentially infected people. (with dpa)
Hannover wants to take a longer break
Hanover's majority shareholder Martin Kind has spoken out in favor of a longer break in German professional football and the cancellation of the European Championship in summer.
So far the German Football League suspended play until April 2, Hanover's next game is scheduled for April 4 against Karlsruher SC.
“It will not enough. Our team is now training 14 days and then would only have a week to catch up, ”Kind told the RND. “We would not be competitive there.”
Because there are two players in Hanover's team in Timo Hübers and Jannes Horn, the entire team became infected quarantined for two weeks. (dpa)
Golf goes!
In case you were wondering what else can be done now. Ever thought of playing golf? Arne Bensiek encourages:
For golf clubs in Berlin-Brandenburg, the measures against the spread of the coronavirus could become existential. Golf itself is rather harmless: fresh air, a maximum of four people per flight, no contact sport. The clubs are looking forward to the course of the weekend. by Arne Bensiek “In my view there is nothing to be said against continuing to play golf,” says Saskia Zieschank, manager of the Golf Club Bad Saarow.
Tagesspiegel Golf
What's Up Today
We will of course see how things go after the postponement of the Bundesliga days. How are the clubs doing now?
In fact there are still competitions. The last races of the shortened season are on the program in biathlon. The persecution of women and men starts in Kontiolahti in the afternoon.
There is also cycling. The race Paris-Nice should continue to take place.
Negative tests in the NBA
After the coronavirus cases at the Utah Jazz, the tests at the Toronto Raptors were negative. As the NBA champion from Canada announced, the result is still pending for one person. The Raptors were the last team to play Utah Jazz for the two coronavirus cases Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. (dpa)
Wide awake?
Good morning, there we are again. Rarely does a Friday have the 13. deserves its name as it did yesterday. In the end, the Bundesliga took a level head – and paused just like everyone else. Here we keep you up to date today.